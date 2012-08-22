BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Aug 22- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 24 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessels 67 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CAPE KENNEDY SAIL Coking Coal 20/08 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 65,000 2) MV VINALINES BSS Iron Ore 15/08 ----- ----- 21,140 nil nil 2,280 3) MV KOTA KAYA SEAWAYS CNTR 21/08 ----- ----- nil nil 8,887 5,300 4) MV OWL BSS Steam Coal 18/08 ----- ----- nil 2,700 nil 54,000 5) MT MARGARITA ATLANTIC HSD Oil 15/08 ----- ----- nil 28,000 nil 17,212 6) MV VINALINES BSS MAIZE 25/07 ----- ----- 3,548 nil nil 11,878 7) MT GREAT IMMENSITYSEAWAYS Soda Ash 03/08 ----- ----- nil 982 nil 4,544 8) MV TPC ESHWAR SHG PET COKE 19/08 ----- ----- nil 3,360 nil 21,888 9) MV THRUSH BSS Steam Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 8,900 nil 33,769 10) MV CEILO LUCIA EVERSUN S. COAL 12/08 ----- ----- nil 9,700 nil 9,924 11) MV PULAN HAI GLORY FAITH MET Coke 17/08 ----- ----- nil 7,550 nil 4,258 12) MV GRETA EVEREADY COKING COAL 10/08 ----- ----- nil 7,031 nil 21,997 13) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 21/08 ----- ----- 14,300 nil nil 30,472 14) MV ROYAL EPIC SAIL IRON ORE 21/08 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 42,000 15) MV DENSA EAGLE GAC MAIZE 06/08 ----- ----- 1,290 nil nil 17,663 16) MT TORM CAROLINE INTEROCEAN M.S 13/08 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 13,560 17) MV JIN YAO JYOTHI Rock Phos 14/08 ----- ----- nil 4,800 nil 31,992 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Vinaship Pearl BSS Maize/Urea 21,000 20,000 nil 29/07 --- 3) NOSCO Victory Lotus Maize 33,075 nil nil 31/07 --- 4) Liljia Bulker InterOCEAN Maize 20,000 nil nil 04/08 --- 5) Tay Son Lotus Maize 12,600 nil nil 04/08 --- 6) Deribas Chwogule Steel Plates 6,000 nil nil 05/08 --- 7) Artemis KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 25,237 nil 08/08 --- 8) Pratibha Warna Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 08/08 --- 9) Meenakshi Intergral COking Coal nil 59,279 nil 13/08 --- 10) Ocean Star Seatrans M.Ore 26,000 nil nil 14/08 --- 11) Ramprasad EMS I.ORe 87,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 12) Double Providance EMS I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 13) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil 16/08 --- 14) Asphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 4,000 nil nil 16/08 --- 15) Dynamic Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 17/08 --- 16) Jag Parwar Atlantic HSD nil 17,000 nil 18/08 --- 17) J Well Seaways Steel Plates 6,000 nil nil 19/08 --- 18) Mill House InterOCEAN LPG nil 25,000 nil 19/08 --- 19) Belasitza Sravan A.nirate nil 28,991 nil 19/08 --- 20) Vishva Keta SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 20/08 --- 21) Prabhu Sumat SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/08 --- 22) Tamil Anna Seaprot T.COal 20,000 nil nil 21/08 --- 23) Liwa InterOCEAN HSD nil 59,913 nil 21/08 --- 24) Eagle Meerut Sravan HSD nil 3,500 nil 21/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Luiland Wisdom BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 22/08 2) Avocet BSS Steam Coal nil 54,657 nil 22/08 3) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 22/08 4) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 10,000 nil nil 23/08 5) Leeds Castle Integral Steel cArgo 2865/500 nil nil 23/08 6) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grians 3,000 nil nil 23/08 7) Top Wing BSS M.Ore nil 24,900 nil 23/08 8) Omera Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 24/08 9) St Paul ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 24/08 10) Clove AtlANTIC Crude nil 148,000 nil 24/08 11) Stolt rindo JMB S.Acid nil 10,667 nil 25/08 12) Sumihou SAIL COking Coal nil 72,527 nil 25/08 13) Mel Temi Benline Trns naptha 26,000 nil nil 26/08 14) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 15) Kyakupu Everett T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 26/08 16) Zouzoun AVBGPR Crude nil 121,000 nil 26/08 17) Universal Barcelo Jyothi DAP nil 52,410 nil 27/08 18) Cape Magnus BTL CNTR nil nil 150/150 27/08 19) Omegas BSS I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 28/08 20) East Ambition Seatrans DAP nil 27,500 nil 28/08 21) Kota Pekrang SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 28/08 22) Vishwa Vikas JMB MOP nil 41,926 nil 30/08 23) Anagel Omania Esskay S S A.Coal nil 36,000 nil 29/08 24) Nortd Cetus Seatrans Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 31/08 25) Clear SC&CO I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 03/10 26) Turkau Seatrnas Rock Phos nil 33,000 nil 06/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc