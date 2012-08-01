Aug 01- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 20 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessels 80 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV YANGTZE SAIL Coking Coal 30/07 ----- ----- nil 14,836 nil 35,524 2) MV ZHEN HUA 8 GAC G.Cargo 12/07 ----- ----- nil 1,750 nil 1,750 3) MV HANJIN N HANJIN SHG CNTR 31/07 ----- ----- nil nil 6,540 12,295 4) MV SWARNA BRAH AVB GPR Crude Oil 29/07 ----- ----- nil 31,000 nil 26,063 5) MT GRACE VICTORIA INTEROCEAN HSD 28/07 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 20,380 6) MT PARATIBHA TAPI ATLANTIC HSD 25/07 ----- ----- nil 25,000 nil 5,000 7) MV HARSHA PREM SRAVAN HSD 21/07 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 10,500 8) MV NIRMAL PRITI ESHWAR CPCoke 18/07 ----- ----- 6,240 nil nil 18,346 9) MV ROGUE IOS AmmoniumPhos 22/07 ----- ----- nil 7,670 nil 14,187 10) mv GENCO SPIRIT GAC Maize 03/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 11) MV LOWLANDS BEACONBSS Urea 22/07 ----- ----- nil 7,290 nil 19,661 12) MV ARCHON SAIL Coking Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 17,390 nil 1,000 13) MV THARINI NAREE GAC MAIZE 06/07 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil 467 14) MV CARDINAL SAIL MET COKE 23/07 ----- ----- nil 3,800 nil 2,800 15) MV GLOBAL HOPE BSS Bauxite 25/07 ----- ----- nil 11,220 nil 2,226 16) MV TRANS OCEAN ESHWAR PET COKE 24/07 ----- ----- nil 3,653 nil COMP 17) MV AGRIA SREE BINNI IRON ORE 27/07 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 41,000 18) MV BK CHAMP INTEROCEAN MOP 24/07 ----- ----- nil 4,300 nil 20,700 19) MT PRATIBHA SRAVAN FO 30/07 ----- ----- nil 8,900 nil 355 20) MT PRATIBHA IND ATLANTIC HSD 25/07 ----- ----- nil 6,800 nil 11,820 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Agnes Varun Maize 6,000 5,984 nil 09/07 --- 3) Golden 138 Tinna l.Stone nil 8,006 nil 16/07 --- 4) Rockway Bles Esskay Rock Phos nil 16,400 nil 20/07 --- 5) Idas Bulker Infinity Maize 26,150 nil nil 21/07 --- 6) Crystal Marine ATLANTIC LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/07 --- 7) BK Champ Fortune I.Sand 20,000 25,000 nil 24/07 --- 8) Atro AtLANTIC I.ORe 18,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 9) BAnglar Mama Pvarama T.Logs nil 8,797 nil 25/07 --- 10) Vinalines Mighty BSS Maize 21,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 11) Ocean Star Esskay Steel Plates 20,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 12) Vinalines Mighty BSS Maize 21,000 nil nil 27/07 --- 13) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300 28/07 --- 14) JAg Aabha KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 28/07 --- 15) Vinaship Pearl BSS Maize/Urea 21,000 20,000 nil 29/07 --- 16) Diamond Star Eshwar Urea nil 39,600 nil 29/07 --- 17) Malaspina Castle Integral GB 3,000 nil nil 31/07 --- 18) Tamil Periyar Seaport T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 31/07 --- 19) Maeverik Guardina SAIL Coking coal nil 50,000 nil 31/07 --- 20) Jag Rishi Essar Lime Stone nil 44,086 nil 31/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Friend PuyvaST GB 8,000 nil nil 01/08 2) Prabhu Lal SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 01/08 3) OEL Victory RElay SHG CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/08 4) Gem of Dahej Atlantic C.Soda nil 7,300 nil 01/08 5) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 01/08 6) Spring Wealth Seaspan I.ORe 92,000 nil nil 02/08 7) H W Peace ACT Marine I.ORe 8,000 nil nil 02/08 8) Rainbow Chowgule Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 02/08 9) Triton Swift Eshwar SHG CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 02/08 10) CSC Progress InterOCEAN Naptha 31,000 nil nil 02/08 11) Orchid AtlANTIC FO 10,000 nil nil 02/08 12) IDC Diamond Seatrans Steam Coal nil 51,901 nil 02/08 13) Nord Phenoix SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/08 14) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 03/08 15) Pratibha Neera ATLANTIC FO 15,000 nil nil 03/08 16) Faircham Benco Seatrans S.Acid nil 9,900 nil 03/08 17) Lord Wellington JMB MOP nil 30,000 nil 03/08 18) Merini SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 03/08 19) Navios Aviar SAIL COking Coal nil 40,000 nil 03/08 20) Marirni SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/08 21) Great Immensit Seaway Equip/SodaAsh nil 817/5526 nil 03/08 22) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 03/08 23) Eagle Meerut JMB HSD&MS nil 10,000 nil 03/08 24) Holy Victoria InterOCEAN HSD nil 60,000 nil 03/08 25) Almajeda GAC A.Ammonia nil 10,000 nil 03/08 26) Asian Grace Eshwar Pet Coke nil 15,246 nil 04/08 27) Sagar Sakthi Sree Binni Bauxite nil 46,151 nil 04/08 28) Great Blossom Seaways Steel Coils nil 7,269 nil 04/08 29) Sunny Dream Deblines Styrene nil 6,500 nil 04/08 30) Giovanni Battista BSS COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 05/08 31) Pegasus OSL m.Ore nil 12,500 nil 05/08 32) Ken Unity Integral M.ORe nil 41,100 nil 05/08 33) Tilos WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 9,500 nil 06/08 34) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 06/08 35) Maple Atlanbtic LPG nil 23,000 nil 07/08 36) Stolt Kikyo JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 08/08 37) Victoria PuyvAST A.COal nil 14,800 nil 10/08 38) Yong Jia Jyothi COking Coal nil 72,860 nil 11/08 39) Jin Yao Jyothi Rock Phos nil 47,950 nil 13/08 40) Meenakshi Integrals COking Coal nil 73,579 nil 13/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL