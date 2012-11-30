Nov 30- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 19
Waiting Vessels 12
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 54
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) M VCHANDI PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 25/11 ----- ----- 36,500 nil nil 53,500
2) Barge JUB SEAPOL nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil
3) M VOEL VICTORY RELAY CNTR 28/11 ----- ----- nil 4,285 nil 6,309
4) M VAMMAR IOS UREA 23/11 ----- ----- nil 3,646 nil
5) M VTIMIOS STRAVOS SEATRANS R.Phosphate 28/11 ----- ----- nil 7,710 nil 10,813
6) M VHIZIR G INTEGRAL Ammonium 13/10 ----- ----- nil 4,045 nil 3,050
7) M VDUBAI GALACTIC BENLINE UREA 24/11 ----- ----- nil 7,490 nil 8,597
8) M VTHRUSH B.S.S Steam Coal 21/11 ----- ----- nil 9,300 nil 13,176
9) M VARION SB EVERSUN GYPSUM 28/11 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 29,050
10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
11) M VGATI PRIDE SYNERGY Timber Logs 27/11 ----- ----- nil 2,239 nil 2,680
12) M VARCHIMEDES SEATRANS Coking Coal 17/11 ----- ----- nil 7,900 nil 3,862
13) M VTAMIL KAMARAJ SEAPOL Thermal Coal 28/11 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil 40,200
14) M VMEDONNA-III ESSKAY SS Steam Coal 20/11 ----- ----- nil 8,820 nil 8,243
15) M VVINASHI ESSKAY S.S Steel Cargo 20/11 ----- ----- 1,256 nil nil 1,074
16) M VTRIDENT LEGACY EVERETT Steam Coal 23/11 ----- ----- nil 8,770 nil 27,660
17) M VGRACE ATLANTIC Caustic Soda 27/11 ----- ----- nil 7,400 nil 8,647
18) MT JAG PARWAR ATLANTIC HSD 28/11 ----- ----- nil 3,600 nil 8,900
19) F.C RAVI B BSS nil 27/11 ----- ----- nil nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 ---
3) Dubai Galatic KR&Sons I.Ore 44,900 nil nil 24/11 ---
4) Asphat Alliance AtlantIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
5) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 25/11 ---
6) Maharishi B Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 ---
7) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 200 28/11 ---
8) Jag Prakash Sravan HFHSD nil 12,000 nil 28/11 ---
9) Baltic Breeze GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 29/11 ---
10) Phu Tai IOS Soyabean 5,500 nil nil 29/11 ---
11) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 29/11 ---
12) Gas Line AtlanTIC L.Ammonia nil 5,500 nil 29/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Dai Duong Queen Bothra Maize 9,800 nil nil 30/11
2) Avra Esskay Steam Coal nil 52,000 nil 30/11
3) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 30/11
4) Jag Aanchal KR&Sons BS HSD nil 30,000 nil 01/12
5) Kite GAC I.ORe 32,000 nil nil 02/12
6) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 02/12
7) Pacific Trust Esskay Urea nil 30,000 nil 02/12
8) Wood Star Eversun Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/12
9) Serrento Jyothi Coking Coal nil 62,231 nil 02/12
10) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/12
11) R N Tagore AtlantiC HSD nil 39,800 nil 02/12
12) Crystal Dream Debline Syrene nil 6,000 nil 03/12
13) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/12
14) Chemical Arrow MonSHIP C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 04/12
15) Pilion SAIL Lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 05/12
16) Stove Trader Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,373 nil 05/12
17) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 05/12
18) Nemtas GFSA Steam Coal nil 44,006 nil 06/11
19) Genco Marine Bothra Magnese Ore nil 20,000 nil 06/12
20) GRM Princess Posiedon I.ORe 80,000 nil nil 07/12
21) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 3,937 nil 07/12
22) Transatlantic Bothra Coking Coal nil 81,042 nil 10/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL