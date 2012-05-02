May 02- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 54 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOLDEN ENDEVOURSAIL C COAL 29/04 ----- ----- nil 11,984 nil 34,802 2) MV SFL YUKON ATLANTIC GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 47,050 3) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S GYPSUM 30/04 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil COMP 4) MV SCI PRESTIGE A.V.B.G.P.R CNTR 30/04 ----- ----- nil nil 10,000 2,080 5) MV EBRAHIM ALI HU SYNERGY S Boul Metal 01/05 ----- ----- 1,170 nil nil 680 6) MV RICKMERS TIA ULAI S Cargo 25/04 ----- ----- 1,668 nil nil 2,988 7) MV ALTHEA K.R.& SONS A.Nitrate 01/05 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 22,474 8) MV PALAU CEBU PUYVAST GB 27/04 ----- ----- 2,268 nil nil COMP 9) MV SVINVOY SEAPOL S Coal 28/04 ----- ----- nil 13,410 nil 25,822 10) MV RUI LEE SREE BINNI IRON ORE 01/05 ----- ----- 20,000 nil nil 23,000 11) MV MALAVIKA ESSAR I.Ore 18/04 ----- ----- 14,100 nil nil 5,191 12) MT PRATIBHA INDR ATLANTIC MS & SKO 01/05 ----- ----- 5,500 nil nil 400 13) MT JAG PREETI SRAVAN FO 02/05 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,411 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT FAM Easter 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) DD Vigo Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 07/04 --- 3) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC E Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 07/04 --- 4) Ratna Urvi AtlantiC Crude 20,000 nil nil 24/04 --- 5) Iris Halo BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 24/04 --- 6) Govind Prasad Essar I.ORe 84,000 nil nil 26/04 --- 7) Paragon Pescadore ACT INFRA GB 2,200 nil nil 26/04 --- 8) Lourdes ATLANTIC FO 6,000 nil nil 30/04 --- 9) Furness Hartle BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 01/05 --- 10) Lyric Sun SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 01/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bindong Shan Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 02/05 2) Pisti Sree BINNI I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 02/05 3) Ruby Halo Bothra C Coal nil 46,000 nil 02/05 4) Anemos Seatrans S COal nil 57,000 nil 02/05 5) Bianco Zealand Bothra M.Ore nil 30,000 nil 02/05 6) Cathrine Rickmers Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 02/05 7) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 02/05 8) Navious Heralkles Eversun Gypsum (B) nil 50,610 nil 03/05 9) ILC Friendship Tinna Lime Stone nil 7,209 nil 03/05 10) Desh Sakthi AVBGPR Crude Oi nil 141,801 nil 03/05 11) Venus Glory JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 03/05 12) Pearl Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 04/05 13) Flippo Lembo BSS I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 04/05 14) Baltic AtlaNTIC Crude 70,000 nil nil 04/05 15) Furness Karuma Bothra S COal nil 53,000 nil 04/05 16) Pvt Eagle AtlantIC Caustic Soda nil 15,000 nil 04/05 17) Shangdoi Hai shen Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 04/05 18) Seaways Venture SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/05 19) Pratibha Warna Sravan HSD nil 10,000 nil 04/05 20) Jag Pradip ATLANTIC HSD Oil nil 26,968 nil 04/05 21) Red Seto BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 05/05 22) SFL Yukon Sree BINNI I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 06/05 23) Mahavir Prasad EssaR I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 06/05 24) Southern Falcon JMB Styrne Mono nil 6,700 nil 06/05 25) Stold Advance JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 06/05 26) Prudent Sravan HSD Oil nil 15,000 nil 06/05 27) Euro Max Bengal Tig CNTR nil nil 150/150 07/05 28) Pacific Rich ATLANTIC I.ORe 38,000 nil nil 08/05 29) SC Shanghai AtLANTIC C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 08/05 30) Pine SAIL Met Coke nil 19,531 nil 09/05 31) Omar B James Chrome (B) nil 10,004 nil 10/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL