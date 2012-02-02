Feb 02- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 22
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 31
Total Vessles 61
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV WADI TIBA B.S.S C Coal 29/01 ----- ----- nil 6,490 nil 70,510
2) MV GOVIND PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 01/02 ----- ----- nil 33,000 nil 51,000
3) Barge JUBILEE VI B.S.S S Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 300 nil 1,700
4) MV CSAV LAUCA MAERSKLINE CNTR 01/02 ----- ----- nil 213/4,405 nil 1,147/26,505
5) MV KANG CHENG CHOWGULE S Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 3,650 nil 49,310
6) Barge JUBILEE V B.S.S S Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 1,650 nil 350
7) MT CHALLENGE PRO I.O.S HSD 28/01 ----- ----- nil 17,500 nil 23,370
8) MV YUANNING SEA I.O.S DAP 29/01 ----- ----- nil 9,412 nil 7,279
9) MV TAN BINH 30 TINNA VITERR LIME STONE 31/01 ----- ----- nil 3,270 nil 2,801
10) MV GRAND W ESHWAR SHIP PET Coke 28/01 ----- ----- nil 10,146 nil 2,993
11) MV UNION ERWIN INTEROCEAN MOP 29/01 ----- ----- nil 5,249 nil COMP
12) MV BUMBI EVERSUN Dolomite 01/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 29,050
13) MV SPAR ORION JYOTHI SHIP R.Phosphate 26/01 ----- ----- nil 9,860 nil 4,197
14) MV MARCO SAIL Coking Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 13,200 nil 9,025
15) MV TROGIR GLORY FAITH S Coal 29/01 ----- ----- nil 19,900 nil 5,763
16) MV FATERNITY WI AMMA T.LOGS 31/01 ----- ----- nil 2,085 nil 642
17) MV PFS NARAYANA SEAPORT Thermal Coal 01/02 ----- ----- nil 13,200 nil 12,585
18) MV VISWA VIJETHA SAIL C Coal 28/01 ----- ----- nil 9,190 nil 1,704
19) MV MARITIME CUATE ESSKAY S S S Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 9,820 nil 1,630
20) MT CHEMTRANS JA INTEROCEAN FO 31/01 ----- ----- nil 400 nil 31,100
21) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC M.S& HSD 31/01 ----- ----- nil 10,400 nil COMP
22) MV DENIZ M INTEROCEAN UREA 29/01 ----- ----- nil 8,520 nil 22,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Bashundra AtlaNTIC I.ORe 30,000 nil nil 08/01 ---
2) Bashundra ATLANTIC I.ORe 20,150 nil nil 19/01 ---
3) Wadi Taba BSS I.Ore/C.Coal 75,000 77,000 nil 29/01 ---
4) Navios Titan SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/01 ---
5) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 01/02 ---
6) Aventicum GAC C Coal nil 50,000 nil 01/02 ---
7) K S Trust EverSUN Gypsum nil 40,500 nil 01/02 ---
8) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 146,000 nil 01/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) C Duke Atlantic I.Ore 20,000 nil nil 02/02
2) Han Splendor Lotus Marine S Meal 6,500 nil nil 02/02
3) Maple Grove Infinity I.Ore 28,000 nil nil 03/02
4) Navdhenu Purma Puyvast I.ORe 42,000 nil nil 03/02
5) Jag Ratan Chowgule I.ORe nil 43,000 nil 03/02
6) Jindal Tarini Synergy T.Logs nil 4,500 nil 03/02
7) Stefania Lembo SAIL C Coal nil 45,000 nil 03/02
8) Tiger Shark Bengal Tiger Cont nil nil 150/150 03/02
9) Suvarna swarajya Sravan HSD&MS nil 8,000 nil 03/02
10) Jag Pankhi AtlaNTIC HSD nil 40,027 nil 03/02
11) Miss Simona Sreebini I.Ore 34,000 nil nil 04/02
12) Ocean Probe Focus Trans Cont nil nil 100/120 04/02
13) TCI Prabhu GPRPSL F G/T.Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 04/02
14) Iskenderun KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 30,500 nil 04/02
15) Amanda Merchant Cont nil nil 120/120 04/02
16) Silver Fern Focus Trans Cont nil nil 120 04/02
17) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 05/02
18) Marchorkee ACT Marine I.ORe 10,000 nil nil 05/02
19) BW Vision GPRPSL Propane nil 5,000 nil 05/02
20) Dora Schulte SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/02
21) Eleni Picket I.Salt nil 45,440 nil 06/02
22) M Viswamithra Sravan LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/02
23) Jag Preena KR&Sons HSD nil 20,000 nil 06/02
24) Vega Granat Seahorse M.Ore nil 10,853 nil 06/02
25) Mandrain Fortune SAIL Met Coke nil 30,000 nil 07/02
26) Pratibha Cauvery Sravan FO nil 8,000 nil 07/02
27) Anna SAIL C Coal nil 70,977 nil 08/02
28) Mare Phonecium MaersKLINE Cont nil nil 400/100 08/02
29) ST Marfa BSS Steel Scrap nil 33,000 nil 08/02
30) Ratan Pathfinder Vassco Pre Baked A nil 5,716 nil 09/02
31) Keros Warrior Seatrans I.ORe nil 120,000 nil 10/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL