Jul 26- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 31 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessles 84 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NORD NEPTUNE SAIL C Coal 21/07 ----- ----- nil 17,824 nil 23,815 2) MV HONG HING BSS Iron Ore 18/07 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 75,000 3) MV ZHEN HUA 8 GAC G Cargo 12/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 5,250 4) MV MAERSK DELANO MAERSK LINE CNTR 25/07 ----- ----- nil nil 6,806 26,612 5) LPG/DYNAMIC ENERG SRAVAN LPG 04/07 ----- ----- nil 13,300 nil 959 6) MV GENCO SPIRIT GAC Maize 03/07 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 22,000 7) MV THAI LONG GPRSPL Steel Cargo 16/07 ----- ----- 1,479 nil nil 1,370 8) MV NAVDHENU SUN POSEIDON Urea 13/07 ----- ----- nil 5,416 nil 14,993 9) MVSAIGON QUEEN --- MAIZE 03/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 10) MV ILIANA BSS Urea 18/07 ----- ----- nil 7,330 nil 18,320 11) MV FLORA Gloryfaith C Coal 18/07 ----- ----- nil 13,854 nil 3,500 12) MVTCI ARJUN GPRSPL T.LOGS 23/07 ----- ----- nil 1,970 nil 689 13) MV TEN YOSHI MARU ACT INFRA BAUXITE 19/07 ----- ----- nil 15,900 nil 2,450 14) MV TC GOLD ESHWAR PET COKE 20/07 ----- ----- nil 10,130 nil 4,805 15) MV STMICHEAL BSS Iron ore 19/07 ----- ----- 8,130 nil nil 7,786 16) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC SKO,HSD 25/07 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 13,000 17) MV CRYSTAL GOLD BSS Maize 21/06 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Tharinee Naree GAC Corn 22,000 nil nil 06/07 --- 3) Agnes Varun MPre Baked 6,000 5,984 nil 09/07 --- 4) Golden 138 Tinna l.Stone nil 8,006 nil 16/07 --- 5) Nirmal Priti EsHWAR SHIP CP Coke 30,000 nil nil 18/07 --- 6) Rockway Bles Esskay Rock Phos nil 16,400 nil 20/07 --- 7) BW Columbia GAC HSD nil 25,000 nil 20/07 --- 8) IDIAS Bulker Infinity Maize 26,150 nil nil 21/07 --- 9) Hong Kong Pearl MONSHIP Alumina 30,600 nil nil 21/07 --- 10) Jia Sheng Shen SAIL C Coal nil 51,000 nil 21/07 --- 11) Nord Neptune SAIL C Coal nil 45,000 nil 21/07 --- 12) Harsha Prem Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/07 --- 13) Rogue IOS DAP nil 30,000 nil 22/07 --- 14) HAnsa Calypso Focus Trans CNTR nil nil 250 22/07 --- 15) Crystal Marine ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/07 --- 16) Lowlands Beacon BSS Urea nil 40,500 nil 22/07 --- 17) Glaring Pescadore PuyvaST GB 8,000 nil nil 23/07 --- 18) Cardinal SAIL L AshCoke nil 32,344 nil 23/07 --- 19) Ruby Star MoNSHIP Alumina 30,600 nil nil 24/07 --- 20) BK Champ Fortune I.Sand/MOP 20,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 21) Vinalines Mighty Bss Maize 21,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 22) Shen Nong Feng SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 24/07 --- 23) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,900 nil 24/07 --- 24) Trans Ocean EshwAR CP Coke 32,998 nil nil 24/07 --- 25) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 400/500 24/07 --- 26) Atro AtLANTIC I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 27) Asphat Alliance AtLANTIC Bitumen 3,500 nil nil 25/07 --- 28) Pratibha Indryani ATLANTIC HSD,SKO & MS 24,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 29) Global Hope BSS Bauxite nil 45,000 nil 25/07 --- 30) BAnglar Mama Pvarama T.Logs nil 8,797 nil 25/07 --- 31) Desh Sakthi AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 141,818 nil 25/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Ravi Sree Binni I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 26/07 2) Tamil Kamara Seaport T.COal 25,000 nil nil 26/07 3) Ram Prasad nil I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 27/07 4) HW Peace Act Marie I.ORe 8,000 nil nil 27/07 5) Alaw PuyvaST S Plates 4,000 nil nil 27/07 6) Ocean Star Esskay S Plates 16,400 nil nil 27/07 7) Chennai Perumai Seaport T.COal 40,000 nil nil 27/07 8) Maistros Benline Naptha 26,000 nil nil 27/07 9) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 27/07 10) Jag Aabha KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 27/07 11) Pratibha Tapi ATLANTIC HSD nil 19,859 nil 27/07 12) Malaspina Castle Integral GB 3,000 nil nil 28/07 13) Tenora FOcus Trans CNTR nil nil 300 28/07 14) Mel Timi Benline Natha 26,000 nil nil 28/07 15) Vinaship Pearl BSS Urea nil 20,000 nil 28/07 16) Silvern Fern FOcus Trans CNTR nil nil 300 28/07 17) UACC Medina ATLANTIC HSD nil 23,000 nil 28/07 18) Rainbow Chowgule S Plates 10,000 nil nil 29/07 19) Archon SAIL C Coal nil 50,000 nil 29/07 20) Yang xing Hua IOS C Coal nil 50,000 nil 29/07 21) Swarna Brhamaputr AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 57,064 nil 29/07 22) Triton Swift Eshwar SHIP CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 30/07 23) Diamond Star EShwar SHIP Urea nil 39,600 nil 30/07 24) Maverick Guardian Interocn C Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/07 25) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 150/150 30/07 26) Great Blossom Seaways S Coils 7,269 nil nil 30/07 27) Jag Rishi Essar L Stone nil 44,086 nil 31/07 28) Faircham Benco Seatrans S.Acid nil 9,900 nil 01/08 29) Ken Unity Integral M.ORe nil 41,000 nil 01/08 30) Great Immensity Seaways Equip/S Ash nil 817/5526 nil 01/08 31) Spring Wealth Seaspan I.ORe 92,000 nil nil 02/08 32) Lord Wellington JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 02/08 33) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 6,500 nil 02/08 34) Asian Grace Eshwar Pet Coke nil 15,246 nil 02/08 35) Pegasus OSL m.Ore nil 12,500 nil 03/08 36) Stolt Kikyo JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 08/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL