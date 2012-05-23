May 23- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 47 Total Vessels 79 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CONTIO PAL ESSKAY S COAL 13/05 ----- ----- nil 2,850 nil 52,150 2) MV ARUN ESSAR I.ORE 19/05 ----- ----- 62,920 nil nil 2,413 3) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S S Coal 19/05 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 4) MV OEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 20/05 ----- ----- nil nil 4,231 1,174 5) MV HANJIN NINGBO HANJIN CNTR 22/05 ----- ----- nil nil 8,403 5,000 6) MV COMMON SPIRIT SEAPORT S COAL 18/05 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil 52,079 7) MT HIGH CHALLENGE IOS HSD 20/05 ----- ----- nil 23,800 nil 2,000 8) MV MUKARNAS SPAN ROCK PHO 22/05 ----- ----- nil 910 nil 22,090 9) MV PAPORA WISDOM ESHWAR Pet Coke 18/05 ----- ----- nil 5,630 nil 1,783 10) MV CENTENARIO FO SEA TRANS S COAL 18/05 ----- ----- nil 11,500 nil 32,587 11) MV HEILAN STAR ESSKAY S Coal 10/05 ----- ----- nil 9,900 nil 27,100 12) MV STYLIANI Z ESHWAR SHIPP Pe Coke 17/05 ----- ----- nil 4,510 nil 697 13) MV PINNACLE BLISS EVEREADY C COAL 12/05 ----- ----- nil 10,465 nil 43,881 14) MV TOP FLIGHT SEASPAN I.ORE 18/05 ----- ----- 18,100 nil nil 23,337 15) MV UBT OCEAN MONSHIP CAUSTIC SODA 21/05 ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 4,367 16) MT CHALLENGE PH IOS NAPTHA 21/05 ----- ----- 10,900 nil nil 13,800 17) MT PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 21/05 ----- ----- 9,000 nil nil 8,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Stolt Avance JMB LPG nil 15,000 nil 07/05 --- 2) Prospect ATLANTIC LPG nil 12,964 nil 08/05 --- 3) Heilan Star Esskay S COal 49,000 55,000 nil 10/05 --- 4) Asphat Alliance Atlantic FO 6,000 nil nil 13/05 --- 5) Nestor GAC C Coal nil 69,118 nil 16/05 --- 6) Vermilon Energy ATLANTIC Crude 15,000 nil nil 01/05 --- 7) PRT dream Infinity I.Ore 24,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 8) Prince Hendry JMB S Plates 5,000 nil nil 20/05 --- 9) Uni Challenge Eshwar Pet Coke nil 24,998 nil 21/05 --- 10) Yuan Jing United Line G Cargo nil 2,052 nil 21/05 --- 11) Yaan By Ae Synergy T.Logs nil 4,320 nil 21/05 --- 12) Dong Young Synergy T.Los nil 2,900 nil 01/05 --- 13) Atlantic Canyon IOS Meth & Syre nil 11,018 nil 01/05 --- 14) Esm Cremona Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/05 --- 15) Eagle Meerut Sravan MS nil 10,000 nil 01/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Luminos Halo BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 23/05 2) Govind Prasad Essar LOG I.ORe 84,000 nil nil 23/05 3) Wadi Ali Armou SAIL C Coal nil 45,000 nil 23/05 4) Maesk Malacca Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 23/05 5) Jag Rani Sree BINNI I.Ore 40,500 nil nil 24/05 6) Seways Venture Seways CNTR nil nil 100/100 24/05 7) Sanmar Majesty JMB Caustic Soda nil 6,000 nil 24/05 8) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 25,000 nil nil 25/05 9) Hansa Calpyso Focus CNTR nil nil 300 25/05 10) VR Glory BSS Maize 7,800 nil nil 25/05 11) Viswa Vikas Atlantic I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 25/05 12) Ratna Urvi ATlantic Crude 15,000 nil nil 25/05 13) Astal Express Atlantci Gas Cond 15,000 nil nil 25/05 14) ST Peter SEatrans Rock Phos nil 30,009 nil 25/05 15) Teren Amma Caustic Soda nil 12,800 nil 25/05 16) Selver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/300 25/05 17) Lodestar Grace GAC Styrene nil 10,600 nil 25/05 18) Vasos Seatrans I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 26/05 19) Mukarna Eshwar CP Coke nil 23,000 nil 26/05 20) Preety Keel Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 26/05 21) Vinalines Unity BSS Maize 21,000 nil nil 26/05 22) Gem of Dahej Atlantic S.Acid nil 5,000 nil 26/05 23) Jad Aditi KR&Sons C Coal nil 78,603 nil 26/05 24) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 300 27/05 25) Antwerpia GPRSPL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/05 26) Yong Li Seaport S COal nil 71,300 nil 27/05 27) Flippo Lembo BSS I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 28/05 28) Cielco Lucia BSS I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 28/05 29) Grand Alma BSS I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 28/05 30) Ipanema Seatrans S Millscale 27,300 nil nil 28/05 31) Orient Orchid BSS I.ORMOP 50,000 29,958 nil 28/05 32) Shorsphire Bothra S COal nil 54,000 nil 28/05 33) Sea Meoldoy GAC C Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/05 34) Guru Govind Singh AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,000 nil 28/05 35) Jag Latiff AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 133,000 nil 28/05 36) Theis Glory JMB LPG nil 133,000 nil 28/05 37) TE Ho BSS C Coal 70,000 75,242 nil 29/05 38) Pearl Halo BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 29/05 39) Lourdes Atlatntic FO 6,000 nil nil 30/05 40) Agria SAIL C Coal nil 30,000 nil 30/05 41) Agios Sostis SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 01/06 42) Orient Orchid BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 03/06 43) Giannaturi Jyothi Rock Phos nil 48,300 nil 09/06 44) Tai Prize Jyothi C Coal nil 70,511 nil 12/06 45) Emerland Strait BSS M.Ore nil 23,800 nil 14/06 46) Diamntina SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/06 47) Evengala Petrnaki Infinity C Coal nil 73,000 nil 18/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL