Dec 02- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 33 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessles 85 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S NP ** ** ----- ----- nil 900 nil COMP 2) MV MAERSK DELMONT MAERSK CNTR 30/11 ----- ----- nil nil 947/22,844 136/2,535 3) MV OEL VICT TLPL CNTR 29/11 ----- ----- nil nil 37/168 324/6,545 4) MT GLORY CROWN ATLANTIC Crude Oil 25/11 ----- ----- nil 700 nil 365 5) MV DUBAI SUN SEATRANS NP 14/11 ----- ----- nil 2,800 nil 56,560 6) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S NP ** ** ----- ----- nil 800 nil 1,200 7) MT SWARNA SINDHU AVBGPR CRUDE OIL 01/12 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 45,000 8) LpgC/VERMILLION ATLANTIC L.P.Gas 29/11 ----- ----- nil 625 nil 400 9) MV MADRISA Jyothi Shipp U.A.P 28/11 ----- ----- nil 8,155 nil 6,285 10) MV JSHINE Lotus Marine S.B MEAL 17/11 ----- ----- 1,726 nil nil 4,274 11) MV WIN EAG I.O.S UREA 22/11 ----- ----- nil 3,545 nil 140 12) MV APOLLO GRACHT KK LOGISTICS TRANSLOADER ----- ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 13) MV RISING SP SEATRANS UREA 21/11 ----- ----- nil 7,170 nil 909 14) MV GEM OFPARADIP SEAPOL Thermal Coal 22/10 ----- ----- 13,000 nil nil 26,225 15) MV TORENIA B.S.S Steam Coal 21/11 ----- ----- nil 9,650 nil 12,843 16) MV GUNES K I.O.S C.SODA 18/11 ----- ----- nil 2,250 nil 3,394 17) MT PRATIBHA CHAND ATLANTIC FO 29/11 ----- ----- 3,750 nil nil COMP 18) MT AKAMAS ATLANTIC F.O 30/11 ----- ----- 5,800 nil nil 25,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Joyful Spirit GAC Maize 10,500 nil nil 12/11 --- 2) Jin De Interocean SB Meal 20,000 nil nil 13/11 --- 3) Dubai Sun Seatrans NP>SP nil 55,000 nil 14/11 --- 4) My Thinh Lotus Marine Maize 12,000 nil nil 15/11 --- 5) Pacific Legend Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 15/11 --- 6) Aetos BSS M.ORE nil 20,680 nil 15/11 --- 7) Atlantic Legend SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/11 --- 8) Panamax 3 MSS DAP nil 11,783 nil 18/11 --- 9) Desh Bandu Navship I.ORE 41,000 nil nil 20/11 --- 10) Porto Viltio Sravan A.Nirate nil 15,084 nil 21/11 --- 11) Stx Azaleia BSS Corn(B) 22,000 nil nil 22/11 --- 12) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORE 135,000 nil nil 23/11 --- 13) J King OSL G Cargo nil 3,839 nil 23/11 --- 14) Asia 21 Century Lotus Marine SB Meal 6,600 nil nil 24/11 --- 15) Nord Houston Interocean URea nil 30,000 nil 24/11 --- 16) Santa Anna Glory Faith NCoki Coal nil 54,205 nil 24/11 --- 17) AP Drizic S.C&Co I.ORE 15,000 nil nil 25/11 --- 18) Vishva Malahar SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 26/11 --- 19) ID Bulker Lotus M/Inte MaizMOP 25,000 25,465 nil 27/11 --- 20) Nord Auckland Esskay SS MOP nil 31,820 nil 28/11 --- 21) Siam Star SPAN URea nil 25,097 nil 28/11 --- 22) FS Beach Seatrans URea nil 12,000 nil 28/11 --- 23) Crystal Gate Seatrabs MOP nil 25,500 nil 29/11 --- 24) King Harold Chowgule CoKing Coal nil 75,215 nil 29/11 --- 25) Belo Horizon SAIL CoKing Coal nil 50,000 nil 29/11 --- 26) An Zie Jiang Seaways Steel Coils nil 5,757 nil 29/11 --- 27) Pratibha Indrayan AtlANTIC Hsd nil 15,948 nil 29/11 --- 28) Dubai Crown BSS s.coal nil 53,566 nil 30/11 --- 29) Ningbo S SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/11 --- 30) Stolt Jasmine AtlANTIC Sulph Acid nil 11,779 nil 01/12 --- 31) Jag Ravi K.R &Sons Bauxite nil 45,000 nil 01/12 --- 32) Hanjin Voncouver J.M Baxi cont nil nil 200/450 01/12 --- 33) Eagle Meerut AtlANTIC HSD nil 18,009 nil 01/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wadi Tiba SC&CO I.ORE 45,000 nil nil 02/12 2) Genius Mariner Lotus Marine S.B Meal 5,500 nil nil 02/12 3) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.Coal 22,000 nil nil 02/12 4) Sulphur Global MRMAPL molt sulp nil 10,000 nil 02/12 5) Belocean BSS MOP nil 54,422 nil 02/12 6) Silvern Fern Focus Trans Cont nil nil 500/250 02/12 7) B.C Chatterjee ATLANTIC HSD nil 33,085 nil 02/12 8) Gold Star SeatraNS I.ORE 21,000 nil nil 03/12 9) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grians 3,000 nil nil 03/12 10) Rose Balsam Chowgule COKing Coal nil 51,960 nil 03/12 11) K M Hong Kong SAIL COKing Coal nil 79,255 nil 03/12 12) Jindal Tara Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 03/12 13) Port Moresby JyOTHI A.Phos Sulp nil 31,919 nil 04/12 14) Crystal Gold BSS soya 8,197 nil nil 05/12 15) Ocean Dominence ESSKAY Ilminite (B) 10,000 nil nil 05/12 16) Wwadi Safaga SAIL COKing Coal nil 45,000 nil 05/12 17) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 150/150 05/12 18) Maharsishi Visva SRAVAN LPG nil 20,000 nil 05/12 19) Star Sea Bulker Sreebinni I.ORE 40,000 nil nil 06/12 20) Seacoral puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 06/12 21) Bosporus Bridge Ksteam Cont nil nil 400/300 06/12 22) SC Shantou ATLANTIC Caustic Soda nil 14,209 nil 06/12 23) Lingayen Star Jain Ship U Ammo Phos nil 32,926 nil 07/12 24) Dobrush Kr&Sons A.nirate nil 26,427 nil 07/12 25) Torm Atlantic SAIL COKing Coal nil 78,744 nil 07/12 26) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 07/12 27) Kang Hing BSS MOP nil 21,329 nil 08/12 28) Dynaic Ocean ATLANTIC G Cargo nil 6,008 nil 08/12 29) Minh Cong Jain Ship DAP nil 4,999 nil 09/12 30) Gaschem Hambug JMB A.Ammonia nil 10,000 nil 09/12 31) Arcadia Seaways Steel Coils nil 18,497 nil 09/12 32) Sea Colonsoy BSS MOP nil 19,978 nil 10/12 33) Pantais L SAIL COKing Coal nil 72,734 nil 10/12 34) Ten Yoshi Maru BSS COKing Coal nil 52,811 nil 10/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL