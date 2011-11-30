Nov 30- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 23 Waiting Vessels 26 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 82 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VISHVA MALA SAIL Coking Coal 26/11 ----- ----- nil 3,785 nil 21,555 2) MV JAG RATAN K.R& SONS Iron Ore 25/11 ----- ----- 29,050 nil nil COMP 3) MV GREEN VALLEY TLPL CNTR 29/11 ----- ----- nil nil 5/76 383/4,019 4) MV UNITY TLPL CNTR 27/11 ----- ----- nil nil 146 /2,659 316/6,416 5) MT GLORY CROWN ATLANTIC Crude Oil 25/11 ----- ----- nil 49,000 nil 87,065 6) MV MP PANAMAX 3 B.S.S Di-Amm Phosp 18/11 ----- ----- nil 5,400 nil 15,178 7) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S Di-Amm Phosp ** ** ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 500 8) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S Di-Amm Phosp ** ** ----- ----- nil 500 nil 1,500 9) MT JAG AMISHA INTEROCEAN NAPTHA 28/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 17,000 10) LpgC/VERMILLIO ATLANTIC L.P.Gas 29/11 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 25,728 11) MV MADRISA Jyothi Ship U.A.P 28/11 ----- ----- nil 6,305 nil 18,791 12) MV CRYSTAL GOLD B.S.S S MEAL 05/11 ----- ----- 2,160 nil nil 8,261 13) MV SAN SIMEON SEATRANS SULPHUR 26/11 ----- ----- nil 4,617 nil 1,915 14) MV WIN EA I.O.S UREA 22/11 ----- ----- nil 5,420 nil 5,400 15) MV RISING SPI SEATRANS UREA 21/11 ----- ----- nil 8,330 nil 12,348 16) MV GENCO WARRIOR SEAHORSE Manga Ore 29/11 ----- ----- nil 8,800 nil 7,530 17) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coal 29/11 ----- ----- 5,200 nil nil 16,600 18) MV TORENIA B.S.S Steam Coal 21/11 ----- ----- nil 9,080 nil 35,488 19) MV A P DRZIC B.S.S Iron Ore 25/11 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,000 20) MV CAPE DARNLEY BENLINES Iron Ore 08/11 ----- ----- 5,150 nil nil 2,150 21) MT PRATIBHA CHAND ATLANTIC FO 29/11 ----- ----- 2,250 nil nil 19,750 22) MT SAMPURNA SWA ATLANTIC MSSKO& HSD 26/11 ----- ----- 10,550 nil nil 250 23) MT NISYROS WMSPL Liquid Amm 27/11 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 4,339 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jin De Interocean SB Meal 20,000 nil nil 13/11 --- 2) Dubai Sun Seatrans NP>SP nil 5,000 nil 14/11 --- 3) Atlatic Legend SAIL COKing Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/11 --- 4) Govind Prasad EssAR I.ORE 125,000 nil nil 15/11 --- 5) My Thinh Lotus Marine Maize 12,000 nil nil 15/11 --- 6) Pacific Legend Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 15/11 --- 7) J Shine Lotus Marine Soya Bean 6,600 nil nil 17/11 --- 8) Gunes K Interocean CAus Soda nil 5,000 nil 18/11 --- 9) Desh Bandu Navship I.ORE 41,000 nil nil 20/11 --- 10) Porto Viltio Sravan A.Nirate nil 15,084 nil 21/11 --- 11) Stx Azaleia BSS Corn(B) 22,000 nil nil 22/11 --- 12) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORE 135,000 nil nil 23/11 --- 13) J King OSL G Cargo nil 38,389 nil 23/11 --- 14) Asia 21 Century Lotus Marine SB Meal 6,600 nil nil 24/11 --- 15) Nord Houston Interocean URea nil 30,000 nil 24/11 --- 16) Santa Anna Glory Faith COKing Coal nil 54,205 nil 24/11 --- 17) Vishva Malhar SAIL COKing Coal nil 25,000 nil 26/11 --- 18) ID Bulker Lotus Ma/Int MaizMOP 25,000 25,465 nil 27/11 --- 19) Nord Auckland Esskay SS MOP nil 31,820 nil 28/11 --- 20) Siam Star SPAN URea nil 25,097 nil 28/11 --- 21) FS Beach Seatrans URea nil 12,000 nil 28/11 --- 22) Crystal Gate Seatrabs MOP nil 25,500 nil 29/11 --- 23) King Harold Chowgule CoKing Coal nil 75,215 nil 29/11 --- 24) Belo Horizon SAIL CoKing Coal nil 50,000 nil 29/11 --- 25) An Zie Jiang Seaways Steel Coils nil 5,757 nil 29/11 --- 26) Pratibha Indrayan AtlANTIC Hsd nil 15,948 nil 29/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Genius Star Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 30/11 2) Nord Optimiser Interocean Naptha 20,000 nil nil 30/11 3) Akmas ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 30/11 4) Ningbeo Seal SAIL COKing Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/11 5) Dubai Crown BSS Steam Coal nil 53,566 nil 30/11 6) OEL Victory TLPL Cont nil nil 100/200 30/11 7) Jag Ravi KR & Sons Bauxite nil 45,000 nil 30/11 8) Maersk Delmot Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 30/11 9) Swarana Sidhu AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 45,000 nil 30/11 10) Stolt Jasmine AtlantIC S.Acid nil 5,000 nil 01/12 11) Hanjin Vancover JMB Cont nil nil 200/450 01/12 12) Nancowry AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 01/12 13) Eagle Meerut AtlaNTIC HSD nil 18,009 nil 01/12 14) Wadi Tiba SC&CO I.ORE nil nil nil 02/12 15) YM Rightness Seatrans I.ORE 75,000 nil nil 02/12 16) Gold Star SeatraNS I.ORE 21,000 nil nil 02/12 17) Sulphur Global MRMAPL molten sul nil 10,000 nil 02/12 18) Belocean BSS MOP nil 54,422 nil 02/12 19) Rose Balsam Chowgule COKing Coal nil 51,960 nil 02/12 20) Silvern Fern Focus Trans Cont nil nil 500/250 02/12 21) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grians 3,000 nil nil 03/12 22) Orion Express JMB A.Coal nil 25,000 nil 03/12 23) K M Hong Kong SAIL COKing Coal nil 79,255 nil 03/12 24) Port Moresby JyOTHI A.Ph Sulph nil 31,919 nil 04/12 25) Kang Hing BSS MOP nil 21,329 nil 05/12 26) Wadi Safaga SAIl COKing Coal nil 45,000 nil 05/12 27) Arcadia Seaways Steel Coils nil 18,497 nil 05/12 28) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 150/150 05/12 29) Lingayen Star Jain Shippin U Ammo Pho nil 32,926 nil 06/12 30) Torm Atlantic SAIL COKing Coal nil 78,744 nil 07/12 31) Minh Cong Jain Shippin DAP nil 4,999 nil 09/12 32) Sea Colonsoy BSS MOP nil 19,978 nil 10/12 33) Pantais L SAIL COKing Coal nil 72,734 nil 10/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL