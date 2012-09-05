Sep 05- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 20 Expected Vessels 46 Total Vessels 76 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HANJIN NINGBO HANJIN CNTR 04/09 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 8,000 2) MT AGISTRI ATLANTIC CRUDE 31/08 ----- ----- nil 24,594 nil COMP 3) MT JAG AABHA K.R & SONS HSD 27/08 ----- ----- nil 21,900 nil 2,135 4) MV LILJA BULKER IOS Maize 04/08 ----- ----- 1,790 nil nil 6,645 5) MV VINASHIP PEARL B.S.S Maize 29/07 ----- ----- 1,364 nil nil 70 6) MV UNIVERSAL JYOTHI SHG DAP 27/08 ----- ----- nil 7,640 nil 10,195 7) MV ULTRA BSS MOP 29/08 ----- ----- nil 8,930 nil 22,356 8) MV ANAGEL INFINITY Coal 02/09 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 21,108 9) MV TAI PING INFINITY S.Coal 02/09 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 31,065 10) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC FO 03/09 ----- ----- 1,800 nil nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Nosco Victory Lotus MAize 33,075 nil nil 31/07 --- 3) Tay Son Lotus Maize 12,600 nil nil 04/08 --- 4) Artemis KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 25,237 nil 08/08 --- 5) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil 16/08 --- 6) Belasitza Sravan A.nirate nil 28,991 nil 19/08 --- 7) Mahavir Prasad Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 23/08 --- 8) Yasa Anatolia Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 9) Kamalesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 29/08 --- 10) Chesapeake belle Seaways Steel Plates 16,000 nil nil 30/08 --- 11) Vivara GFSA G.Cargo nil n.a. nil 31/08 --- 12) Cholland Naree KR&Sons Steel Blooms 14,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 13) Sea Success GAC MAize 25,400 nil nil 01/09 --- 14) Great Creation GAC MAize 23,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 15) Egs tide InterOCEAN MOP nil 31,532 nil 02/09 --- 16) Albarella IntEROCEAN A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 17) Kyaukpu Everett T.Logs nil 6,564 nil 02/09 --- 18) M.Bharadwaj ATLANTIC LPG nil 22,000 nil 02/09 --- 19) Jag Prerena ATLANTIC HSD nil 42,857 nil 02/09 --- 20) Omera Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 04/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wanisa BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 05/09 2) Dione Forbes I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 05/09 3) Canary Jyothi R.Phosphate nil 30,000 nil 05/09 4) Ajax IOS Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/09 5) APJ Shirin JMB C.ORe nil 15,500 nil 05/09 6) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,754 nil 05/09 7) Maersk Daleno Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/200 05/09 8) Jag Aparna KR&sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 05/09 9) Jag Anchal Atlantic HSd nil 6,030 nil 05/09 10) Crystal Marine ATLANTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 05/09 11) Eagle Merrut Sravan HSD nil 8,000 nil 05/09 12) Gaschem Hamburg JMB A.Amonia nil 6,500 nil 06/09 13) Inspiration SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/09 14) Strelin Everett C.soda nil 12,582 nil 06/09 15) Jag Preeti Sravan FO nil 7,500 nil 06/09 16) Tenora Focus CNTR nil nil 300 07/09 17) Turkau Seatrnas Rock Phos nil 33,000 nil 07/09 18) Miletus SeatrANS Steam Coal nil 45,901 nil 07/09 19) Fan Faree Damani G.Cargo nil 11,135 nil 07/09 20) Jag Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 6,480 nil 07/09 21) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 07/09 22) Lantana Atlantic Crude nil 110,000 nil 07/09 23) Leader Benlines Trans napta 28,000 nil nil 08/09 24) Sinar Kuti PSA Steam Coal nil 54,520 nil 08/09 25) Jag Ravi KR&Sons Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 08/09 26) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 09/09 27) Consuela Seatrans Rock Phos nil 13,250 nil 09/09 28) Vishwa Nidhi Seatrans Steam Coal nil 29,999 nil 09/09 29) Nirmal Priti Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,998 nil 09/09 30) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 350/500 09/09 31) Rose Balsam Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 09/09 32) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/09 33) Luna Blue Esskay I.SAnd nil 12,000 nil 10/09 34) Peruvian Express WMSPL Coking Coal nil 16,000 nil 10/09 35) Pacific Dolphin Sravan I.Ore nil 340,000 nil 10/09 36) Jag Rani KR&Sons Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 10/09 37) Grace ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 15,445 nil 10/09 38) Yuriscomos ATLANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 10/09 39) Emerland Coral Puyvast Granite 6,000 nil nil 11/09 40) Genco Spirit SeatrANS DAP nil 31,500 nil 11/09 41) Hanjin ManazahilloHanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 11/09 42) San Simeon SeatrANS DAP nil 27,230 nil 12/09 43) iron Lindrew BSS Coking Coal nil 77,000 nil 13/09 44) Bellemar SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09 45) Athina Carras SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09 46) Ocean Concord Esskay I.Sand nil 10,500 nil 15/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; 