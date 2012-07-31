Jul 31-Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 23 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessles 82 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V ARCHON SAIL Coking Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 16,316 nil 22,912 2) FC BULK EXPRES nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 3) M V JAG RAVI SREE BINNI Iron Ore 08/07 ----- ----- 22,500 nil nil 17,400 4) M V ZHEN HUA 8 GAC General 12/07 ----- ----- nil nil 3,500 5) Barge JUBIL B.S.S nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil 6) M V PASSAT SPRING BTL CNTR 30/07 ----- ----- nil nil 9,461 8,010 7) M V UNITY RELAY SHIP CNTR 29/07 ----- ----- nil nil 4,787 1,776 8) M T DESH SHAKTI AVB GPR Crude Oil 25/07 ----- ----- nil 95,000 nil 32,318 9) M T GRACE VICTORIAINTEROCEAN Trsp/ HSD 28/07 ----- ----- nil 21,000 nil 43,000 10) M T PARATIBHA ATLANTIC Trsp/ HSD 25/07 ----- ----- nil 21,000 nil 11) mv. GENCO SPIRIT GAC Maize 03/07 ----- ----- 2,900 nil nil 356 12) M V NIRMAL PRITI ESHWAR C.P.Coke 18/07 ----- ----- 3,950 nil nil 22,471 13) M V ROGUE I.O.S Di-Ammoniu 22/07 ----- ----- nil 5,900 nil 22,150 14) M V LOWLANDS BSS Urea 22/07 ----- ----- nil 7,640 nil 25,535 15) M V THARINI NAREE GAC MAIZE 06/07 ----- ----- 3,500 nil nil 5,610 16) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 17) M V ALAW PUYVAST Steel Plates 27/07 ----- ----- 2,017 nil nil 18) M V CHENNAI SEAPORT Thermal Coal 28/07 ----- ----- 20,000 nil nil 14,602 19) M V GLOBAL HOPE B.S.S Bauxite 25/07 ----- ----- nil 12,660 nil 10,986 20) M V TRANS ESHWAR PET COKE 24/07 ----- ----- nil 7,330 nil 2,476 21) M V CARDINAL SAIL MET COKE 23/07 ----- ----- nil 3,800 nil 2,800 22) M V RUBY MONSHIP Alumina Po 24/07 ----- ----- 12,600 nil nil 2,000 23) M T PRATIBHA SRAVAN FO 30/07 ----- ----- nil 500 nil 9,255 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Agnes Varun Pre Baked nil 5,984 nil 09/06 --- 3) Golden 138 Tinna l.Stone nil 8,006 nil 16/07 --- 4) Rockway Esskay Rock nil 16,400 nil 20/07 --- 5) Harsha Prem Sravan HSD nil 20,000 nil 21/07 --- 6) Crystal Marine ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/07 --- 7) BK Champ Fortune I.Sand/MOP 20,000 25,000 nil 24/07 --- 8) Vinalines Mighty Bss Maize 21,000 nil nil 24/07 --- 9) Atro AtLANTIC I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 10) BAnglar Mama Pvarama T.Logs nil 8,797 nil 25/07 --- 11) Agria Sree Binni I.ORe 41,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 12) Ocean Star Esskay Steel Plates 20,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 13) JAg Aabha KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 28/07 --- 14) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300 28/07 --- 15) Jag rAvi Sree Binii I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 16) Vinaship Pearl BSS Maize/Urea 21,000 20,000 nil 29/07 --- 17) Diamond Star Eshwar Urea nil 39,600 nil 29/07 --- 18) Swarna BrhamaputraAVB GPR CRude Oil nil 57,064 nil 29/07 --- 19) Yangtze Xing Hua SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maverick Guardian Interocn COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/07 2) Tamil Periyar SEAPORT T.COal 20,000 nil nil 31/07 3) Hanjin Ningabo Hanjin Cont nil nil 150/150 31/07 4) Jag Rishi Essar L Stone nil 44,086 nil 31/07 5) Eaagle Meerut JMB HSD nil 10,000 nil 31/07 6) Ocean Friend PuyvaST GB 8,000 nil nil 01/08 7) Prabhu Lal SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 01/08 8) OEL Victory Relay Cont nil nil 300/300 01/08 9) Spring Wealth Seaspan I.ORe 92,000 nil nil 02/08 10) H W Peace ACT Marine I.ORe 8,000 nil nil 02/08 11) Rainbow Chowgule Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 02/08 12) Triton Swift Eshwar CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 02/08 13) Malapisna Castle Intergral GB 3,000 nil nil 02/08 14) CSC Progress InterOCEAN Naptha 31,000 nil nil 02/08 15) Orchid AtlANTIC FO 10,000 nil nil 02/08 16) IDC Diamond Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,901 nil 02/08 17) Gem of Dahej AtlANTIC C.Soda nil 7,300 nil 02/08 18) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 03/08 19) Pratibha Neera ATLANTIC FO 15,000 nil nil 03/08 20) Faircham Benco Seatrans S.Acid nil 9,900 nil 03/08 21) Lord Wellington JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 03/08 22) Great Immensity Seaways Equipment nil 817/5526 nil 03/08 23) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 03/08 24) Holy Victoria InterOCEAN HSD nil 60,000 nil 03/08 25) Almajeda GAC A.Ammonia nil 10,000 nil 03/08 26) Asian Grace Eshwar Pet Coke nil 15,246 nil 04/08 27) Sagar Sakthi Sree Binni Bauxite nil 46,151 nil 04/08 28) Great Blossom Seaways Steel Coils nil 7,269 nil 04/08 29) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 6,500 nil 04/08 30) Giovanni B BSS COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 05/08 31) Pegasus OSL m.Ore nil 12,500 nil 05/08 32) Ken Unity Integral M.ORe nil 41,100 nil 05/08 33) Tilos WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 9,500 nil 06/08 34) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 06/08 35) Maple Atlanbtic LPG nil 23,000 nil 07/08 36) Stolt Kikyo JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 08/08 37) Victoria PuyvAST A.COal nil 14,800 nil 10/08 38) Yong Jia Jyothi COking Coal nil 72,860 nil 11/08 39) Jin Yao Jyothi Rock Ph nil 47,950 nil 13/08 40) Meenakshi Integrals COking Coal nil 73,579 nil 13/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL