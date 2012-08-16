Aug 16- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 63 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOVANNI BSS Coking Coal 16/08 ----- ----- nil 5,400 nil 67,902 2) MV GOLDEN -138 TINNA L STONE 16/07 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 3,604 3) MV HANJIN HANJIN CNTR 15/07 ----- ----- nil nil 17,959 COMP 4) MT HOLLY VICTORIA INTEROCEAN HSD Oil 03/08 ----- ----- nil 34,000 nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bumbi Seatrans MOP nil 28,044 nil 13/01 --- 2) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 3) BK Champ Fortune I.Sand/MOP 20,000 25,000 nil 24/07 --- 4) Vinalines Mighty BSS Maize 21,000 nil nil 25/07 --- 5) Banglar Mama PVRAMANA T.Logs nil 8,797 nil 25/07 --- 6) Vinaship Pearl BSS Maize/Urea 21,000 20,000 nil 29/07 --- 7) NOSCO Victory Lotus Maize 33,075 nil nil 31/07 --- 8) Orchids AtlaNTIC FO,LDO&LSHS 27,000 nil nil 01/08 --- 9) Sagar Sakthi Sree Binni I.Ore/Bauxi 43,000 46,151 nil 03/08 --- 10) Great Immensity Seaways Equipment nil 817 nil 03/08 --- 11) Liljia Bulker InterOCEAN Maize 20,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 12) Tay Son Lotus Maize 12,600 nil nil 04/08 --- 13) Mairini SAIL COking Coal nil 15,888 nil 04/08 --- 14) Ken Unity Intergral M.Ore nil 23,960 nil 04/08 --- 15) Densa Eagle GAC Maize 49,500 nil nil 06/08 --- 16) Pegasus OSL M.ORe nil 12,500 nil 06/08 --- 17) Yuricosmos Atlantic LPG nil 23,000 nil 06/08 --- 18) Pratibha Neera Atlantic FO 15,000 nil nil 07/08 --- 19) Aranda Colossus Seahorse M.Ore nil 27,000 nil 07/08 --- 20) Hanjin Manzanillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 07/08 --- 21) Maple AtlaNTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 07/08 --- 22) H W Peace ACT Marine I.Ore 8,000 nil nil 08/08 --- 23) Agnes Varun Sai Maize 6,000 nil nil 08/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hua Shan Hai Bss I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 17/08 2) Lourdes AtlaNTIC FO&LDO 8,000 nil nil 17/08 3) Pratibha Neera AtlaNTIC FO&LDO 28,000 nil nil 17/08 4) Maistros AtlaNTIC Trns Naptha 27,745 nil nil 17/08 5) Federal Swift Interocn NPK nil 30,000 nil 17/08 6) Greata Eveready COking Coal nil 51,574 nil 17/08 7) Great Blossom Seaways Steel Coils nil 7,269 nil 17/08 8) Golden Top JMB Toulene nil 2,200 nil 17/08 9) CSC Rising Sun InterOCEAN MS nil 8,000 nil 17/08 10) Talia Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 17/08 11) Stolt Kikyo JMB S.Acid nil 7,000 nil 17/08 12) Wadi Alyarmouk SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 17/08 13) Asita Sun SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 17/08 14) Yong Jia Jyothi COking Coal nil 72,860 nil 17/08 15) Silvern Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 17/08 16) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 17/08 17) Victoria PuyvAST A.COal nil 14,800 nil 17/08 18) Chandhiprasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 17/08 19) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 52,424 nil nil 17/08 20) TCI Xps GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 17/08 21) Federal Satuski sEATRANS DAP nil 31,180 nil 17/08 22) Cielo Lucia BSS COking Coal nil 71,608 nil 17/08 23) Allcargo Susheela Synergy Steel Coils nil 7,200 nil 17/08 24) JL Rotterdam AMMa C.Soda nil 14,928 nil 18/08 25) Jag Aparna KR&Sons HSD nil 23,000 nil 18/08 26) Wanisa SAIL COking Coal nil 76,122 nil 18/08 27) Tvisha Essar FE Sdust nil 12,207 nil 18/08 28) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 150/150 18/08 29) Seaways Spendture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 18/08 30) Torm Coruline Interocean MS nil 28,350 nil 18/08 31) Jin Yao Jyothi Rock Phos nil 47,950 nil 19/08 32) Meenakshi Integral COking Coal nil 73,579 nil 19/08 33) Oxygen SAIL COking Coal nil 30,000 nil 19/08 34) island green Jyothi Sulphur nil 18,104 nil 19/08 35) Vinaconex Line Esskay S S Gamet 12,500 nil nil 19/08 36) Kea SAIL COking Coal nil 73,210 nil 19/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL