Jul 19- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NORTHERN FELICITY BTL BOXES 11/07 11/07 14/07 140 241 520/237520/237 2) HR MARION JMB MACHINERY 10/07 10/07 13/07 19 nil nil 76 3) FORTUNE CLOUD WW TIMBER 05/07 10/07 20/07 nil 1,332 nil 10,214 4) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG 08/07 12/07 15/07 nil 5,660 nil 14,340 5) MINERVA LYDIA IOS ATF 12/07 13/07 15/07 nil TOCOME nil 36,000 6) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 12/07 13/07 20/07 nil 5,485 nil 18,601 7) WELL HERO JMB COAL 12/07 13/07 20/07 nil 13,000 nil 3,871 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 08/07 --- 2) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 09/07 --- 3) SE POTENTIA JMB MACHINERY 89 nil nil 12/07 --- 4) PREM MALA ATL HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 12/07 --- 5) GINGA HAWK GAC BUTY.ACRE nil 500 nil 13/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DESH BHAKTH IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 13/07 2) JEWEL OF SINHAS ATL IOF nil 45,000 nil 13/07 3) ARUNDEL CASTLE CSC GRANITE 900 nil nil 13/07 4) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/07 5) GAS SERINITY SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 14/07 6) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 15/07 7) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 BL. nil 15/07 8) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 94,040 nil 16/07 9) BOW EAGLE ML PH.ACID nil 10,300 nil 16/07 10) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 350/450 16/07 11) RATNA PUJA SW CRUDE nil 88,500 nil 17/07 12) DOUBLE FANTASY HL COAL nil 84,550 nil 17/07 13) AL-MARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 18/07 14) ARABIAN ORCHID GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 18/07 15) HISTRIA OF PRINCE IOS FO nil 7,680 nil 18/07 16) MAGNOLIA ATL CRUDE nil 94,000 nil 18/07 17) MAY I JMB CPO nil 5,636 nil 19/07 18) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,000 nil 20/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL