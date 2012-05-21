May 21- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessles 70 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PINNACLE BLISS EVEREADY C COAL 12/05 ----- ----- nil 400 nil 73,496 2) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S S Coal 12/05 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 3) MV APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 16/05 ----- ----- nil nil 13,624 737 4) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 20/05 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 15,600 5) MT MAHARAJA AGR AVBGPR CRUDE OIL 20/05 ----- ----- nil 57,000 nil 83,595 6) MT VERMILION EN ATLANTIC Crude Oil 18/05 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil 46,874 7) MT RATNA URVI ATLANTIC Crude Oil 12/05 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil 1,000 8) MT HIGH CHALLENGE IOS HSD 20/05 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 39,468 9) MV ADVANCE PESCA ESSKAY SS Illim Sand 16/05 ----- ----- 4,040 nil nil 6,760 10) MV TCI PRABHU GPRSPL Food Grains 13/05 ----- ----- 847 nil nil 502 11) MV PAPORA WIS ESHWAR Pet Coke 18/05 ----- ----- nil 7,280 nil 12,945 12) MV KS FRONTIER EVERSUN GYPSUM 19/05 ----- ----- nil 27,000 nil 11,600 13) MV STYLIANI Z ESHWAR SHIP Pet Coke 17/05 ----- ----- nil 3,800 nil 8,674 14) MV CHENNAI PERR SEAPOL T.COAL 20/05 ----- ----- 7,500 nil nil 12,850 15) MV JAG RISHI CHOWGULE I.ORE 20/05 ----- ----- 15,000 nil nil 23,782 16) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO,LHS& LDO 18/05 ----- ----- 7,210 nil nil 7,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Royal Flos SEAPORT F Est/S Coal 18,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 2) Lourdes Atlantic FO 6,000 nil nil 30/04 --- 3) Stolt Avance JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 07/05 --- 4) Prospect ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,964 nil 08/05 --- 5) Heilan Star Esskay S COal 49,000 55,000 nil 10/05 --- 6) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 4,300 nil nil 13/05 --- 7) Contio Pal Esskay S COal nil 50,000 nil 13/05 --- 8) Nestor GAC C Coal nil 69,118 nil 16/05 --- 9) Centenario Forza Seatrans S COal nil 48,521 nil 18/05 --- 10) Common Spirit Seaport S COal nil 57,079 nil 18/05 --- 11) Topflight Seaspan I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 18/05 --- 12) Arun Essar I.ore 100,000 nil nil 19/05 --- 13) PRT dream Infinity I.Ore 24,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 14) Prince Hendry JMB S Plates 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Luminos Halo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 21/05 2) Challenge Phoneix IOS Naptha 30,500 nil nil 21/05 3) Atlantic Canyo IOS Methonal nil 11,018 nil 21/05 4) Ubt Ocean Monship C.Soda 7,200 nil nil 21/05 5) Tiger Shark BTL CNTR nil nil 442/200 21/05 6) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,900 nil 21/05 7) Yaan By Ae Synergy T.Logs nil 4,320 nil 21/05 8) Esm Cremona Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 21/05 9) Yuuan Jing United Line G Cargo nil 2,052 nil 21/05 10) Eagle Meerut Sravan MS nil 10,000 nil 21/05 11) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 40,500 nil nil 22/05 12) Mukrans SPAN Rock Phos nil 23,500 nil 22/05 13) Shrosphire Bothra S Coal nil 45,000 nil 22/05 14) Wadi Ali Armou SAIL C Coal nil 45,000 nil 22/05 15) Seaways Venture Seways CNTR nil nil 100/100 22/05 16) Vasos Seatrans I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 23/05 17) Govind Prasad Essar LOG I.ORe 84,000 nil nil 23/05 18) Pearl Halo BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 24/05 19) Maersk Malaca Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 24/05 20) Viswa Vikas Atlantic I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 25/05 21) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 25,000 nil nil 25/05 22) Ipanema Seatrans S Millscale 27,300 nil nil 25/05 23) Jad Aditi KR&Sons C Coal nil 78,603 nil 25/05 24) Antwerpia GPRSPL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/05 25) Teren Amma Caustic Soda nil 12,800 nil 25/05 26) Prince Hendry JMB S Plates 5,000 nil nil 21/05 27) Mukarna Eshwar CP Coke nil 23,000 nil 26/05 28) ST Peter SEatrans Rock Phos nil 30,009 nil 26/05 29) Yong Li Seaport S COal nil 71,300 nil 27/05 30) Flippo Lembo BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 28/05 31) Cielco Lucia BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 28/05 32) Orient Orchid BSS M.ORe nil 29,958 nil 28/05 33) Sea Meoldoy GAC C Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/05 34) TE Ho BSS C Coal nil 75,242 nil 29/05 35) Agria SAIL C Coal nil 30,000 nil 30/05 36) Agios Sostis SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/05 37) Giannaturi Jyothi Rock Phos nil 48,300 nil 09/06 38) Tai Prize Jyothi C Coal nil 70,511 nil 12/06 39) Diamntina SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/06 40) Evengalla PEtraki Infinity C Coal nil 73,000 nil 18/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL