Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessels 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 12/02 ----- ----- nil 65,000 nil 21,500 2) MV KOTA NAZIR SEAWAYS CNTR 14/02 ----- ----- nil nil 3,275 2,682 3) LPG/C. M.VISHWAM SRAVAN L.P.Gas 06/02 ----- ----- nil 4,900 nil COMP 4) MV INLACO ACCORD ESSKAY GARNET 12/02 ----- ----- 7,520 nil nil 6,780 5) MV TAN BINH 24 NAVSHIP A.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 1,785 6) MV SB ROYAL INFINITY Soya & Corn 08/02 ----- ----- 8,664 nil nil 7,597 7) MV RATAN PATH VASSCO BAKED 11/02 ----- ----- nil 1,465 nil 2,265 8) MV FANEROMENI B.S.S Limestone 10/02 ----- ----- nil 12,570 nil 1,001 9) MV SYNNOVE KNUTSENAMMA SHIPPINGC. SODA 14/02 ----- ----- nil 8,100 nil 7,967 10) MV ELINI D PICKET Ind Salt 13/02 ----- ----- nil 20,680 nil 16,859 11) MV DAKSHINESWAR SAIL Coking Coal 11/02 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 1,500 12) MV GREAT FRIEND INTEGRAL Mang Ore 13/02 ----- ----- nil 18,125 nil COMP 13) MV APJ JAI SREE BINNI IRON ORE 14/02 ----- ----- 5,700 nil nil 38,900 14) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SEAPORT Thermal Coal 12/02 ----- ----- 19,617 nil nil COMP 15) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO & LDO 12/02 ----- ----- 6,300 nil nil COMP 16) MT PRATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 10/02 ----- ----- nil 10,300 nil 9,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Binhai No 1 GAC i.ORe 60,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 3) Pioneer Sunshiine Interocean HSD nil 41,500 nil 08/02 --- 4) Maharaja Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 09/02 --- 5) Lok Prem Puyvast I.ORe 23,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 6) Iskendrum M IOS Alumnia 30,600 nil nil 12/02 --- 7) Jag Padma Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 14/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Russel Rani Chowgule Steel Rails 7,263 nil nil 15/02 2) Ratna Shruti JMB Trns Crude 60,000 nil nil 15/02 3) Ratna Urvi AtlaNTIC Trns Crude 60,000 nil nil 15/02 4) Stolt Suisen JMB S.Acid nil 8,100 nil 15/02 5) Clipper Trust Eshwar SHIPP Pet Coke nil 27,020 nil 15/02 6) Hua Heng Bss Steam Coal nil 40,000 nil 15/02 7) Jag Pradip ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/02 8) Sam Falcon Puyvast Urea nil 30,171 nil 16/02 9) Sulphur Glob MRMAPL Sulphur nil 10,017 nil 16/02 10) Wadi Safga SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 16/02 11) Sharirar Jahan Seatrans I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 17/02 12) Ocean Probe Focus Trans CNTR nil nil -/250 17/02 13) Chang Hang Xi ATLANTIC HSD 40,000 nil nil 17/02 14) Cabrera Eshwar SHIPP Pet Coke nil 25,576 nil 17/02 15) Silver Fern Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 250/- 17/02 16) Eagle Merrut Sravan HSD nil 6,000 nil 17/02 17) BC Chatterjee Atlatntic HSD nil 40,016 nil 17/02 18) BSLe Star Intergral GB 2,500 nil nil 18/02 19) SN Queen Navship L.Sand 10,000 nil nil 18/02 20) Ten Yoshi Maru BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 18/02 21) Eria Coloosus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,500 nil 18/02 22) Ken Intergral M.Ore nil 21,500 nil 18/02 23) Jag Ravi VassCO Bauxite nil 43,550 nil 18/02 24) Gulf Cobalt IOS Gas Oil nil 12,000 nil 18/02 25) Diamond Seas SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 19/02 26) Gem of Dahej Atlanhtic Caustic Soda nil 6,496 nil 19/02 27) Hanna Marie Samsara CNTR nil nil 100/150 19/02 28) Keros Warrior Seatrans I.ORe 120,000 nil nil 20/02 29) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORe 125,000 nil nil 20/02 30) Pulau Cebu Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 20/02 31) Ocean Star BSS Maize 12,500 nil nil 20/02 32) Sanko Galaxy Esskay Steam Coal nil 52,699 nil 20/02 33) Lavaux Esskay MOP nil 32,188 nil 23/02 34) AS Oriela IOS P.Acid nil 18,900 nil 23/02 35) Tataki ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 135,000 nil 28/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0