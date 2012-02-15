Feb 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessels 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 12/02 ----- ----- nil 65,000 nil 21,500 2) MV KOTA NAZIR SEAWAYS CNTR 14/02 ----- ----- nil nil 3,275 2,682 3) LPG/C. M.VISHWAM SRAVAN L.P.Gas 06/02 ----- ----- nil 4,900 nil COMP 4) MV INLACO ACCORD ESSKAY GARNET 12/02 ----- ----- 7,520 nil nil 6,780 5) MV TAN BINH 24 NAVSHIP A.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 1,785 6) MV SB ROYAL INFINITY Soya & Corn 08/02 ----- ----- 8,664 nil nil 7,597 7) MV RATAN PATH VASSCO BAKED 11/02 ----- ----- nil 1,465 nil 2,265 8) MV FANEROMENI B.S.S Limestone 10/02 ----- ----- nil 12,570 nil 1,001 9) MV SYNNOVE KNUTSENAMMA SHIPPINGC. SODA 14/02 ----- ----- nil 8,100 nil 7,967 10) MV ELINI D PICKET Ind Salt 13/02 ----- ----- nil 20,680 nil 16,859 11) MV DAKSHINESWAR SAIL Coking Coal 11/02 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 1,500 12) MV GREAT FRIEND INTEGRAL Mang Ore 13/02 ----- ----- nil 18,125 nil COMP 13) MV APJ JAI SREE BINNI IRON ORE 14/02 ----- ----- 5,700 nil nil 38,900 14) MV CHENNAI JAYAM SEAPORT Thermal Coal 12/02 ----- ----- 19,617 nil nil COMP 15) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC FO & LDO 12/02 ----- ----- 6,300 nil nil COMP 16) MT PRATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 10/02 ----- ----- nil 10,300 nil 9,600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Binhai No 1 GAC i.ORe 60,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 3) Pioneer Sunshiine Interocean HSD nil 41,500 nil 08/02 --- 4) Maharaja Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 09/02 --- 5) Lok Prem Puyvast I.ORe 23,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 6) Iskendrum M IOS Alumnia 30,600 nil nil 12/02 --- 7) Jag Padma Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 14/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Russel Rani Chowgule Steel Rails 7,263 nil nil 15/02 2) Ratna Shruti JMB Trns Crude 60,000 nil nil 15/02 3) Ratna Urvi AtlaNTIC Trns Crude 60,000 nil nil 15/02 4) Stolt Suisen JMB S.Acid nil 8,100 nil 15/02 5) Clipper Trust Eshwar SHIPP Pet Coke nil 27,020 nil 15/02 6) Hua Heng Bss Steam Coal nil 40,000 nil 15/02 7) Jag Pradip ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,000 nil 15/02 8) Sam Falcon Puyvast Urea nil 30,171 nil 16/02 9) Sulphur Glob MRMAPL Sulphur nil 10,017 nil 16/02 10) Wadi Safga SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 16/02 11) Sharirar Jahan Seatrans I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 17/02 12) Ocean Probe Focus Trans CNTR nil nil -/250 17/02 13) Chang Hang Xi ATLANTIC HSD 40,000 nil nil 17/02 14) Cabrera Eshwar SHIPP Pet Coke nil 25,576 nil 17/02 15) Silver Fern Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 250/- 17/02 16) Eagle Merrut Sravan HSD nil 6,000 nil 17/02 17) BC Chatterjee Atlatntic HSD nil 40,016 nil 17/02 18) BSLe Star Intergral GB 2,500 nil nil 18/02 19) SN Queen Navship L.Sand 10,000 nil nil 18/02 20) Ten Yoshi Maru BSS Steam Coal nil 54,000 nil 18/02 21) Eria Coloosus BSS Steam Coal nil 54,500 nil 18/02 22) Ken Intergral M.Ore nil 21,500 nil 18/02 23) Jag Ravi VassCO Bauxite nil 43,550 nil 18/02 24) Gulf Cobalt IOS Gas Oil nil 12,000 nil 18/02 25) Diamond Seas SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 19/02 26) Gem of Dahej Atlanhtic Caustic Soda nil 6,496 nil 19/02 27) Hanna Marie Samsara CNTR nil nil 100/150 19/02 28) Keros Warrior Seatrans I.ORe 120,000 nil nil 20/02 29) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORe 125,000 nil nil 20/02 30) Pulau Cebu Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 20/02 31) Ocean Star BSS Maize 12,500 nil nil 20/02 32) Sanko Galaxy Esskay Steam Coal nil 52,699 nil 20/02 33) Lavaux Esskay MOP nil 32,188 nil 23/02 34) AS Oriela IOS P.Acid nil 18,900 nil 23/02 35) Tataki ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 135,000 nil 28/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL