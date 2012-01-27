Jan 27Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessels 53 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV SEA OF FUTURE SAIL C.COAL 26/01 ----- ----- nil 13,410 nil 30,459 2) MV MARIA B.S.S I.ORE FINES 25/01 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 57,000 3) MV APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 24/01 ----- ----- nil nil 34\650 226\5226 4) MV TOPAZ EXPRESS INTEROCEAN Naptha 23/01 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil COMP 5) MV NORD OPTIMIZER INTEROCEAN Naptha 26/01 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil COMP 6) MT JAG PRADIP ATLANTIC HSD 25/01 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 37,500 7) MV HALKI I.O.S NPK 18/01 ----- ----- nil 8,302 nil 14,452 8) MV GOLDEN 138 J.M.BAXI & COSteel 25/01 ----- ----- 1,956 nil nil 6,244 9) MV PATRIOT Tinna ViterraYellow Peas 14/01 ----- ----- nil 4,756 nil 1,851 10) MV NEW ENERGY B.S.S Maize 17/01 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 11) MV CHENNAI PER SEAPOL T.COAL 26/01 ----- ----- 5,600 nil nil 29,900 12) MV TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL T.COAL 26/01 ----- ----- 27,840 nil nil 400 13) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC LSHS & FO 24/01 ----- ----- 6,400 nil nil 11,400 14) MT GASCHEM HAMBU JM BAXI AMMONIA 25/01 ----- ----- nil 3,800 nil 5,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bashundra AtlaNTIC I.ORe 30,000 nil nil 08/01 --- 2) Wise SW Navship I.Sand 11,000 nil nil 15/01 --- 3) Bashundra ATLANTIC I.ORe 20,150 nil nil 19/01 --- 4) Amazon AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 21/01 --- 5) MAritime Cuate EssKAY S S Steam Coal nil 49,345 nil 22/01 --- 6) Rickmers Tinajin ULA Sreel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 25/01 --- 7) Spar Orion Jyothi Rock Phos nil 46,200 nil 26/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Furness Karuna BSS I.ORE 52,000 nil nil 27/01 2) Hanna Marie Samsara CNTR nil nil 400/100 27/01 3) Wadi Tiba BSS C.Coal nil 77,000 nil 28/01 4) Malavika Essar I.ORE 50,000 nil nil 28/01 5) Dubai Fortune Sreebini I.ORE 44,000 nil nil 28/01 6) Silver Fern Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 250 28/01 7) Han Splendor Lotus Marine Soyabean Oil 6,500 nil nil 28/01 8) Union Erwin Interocean MOP nil 27,900 nil 28/01 9) Grand Way Eshwar Pet cOke nil 32,999 nil 28/01 10) Marco SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 28/01 11) Viswa Vijetha SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 28/01 12) Unity TLPL CNTR nil nil 147/300 28/01 13) Ocean Probe Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 150 28/01 14) BW Broker GPRPSL LPG nil 30,653 nil 28/01 15) Challenge Proycon InterOCEAN HSD nil 40,870 nil 28/01 16) Yuaning Sea Interocean MOP nil 36,279 nil 29/01 17) Deniz M InTEROCEAN Urea nil 40,000 nil 29/01 18) Trogir Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 39,956 nil 29/01 19) Giannis ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 125,565 nil 29/01 20) Maple Grove Infinity I.ORE 28,000 nil nil 30/01 21) Marchorkee ACT Marine I.ORE 10,000 nil nil 30/01 22) OEL Victory TLPL CNTR nil nil 185/300 30/01 23) Tiger Shark Bengal Tiger CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/01 24) Royal Flos Seaport C.Soda nil 16,695 nil 30/01 25) TCI Prabhu GPRPSL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 31/01 26) Aventicum GAC Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/01 27) Navios Titan SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/01 28) Kang Cheng Chowgule Steam Coal nil 52,956 nil 31/01 29) Kota Pekarang Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 31/01 30) Csav Lauca Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 01/02 31) Jag Ratan Chowgule I.ORE nil 43,000 nil 02/02 32) Keros Warrior Seatrans I.ORE nil 120,000 nil 10/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL