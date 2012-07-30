Jul 30- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ARCHON SAIL Coking Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 38,312 2) MV ZHEN HUA 8 GAC G.Cargo 12/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 3,500 3) MV SEAWAYS SEAWAYS CNTR 28/07 ----- ----- nil nil160/4140 298/8139 4) MV UNITY RELAY SHG CNTR 29/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. 6,500 5) MT DESH SHAKTI AVB GPR Crude Oil 25/07 ----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 127,318 6) MT GRACE VICTORIA INTEROCEAN Trsp/ HSD 28/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 64,000 7) MT UACC AL MEDINA ATLANTIC HSD Oil 28/07 ----- ----- nil 15,560 nil 7,440 8) MV GENCO SPIRIT GAC Maize 03/07 ----- ----- 2,590 nil nil 4,384 9) MV NIRMAL PRITI ESHWAR CPCoke 18/07 ----- ----- 3,070 nil nil 25,970 10) MV ROGUE IOS AmmoniumPhos 22/07 ----- ----- nil 2,690 nil 27,936 11) MV LOWLANDS BEACONBSS Urea 22/07 ----- ----- nil 8,260 nil 31,965 12) MV UBC LUZON SEAHORSE MORE 29/07 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 15,600 13) MV THARINI NAREE GAC MAIZE 06/07 ----- ----- 4,900 nil nil 9,142 14) MV ALAW PUYVAST Steel Plates 27/07 ----- ----- 1,793 nil nil 2,039 15) MV CHENNAI SEAPORT Thermal Coal 28/07 ----- ----- 500 nil nil 35,500 16) MV GLOBAL HOPE BSS Bauxite 25/07 ----- ----- nil 11,260 nil 24,600 17) MV TRANS OCEAN ESHWAR PET COKE 24/07 ----- ----- nil 8,400 nil 8,531 18) MV CARDINAL SAIL MET COKE 23/07 ----- ----- nil 9,620 nil 4,354 19) MV RUBY STAR MONSHIP Alumina Pdr 24/07 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil 14,600 20) MT PRATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD Oil 27/07 ----- ----- nil 11,500 nil 4,059 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Agnes Varun Maize 6,000 5,984 nil 09/07 --- 3) Golden 138 Tinna l.Stone nil 8,006 nil 16/07 --- 4) Rockway Bles Esskay Rock Phos nil 16,400 nil 20/07 --- 5) IDIAS Bulker Infinity Maize 26,150 nil nil 21/07 --- 6) Harsha Prem Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/07 --- 7) Crystal Marine ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/07 --- 8) BK Champ Fortune I.Sand/MOP 20,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 9) Vinalines Mighty Bss Maize 21,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 10) Atro AtLANTIC I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 11) Pratibha Indryani ATLANTIC HSD,SKO & MS 24,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 12) BAnglar Mama Pvarama T.Logs nil 8,797 nil 25/07 --- 13) Agria Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 14) Ocean Star Esskay Steel Plates 20,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 15) JAg Aabha KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 28/07 --- 16) Jag rAvi Sree Binii I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 17) Vinaship Pearl BSS Maize/Urea 21,000 20,000 nil 29/07 --- 18) Diamond Star Eshwar Urea nil 39,600 nil 29/07 --- 19) Swarna BrhamaputraAVB GPR Crude Oil nil 57,064 nil 29/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rainbow Chowgule Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 30/07 2) Ocean Friend PuyvaST GB 8,000 nil nil 30/07 3) Yangtze Xing Hua SAIl COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/07 4) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 150/150 30/07 5) Great Blossom Seaways Steel Coils 7,269 nil nil 30/07 6) Maverick Guardian Interocn COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/07 7) Jag Rishi Essar L Stone nil 44,086 nil 31/07 8) Prabhu Lal SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 01/08 9) Great Immensity Seaways Equi/SodaAsh nil 817/5526 nil 01/08 10) Spring Wealth Seaspan I.ORe 92,000 nil nil 02/08 11) H W Peace ACT Marine I.ORe 8,000 nil nil 02/08 12) Triton Swift Eshwar SHG CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 02/08 13) CSC Progress InterOCEAN Naptha 31,000 nil nil 02/08 14) Faircham Benco Seatrans S.Acid nil 9,900 nil 02/08 15) IDC Diamond Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,901 nil 02/08 16) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 6,500 nil 02/08 17) Holy Victoria InterOCEAN HSD nil 60,000 nil 02/08 18) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 03/08 19) Malapisna Castle Intergral GB 3,000 nil nil 03/08 20) Lord Wellington JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 03/08 21) Asian Grace Eshwar Pet Coke nil 15,246 nil 04/08 22) Sagar Sakthi Sree Binni Bauxite nil 46,151 nil 04/08 23) Pegasus OSL m.Ore nil 12,500 nil 04/08 24) Govanni Battista BSS COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 05/08 25) Ken Unity Integral M.ORe nil 41,100 nil 05/08 26) Stolt Kikyo JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 08/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL