May 15Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 15
Expected Vessels 54
Total Vessels 80
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GOLDEN ENDURER SAIL Coking Coal 13/05 ----- ----- nil 3,870 nil 41,130
2) MV MAHAVIR PRA ESSAR Iron Ore 05/05 ----- ----- 2,920 nil nil COMP
3) MV EURO MAX BENGAL TIGER CNTR 10/05 ----- ----- nil nil 16,072 1,938
4) MV ESM CREMONA RELAY CNTR 15/05 ----- ----- nil nil 150 2,523
5) Lpg.C/ YURI COSMO ATLANTIC LPG 07/05 ----- ----- nil 12,500 nil 10,710
6) MV RED DIAMOND JYOHTI Rockphos 13/05 ----- ----- nil 8,910 nil 467
7) MV RUBY HALO BSS Coking Coal 12/05 ----- ----- nil 9,980 nil 28,147
8) MV PRABHU MOHINI G.P.R.S.P.L Coking Coal 09/05 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 22,177
9) MV TAMIL KAMARAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 13/05 ----- ----- 17,600 nil nil 12,955
10) MV MARE TRAVELER GAC Steam Coal 04/05 ----- ----- nil 8,275 nil 6,694
11) MT AKAMAS INTEROCEAN Furnace Oil 10/05 ----- ----- 8,300 nil nil 3,200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Royal Flos SEAPORT Steam Coal 18,000 nil nil 31/01 ---
2) Lourdes Atlantic FO 6,000 nil nil 30/04 ---
3) Stolt Avance JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 07/05 ---
4) Prospect ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,964 nil 08/05 ---
5) Heilan Star Esskay Steam COal nil 55,000 nil 10/05 ---
6) Galring Pescado Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 10/05 ---
7) Prem Mala Sravan HSD Oil nil 25,000 nil 11/05 ---
8) Ruby Halo Bothra I.ORE 55,000 nil nil 12/05 ---
9) Ratna Urvi AtlantIC Trns Crude 35,000 nil nil 12/05 ---
10) Pinnaclus Bliss Evereday COking Coal nil 73,896 nil 12/05 ---
11) Jade Sky Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 13/05 ---
12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Gra/T.Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 13/05 ---
13) Golden Endrurer SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/05 ---
14) Eternal Grace SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/05 ---
15) CNTRio Pal Esskay Steam COal nil 50,000 nil 13/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Pacific Rich Atlantic I.ORE 38,000 nil nil 15/05
2) Jag Rahul sreebinii I.ORE 40,700 nil nil 15/05
3) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.Coal 25,000 nil nil 15/05
4) SCF Predunca IOS Trns Naptha 22,000 nil nil 15/05
5) Stolt Mamji JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 15/05
6) Kota Pekrang Seways CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/05
7) Motivator Vassco C.Soda nil 10,000 nil 15/05
8) Normannia Seahorse M.Ore nil 19,548 nil 15/05
9) KS Grace EverSUN Gypsum nil 38,250 nil 15/05
10) Luminios Halo BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 16/05
11) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORE 87,000 nil nil 16/05
12) Prince Henry JMB Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil 16/05
13) Advance PescadoresEsskay I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 16/05
14) Jag Amisha Benline Trns Naptha 22,000 nil nil 16/05
15) PReety Keel Seatrans Sulphur nil 10,000 nil 16/05
16) Gas Columbia WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 6,999 nil 16/05
17) Sulphur MRMAPL Molten nil 10,000 nil 16/05
18) Stylianh Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,000 nil 16/05
19) Nestor GAC Steam COal nil 69,118 nil 16/05
20) Biacno Zealand Bothra M.Ore nil 30,000 nil 16/05
21) BBC Montana GPRSL Chorme nil 10,507 nil 16/05
22) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 300/500 16/05
23) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 16/05
24) PRT Dream Infinity I.ORE 24,000 nil nil 17/05
25) Pearl Halo BSS I.ORE 50,000 nil nil 17/05
26) JPO Dordo BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 17/05
27) ST Peter Seatrans Rock Phos nil 30,009 nil 17/05
28) Centerio Forzo Seatrans Steam COal nil 54,772 nil 17/05
29) Ks Frontiner Eversun Gypsum nil 38,600 nil 17/05
30) Jag Padma Sravan HSD Oil nil 20,000 nil 17/05
31) Vasos Seatrans I.ORE 130,000 nil nil 18/05
32) Flippo Limbo BSS I.ORE 40,000 nil nil 18/05
33) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.ORE 39,000 nil nil 18/05
34) Papora Wisdom Eshwar Pet Coke nil 26,675 nil 18/05
35) Iron Kalpyso SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/05
36) Common Spirit SEAPORT Steam COal nil 57,079 nil 18/05
37) Hansa Calyspo Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 300 18/05
38) Topflight Seaspan I.ORE 45,500 nil nil 19/05
39) Hannjin Bommbay Seatrans Steel 26,500 nil nil 19/05
40) Helios Triumph Wilsem I.Sand 10,000 nil nil 19/05
41) Maharaja Agarsen AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 19/05
42) Cielo Luicia BSS I.ORE 35,000 nil nil 20/05
43) Ubt Ocean Monship C.Soda 7,200 nil nil 20/05
44) Shrosphire Bothra Steam COal nil 54,000 nil 20/05
45) Yuuan Jing United Line G.Cargo nil 2,052 nil 20/05
46) Mukrans SPAN Rock Phos nil 23,500 nil 21/05
47) Uni Challenge Eshwar Pet Coke nil 24,998 nil 21/05
48) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 442/200 21/05
49) Atlantic Canyo IOS Methonal nil 11,018 nil 21/05
50) Wadi Ali Armou SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 22/05
51) Jad Aditi KR&Sons COking Coal nil 78,603 nil 25/05
52) Mukarna Eshwar CP Coke nil 23,000 nil 26/05
53) Orient Orchid BSS M.ORe nil 29,958 nil 28/05
54) TE Ho BSS COking Coal nil 75,242 nil 29/05
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL