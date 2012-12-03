Dec 03- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessles 47 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V WOOD STAR INIFNITY STEAM COAL 02/12 ----- ----- nil 2,410 nil 49,394 2) M V DUBAI GALATIC KR & SONS Iron Ore 25/11 ----- ----- 50,800 nil nil 2,000 3) M V AVRA ESSKAY S.S Steam Coal 30/11 ----- ----- nil 7,150 nil 44,861 4) Barge JUBI SEAPOL nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil 5) M V APL BANGKOK APL CNTR 03/12 ----- ----- nil nil 19,000 6) M V PHU IOS Soyabean 29/11 ----- ----- nil 3,255 nil 7) M V TIMIOS STRAVOSSEATRANS R.Phosphate 28/11 ----- ----- nil 1,777 nil 8) F C RAVI B BSS VFOP ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) M V PACIFIC TRUST ESSAKY UREA 02/12 ----- ----- nil 5,230 nil 24,770 10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 11) M V GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Timber Logs 27/11 ----- ----- nil 212 nil 12) M V IBIS BULKER BOTHRA Iron Ore 25/11 ----- ----- 12,720 nil nil 12,200 13) M V TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL Thermal Coal 02/12 ----- ----- 12,000 nil nil 33,185 14) M V TRIDENT LEGACYEVERETT Steam Coal 23/11 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 1,800 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 --- 3) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 25/11 --- 4) Maharishi B Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 --- 5) Baltic Breeze GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 29/11 --- 6) Troistky Bridge ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 30/11 --- 7) Sereento Jyothi C.COal nil 55,000 nil 01/12 --- 8) Kite GAC I.ORe 32,000 nil nil 02/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dai Duong Queen Bothra Maize 9,800 nil nil 03/12 2) Crystal Dream Debline Syrene nil 6,000 nil 03/12 3) R N Tagore AtlantiC HSD nil 39,800 nil 03/12 4) Eagle Meerut Sravna MS&HSD nil 11,500 nil 03/12 5) Jag Aanachal KR & SONS BS III HSD nil 30,000 nil 03/12 6) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 04/12 7) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/12 8) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 05/12 9) Chennai Jayam Seaport T.COal 40,000 nil nil 05/12 10) Chemical Arrow MonSHIP C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 05/12 11) Pilion SAIL Lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 05/12 12) Stove Trader Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,373 nil 05/12 13) Seaways Venture Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 05/12 14) Tony ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,307 nil 05/12 15) Ankleshwar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 134,155 nil 05/12 16) Shimani Queen Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 05/12 17) Nemtas GFSA Steam Coal nil 44,006 nil 06/11 18) Genco Marine Bothra Magnese Ore nil 20,000 nil 06/12 19) Gandhar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 139,792 nil 06/12 20) GRM Princess Posiedon I.ORe 80,000 nil nil 07/12 21) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 3,937 nil 07/12 22) Transatlantic Bothra Coking Coal nil 81,042 nil 10/12 23) Sanmar Phenoix Seatrans STeam Coal nil 54,100 nil 10/12 24) Seacon Bothra Coking Coal nil 73,777 nil 10/12 25) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 10/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL