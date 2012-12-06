Dec 06Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JAG RANI SAIL I.Ore 05/12 ----- ----- nil 8,200 nil 15,800 2) FC RAVI B BSS VFOP n.a. ----- ----- nil nil nil 3) MV MAERSK DELMONTMAERSK CNTR 05/12 ----- ----- nil 6,785 nil 14,901 4) MT RABINDRANAT ATLANTIC HSD 03/12 ----- ----- nil 6,800 nil 3,511 5) MV DAI DUONG B.S.S MAIZE 04/12 ----- ----- 2,782 nil nil 4,768 6) MV STOVE TRADER SEAHORSE M.ORE 05/12 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 14,373 7) MV WOOD STAR INIFNITY STEAM COAL 02/12 ----- ----- nil 10,100 nil 15,975 8) MV GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Timber Logs 27/11 ----- ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) MV SORRENTO JYOTHI Coking Coal 01/12 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 22,078 10) MV AVRA ESSKAY S.S Steam Coal 30/11 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 36,241 11) MV KITE GAG I.ORE FINES 02/12 ----- ----- 14,980 nil nil 14,570 12) MV TRIOSKY BRID ATLANTIC FO 30/11 ----- ----- 16,100 nil nil COMP 13) MT SAMPURNA SWAR ATLANTIC MS , HSD&SKO 05/12 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 28,000 14) MV PHU TAI 18 IOS SB Meal 29/11 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 --- 3) Maharishi Bhara Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 --- 4) Baltic Breeze GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 29/11 --- 5) Jag Annachal KR & SONS BS III HSD nil 30,000 nil 03/12 --- 6) Tony ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 140,307 nil 05/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ram Prasad Essar i.Ore 97,000 nil nil 06/11 2) Nemtas GFSA Steam Coal nil 44,006 nil 06/11 3) Chemical Arrow MonSHIP C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 06/11 4) Shimani Queen Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 07/12 5) GRM Princess Posiedon I.ORe 80,000 nil nil 07/12 6) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 350 07/12 7) Lyric Star JyOTHI Coking Coal nil 63,550 nil 07/12 8) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 07/12 9) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 3,937 nil 07/12 10) Ankleshwar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 134,155 nil 07/12 11) Gandhar AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 139,792 nil 07/12 12) Nicobar AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 08/12 13) Pilion SAIL Lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 08/12 14) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 08/12 15) Lady Fell SICAL P.Acid nil 9,394 nil 08/12 16) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 150/250 08/12 17) Inlaco Accord Esskay S.S Steel nil 8,500 nil 09/12 18) Genco Marine Bothra Magnese Ore nil 20,000 nil 09/12 19) Maritime Rose AtlanTIC C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 09/12 20) AL Shaffah GAC Styrene nil 2,000 nil 09/12 21) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 10/12 22) Leader Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 10/12 23) Sanmar Phenoix Seatrans STeam Coal nil 54,100 nil 10/12 24) Transatlantic Bothra Coking Coal nil 81,042 nil 10/12 25) Seacon Bothra Coking Coal nil 73,777 nil 10/12 26) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 10/12 27) Acacia GPRSPL Methonal nil 2,962 nil 10/12 28) HHH Nile GPRSPL G.Cargo nil 584 nil 10/12 29) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 12/12 30) Tayson GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 12/12 31) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 12/12 32) Viswa Preeti SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 12/12 33) Lilja Bulker Eshwa Pet Coke nil 20,301 nil 12/12 34) Vishwa Vinay SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/12 35) Kota Pekrang Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/12 36) Marco SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/12 37) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/12 38) Nikolos SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL