Sep 07- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 39 Total Vessels 82 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AJAX SAIL C.COAL 05/09 ----- ----- nil 12,927 nil 30,117 2) MV MAHAVIR PRASAD ESSAR I.ORE CLO 23/08 ----- ----- 36,000 nil nil 29,600 3) MV MAERSK DELANO MAERSK CNTR 05/09 ----- ----- nil nil 23,043 663 4) MT AGISTRI ATLANTIC CRUDE 31/08 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) MT JAG PRERANA ATLANTIC HSD 02/09 ----- ----- nil 14,769 nil 12,600 6) MV LILJA BULKER I O S Maize 04/08 ----- ----- 900 nil nil 2,980 7) MV TAY SON - 4 LOTUS Maize 04/08 ----- ----- 2,410 nil nil 8,100 8) MV.UNIVERSAL JYOTHI SHG DAP 27/08 ----- ----- nil 2,585 nil COMP 9) MV VINASHIP PEARL B.S.S Maize 29/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 10) MV ULTRA B.S.S MOP 29/08 ----- ----- nil 2,460 nil 3,475 11) MV SEA SUCCESS GAC MAIZE 01/09 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 9,575 12) MV KYAUKPYU EVERETT T.LOGS 02/09 ----- ----- nil 952 nil 4,230 13) MV ANAGEL OMONIA INFINITY A.Coal 02/09 ----- ----- nil 7,227 nil 6,400 14) MV CHESAPEAKE SEAWAYS STEEL PLATES 30/08 ----- ----- 475 nil nil 16,000 15) MV CANARY JYOTHI SHG R.PHOSPHATE 06/09 ----- ----- nil 1,550 nil 28,450 16) MV TAI PING SHAN INFINITY S.COAL 02/09 ----- ----- nil 10,510 nil 11,117 17) MV OMERA - I MONSHIP A.POWDER 04/09 ----- ----- 11,700 nil nil 200 18) MT PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 06/09 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 7,000 19) MT JAG PREETI SRAVAN FO 06/09 ----- ----- nil 2,050 nil 4,950 20) MT GASCHEM HAMBURGJ.M BAXI & COA. AMMONIA 06/09 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano BSS I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Nosco Victory Lotus MAize 33,075 nil nil 31/07 --- 3) Artemis KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 25,237 nil 08/08 --- 4) Nord Chopenegon Lotus Maize 30,722 nil nil 16/08 --- 5) Belasitza Sravan A.nirate nil 28,991 nil 19/08 --- 6) Yasa Antola Sravan A.Nirate nil 28,600 nil 26/08 --- 7) Kamalesh Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 29/08 --- 8) Vivara GFSA G.Cargo nil nil nil 31/08 --- 9) Cholland Naree KR&Sons Steel Blooms 14,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 10) Sea Success GAC MAize 25,400 nil nil 01/09 --- 11) Great Creation GAC MAize 23,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 12) Meltemi Atlantic Trns Naptha 27,500 nil nil 01/09 --- 13) Egs tide InterOCEAN MOP nil 31,532 nil 02/09 --- 14) Albarella IntEROCEAN A.Nirate nil 9,496 nil 02/09 --- 15) M.Bharadwaj ATLANTIC LPG nil 22,000 nil 02/09 --- 16) APJ Shirin JMB C.Ore nil 15,500 nil 05/09 --- 17) Jag Aparna KR&Sons HSD nil 22,000 nil 05/09 --- 18) Jag Anachal AtlantiC HSD nil 60,030 nil 05/09 --- 19) Crystal Marine AtlaNTIC LPG nil 23,000 nil 05/09 --- 20) Tenora Focus CNTR nil nil 300 06/09 --- 21) Inspiration SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/09 --- 22) Dong Young Synergy T.Logs nil 2,754 nil 06/09 --- 23) Strilen Everett C.Soda nil 12,582 nil 06/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wanisa BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 07/09 2) Dione Forbes I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 07/09 3) Turkau Seatrnas Rock Phos nil 33,000 nil 07/09 4) Miletus SeatrANS Steam Coal nil 45,901 nil 07/09 5) Fan Faree Damani G.Cargo nil 11,135 nil 07/09 6) Jag Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 6,480 nil 07/09 7) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 07/09 8) Yuriscomos AtLANTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 07/09 9) Lantana Atlantic Crude nil 110,000 nil 07/09 10) Eagle Merrut Sravan HSD nil 8,000 nil 07/09 11) Faith Interocean MOP nil 18,000 nil 08/09 12) Sinar Kuti PSA Steam Coal nil 54,520 nil 08/09 13) Jag Ravi KR&Sons Bauxite nil 42,000 nil 08/09 14) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 09/09 15) Gem of Paradip Seaport T.cOal 20,000 nil nil 09/09 16) Consuela Seatrans Rock Phos nil 13,250 nil 09/09 17) Cos Glory GPRSL Urea nil 42,800 nil 09/09 18) Rose Balsam Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 09/09 19) Vishwa Nidhi Seatrans Steam Coal nil 29,999 nil 09/09 20) Luilang Wisdom BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/09 21) Luna Blue Esskay I.SAnd nil 12,000 nil 10/09 22) Peruvian Express WMSPL Coking Coal nil 16,000 nil 10/09 23) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 10/09 24) APL Sokhna APL CNTR nil nil 350/500 10/09 25) Pacific Dolphin Sravan I.Ore nil 340,000 nil 10/09 26) Jag Rani KR&Sons Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 10/09 27) Grace ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 15,445 nil 10/09 28) Emerland Coral Puyvast Granite 6,000 nil nil 11/09 29) Genco Spirit SeatrANS DAP nil 31,500 nil 11/09 30) Nirmal Priti Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,998 nil 11/09 31) Hanjin ManazahilloHanjin CNTR nil nil 300/250 11/09 32) San Simeon SeatrANS DAP nil 27,230 nil 12/09 33) Great Praise Seatrans Steam Coal nil 50,903 nil 12/09 34) Kesari Prem Deblines Bauxite nil 53,200 nil 12/09 35) Iron Lindrew BSS Coking Coal nil 77,000 nil 13/09 36) Rina Interocean URea nil 44,052 nil 14/09 37) Bellemar SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09 38) Athina Carras SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 14/09 39) Ocean Concord Esskay I.Sand nil 10,500 nil 15/09 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL