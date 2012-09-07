Sep 07- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 20
Waiting Vessels 23
Expected Vessels 39
Total Vessels 82
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV AJAX SAIL C.COAL 05/09 ----- ----- nil 12,927 nil 30,117
2) MV MAHAVIR PRASAD ESSAR I.ORE CLO 23/08 ----- ----- 36,000 nil nil 29,600
3) MV MAERSK DELANO MAERSK CNTR 05/09 ----- ----- nil nil 23,043 663
4) MT AGISTRI ATLANTIC CRUDE 31/08 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
5) MT JAG PRERANA ATLANTIC HSD 02/09 ----- ----- nil 14,769 nil 12,600
6) MV LILJA BULKER I O S Maize 04/08 ----- ----- 900 nil nil 2,980
7) MV TAY SON - 4 LOTUS Maize 04/08 ----- ----- 2,410 nil nil 8,100
8) MV.UNIVERSAL JYOTHI SHG DAP 27/08 ----- ----- nil 2,585 nil COMP
9) MV VINASHIP PEARL B.S.S Maize 29/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a.
10) MV ULTRA B.S.S MOP 29/08 ----- ----- nil 2,460 nil 3,475
11) MV SEA SUCCESS GAC MAIZE 01/09 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 9,575
12) MV KYAUKPYU EVERETT T.LOGS 02/09 ----- ----- nil 952 nil 4,230
13) MV ANAGEL OMONIA INFINITY A.Coal 02/09 ----- ----- nil 7,227 nil 6,400
14) MV CHESAPEAKE SEAWAYS STEEL PLATES 30/08 ----- ----- 475 nil nil 16,000
15) MV CANARY JYOTHI SHG R.PHOSPHATE 06/09 ----- ----- nil 1,550 nil 28,450
16) MV TAI PING SHAN INFINITY S.COAL 02/09 ----- ----- nil 10,510 nil 11,117
17) MV OMERA - I MONSHIP A.POWDER 04/09 ----- ----- 11,700 nil nil 200
18) MT PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 06/09 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 7,000
19) MT JAG PREETI SRAVAN FO 06/09 ----- ----- nil 2,050 nil 4,950
20) MT GASCHEM HAMBURGJ.M BAXI & COA. AMMONIA 06/09 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Nosco Victory Lotus MAize 33,075 nil nil 31/07 ---
3) Artemis KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 25,237 nil 08/08 ---
4) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil 16/08 ---
5) Belasitza Sravan A.nirate nil 28,991 nil 19/08 ---
6) Yasa Antola Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 ---
7) Kamalesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 29/08 ---
8) Vivara GFSA G.Cargo nil nil nil 31/08 ---
9) Cholland Naree KR&Sons Steel Blooms 14,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
10) Sea Success GAC MAize 25,400 nil nil 01/09 ---
11) Great Creation GAC MAize 23,000 nil nil 01/09 ---
12) Meltemi Atlantic Trns Naptha 27,500 nil nil 01/09 ---
13) Egs tide InterOCEAN MOP nil 31,532 nil 02/09 ---
14) Albarella IntEROCEAN A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 ---
15) M.Bharadwaj ATLANTIC LPG nil 22,000 nil 02/09 ---
16) APJ Shirin JMB C.Ore nil 15,500 nil 05/09 ---
17) Jag Aparna KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 05/09 ---
18) Jag Anachal AtlantiC HSD nil 60,030 nil 05/09 ---
19) Crystal Marine AtlaNTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 05/09 ---
20) Tenora Focus CNTR nil nil 300 06/09 ---
21) Inspiration SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/09 ---
22) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,754 nil 06/09 ---
23) Strilen Everett C.Soda nil 12,582 nil 06/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Wanisa BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 07/09
2) Dione Forbes I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 07/09
3) Turkau Seatrnas Rock Phos nil 33,000 nil 07/09
4) Miletus SeatrANS Steam Coal nil 45,901 nil 07/09
5) Fan Faree Damani G.Cargo nil 11,135 nil 07/09
6) Jag Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 6,480 nil 07/09
7) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 07/09
8) Yuriscomos AtLANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 07/09
9) Lantana Atlantic Crude nil 110,000 nil 07/09
10) Eagle Merrut Sravan HSD nil 8,000 nil 07/09
11) Faith Interocean MOP nil 18,000 nil 08/09
12) Sinar Kuti PSA Steam Coal nil 54,520 nil 08/09
13) Jag Ravi KR&Sons Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 08/09
14) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 09/09
15) Gem of Paradip Seaport T.cOal 20,000 nil nil 09/09
16) Consuela Seatrans Rock Phos nil 13,250 nil 09/09
17) Cos Glory GPRSL Urea nil 42,800 nil 09/09
18) Rose Balsam Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 09/09
19) Vishwa Nidhi Seatrans Steam Coal nil 29,999 nil 09/09
20) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/09
21) Luna Blue Esskay I.SAnd nil 12,000 nil 10/09
22) Peruvian Express WMSPL Coking Coal nil 16,000 nil 10/09
23) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 10/09
24) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 350/500 10/09
25) Pacific Dolphin Sravan I.Ore nil 340,000 nil 10/09
26) Jag Rani KR&Sons Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 10/09
27) Grace ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 15,445 nil 10/09
28) Emerland Coral Puyvast Granite 6,000 nil nil 11/09
29) Genco Spirit SeatrANS DAP nil 31,500 nil 11/09
30) Nirmal Priti Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,998 nil 11/09
31) Hanjin ManazahilloHanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 11/09
32) San Simeon SeatrANS DAP nil 27,230 nil 12/09
33) Great Praise Seatrans Steam Coal nil 50,903 nil 12/09
34) Kesari Prem Deblines Bauxite nil 53,200 nil 12/09
35) Iron Lindrew BSS Coking Coal nil 77,000 nil 13/09
36) Rina Interocean URea nil 44,052 nil 14/09
37) Bellemar SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09
38) Athina Carras SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09
39) Ocean Concord Esskay I.Sand nil 10,500 nil 15/09
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL