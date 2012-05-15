May 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 54 Total Vessels 80 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOLDEN ENDURER SAIL Coking Coal 13/05 ----- ----- nil 3,870 nil 41,130 2) MV MAHAVIR PRA ESSAR Iron Ore 05/05 ----- ----- 2,920 nil nil COMP 3) MV EURO MAX BENGAL TIGER CNTR 10/05 ----- ----- nil nil 16,072 1,938 4) MV ESM CREMONA RELAY CNTR 15/05 ----- ----- nil nil 150 2,523 5) Lpg.C/ YURI COSMO ATLANTIC LPG 07/05 ----- ----- nil 12,500 nil 10,710 6) MV RED DIAMOND JYOHTI Rockphos 13/05 ----- ----- nil 8,910 nil 467 7) MV RUBY HALO BSS Coking Coal 12/05 ----- ----- nil 9,980 nil 28,147 8) MV PRABHU MOHINI G.P.R.S.P.L Coking Coal 09/05 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 22,177 9) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 13/05 ----- ----- 17,600 nil nil 12,955 10) MV MARE TRAVELER GAC Steam Coal 04/05 ----- ----- nil 8,275 nil 6,694 11) MT AKAMAS INTEROCEAN Furnace Oil 10/05 ----- ----- 8,300 nil nil 3,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT Steam Coal 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Lourdes Atlantic FO 6,000 nil nil 30/04 --- 3) Stolt Avance JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 07/05 --- 4) Prospect ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,964 nil 08/05 --- 5) Heilan Star Esskay Steam COal nil 55,000 nil 10/05 --- 6) Galring Pescado Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 10/05 --- 7) Prem Mala Sravan HSD Oil nil 25,000 nil 11/05 --- 8) Ruby Halo Bothra I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 12/05 --- 9) Ratna Urvi AtlantIC Trns Crude 35,000 nil nil 12/05 --- 10) Pinnaclus Bliss Evereday COking Coal nil 73,896 nil 12/05 --- 11) Jade Sky Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 13/05 --- 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Gra/T.Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 13/05 --- 13) Golden Endrurer SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/05 --- 14) Eternal Grace SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/05 --- 15) CNTRio Pal Esskay Steam COal nil 50,000 nil 13/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pacific Rich Atlantic I.ORE 38,000 nil nil 15/05 2) Jag Rahul sreebinii I.ORE 40,700 nil nil 15/05 3) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.Coal 25,000 nil nil 15/05 4) SCF Predunca IOS Trns Naptha 22,000 nil nil 15/05 5) Stolt Mamji JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 15/05 6) Kota Pekrang Seways CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/05 7) Motivator Vassco C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 15/05 8) Normannia Seahorse M.Ore nil 19,548 nil 15/05 9) KS Grace EverSUN Gypsum nil 38,250 nil 15/05 10) Luminios Halo BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 16/05 11) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORE 87,000 nil nil 16/05 12) Prince Henry JMB Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil 16/05 13) Advance PescadoresEsskay I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 16/05 14) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 22,000 nil nil 16/05 15) PReety Keel Seatrans Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 16/05 16) Gas Columbia WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 6,999 nil 16/05 17) Sulphur MRMAPL Molten nil 10,000 nil 16/05 18) Stylianh Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,000 nil 16/05 19) Nestor GAC Steam COal nil 69,118 nil 16/05 20) Biacno Zealand Bothra M.Ore nil 30,000 nil 16/05 21) BBC Montana GPRSL Chorme nil 10,507 nil 16/05 22) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 300/500 16/05 23) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 16/05 24) PRT Dream Infinity I.ORE 24,000 nil nil 17/05 25) Pearl Halo BSS I.ORE 50,000 nil nil 17/05 26) JPO Dordo BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 17/05 27) ST Peter Seatrans Rock Phos nil 30,009 nil 17/05 28) Centerio Forzo Seatrans Steam COal nil 54,772 nil 17/05 29) Ks Frontiner Eversun Gypsum nil 38,600 nil 17/05 30) Jag Padma Sravan HSD Oil nil 20,000 nil 17/05 31) Vasos Seatrans I.ORE 130,000 nil nil 18/05 32) Flippo Limbo BSS I.ORE 40,000 nil nil 18/05 33) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.ORE 39,000 nil nil 18/05 34) Papora Wisdom Eshwar Pet Coke nil 26,675 nil 18/05 35) Iron Kalpyso SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/05 36) Common Spirit SEAPORT Steam COal nil 57,079 nil 18/05 37) Hansa Calyspo Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 300 18/05 38) Topflight Seaspan I.ORE 45,500 nil nil 19/05 39) Hannjin Bommbay Seatrans Steel 26,500 nil nil 19/05 40) Helios Triumph Wilsem I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 19/05 41) Maharaja Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 19/05 42) Cielo Luicia BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 20/05 43) Ubt Ocean Monship C.Soda 7,200 nil nil 20/05 44) Shrosphire Bothra Steam COal nil 54,000 nil 20/05 45) Yuuan Jing United Line G.Cargo nil 2,052 nil 20/05 46) Mukrans SPAN Rock Phos nil 23,500 nil 21/05 47) Uni Challenge Eshwar Pet Coke nil 24,998 nil 21/05 48) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 442/200 21/05 49) Atlantic Canyo IOS Methonal nil 11,018 nil 21/05 50) Wadi Ali Armou SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 22/05 51) Jad Aditi KR&Sons COking Coal nil 78,603 nil 25/05 52) Mukarna Eshwar CP Coke nil 23,000 nil 26/05 53) Orient Orchid BSS M.ORe nil 29,958 nil 28/05 54) TE Ho BSS COking Coal nil 75,242 nil 29/05 