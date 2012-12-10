Dec 10Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessels 52 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LYRIC STAR JYOTHI Coking Coal 07/12 --- --- nil 10,250 nil 53,300 2) RAM PRASAD ESSAR I.Ore 06/12 --- --- 58,500 nil nil 27,000 3) FRITZIN INCHCAPE LPG 11/11 --- --- nil 13,788 nil 5,000 4) TONY ATLANTIC Crude Oil 06/12 --- --- nil 84,992 nil 5,008 5) BALTIC BREEZE GAC MAIZE 29/11 --- --- 4,320 nil nil 19,330 6) TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 08/12 --- --- 18,140 nil nil 1,800 7) AVRA ESSKAY S.S Steam Coal 30/11 --- --- nil 7,520 nil 4,927 8) NEMTAS -2 G.F.S.A Steam Coal 06/12 --- --- nil 11,910 nil 16,990 9) PRATIBHA NEERA ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 29/10 --- --- 4,300 nil nil 15,877 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Maharishi Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 --- 3) Jag Annachal KR & SONS BS III HSD nil 30,000 nil 03/12 --- 4) Ankleshwar AVB GPR Crude Oil nil 134,155 nil 07/12 --- 5) Joyful Spirit Esskay S.S I.Sand 11,000 nil nil 08/12 --- 6) Swarna Kaveri Sravan HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/12 --- 7) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 09/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Shimani Queen Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/12 2) GRM Princess Posiedon I.ORe 80,000 nil nil 10/12 3) Clipper Macau JMB Steel Cargo 15,200 nil nil 10/12 4) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 10/12 5) Ashphat Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,500 nil nil 10/12 6) Sanmar Phenoix Seatrans STeam Coal nil 54,100 nil 10/12 7) Maritime Rose AtlanTIC C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 10/12 8) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 11/12 9) HHH Nile GPRSPL G Cargo nil 584 nil 11/12 10) Genco Marine Bothra M.ORe nil 20,000 nil 11/12 11) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 12/12 12) Zeland Rotterdam KRS I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 12/12 13) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 12/12 14) Seacon Bothra Coking Coal nil 73,777 nil 12/12 15) Lilja Bulker Eshwa Pet Coke nil 20,301 nil 12/12 16) Acacia GPRSPL Methonal nil 2,962 nil 12/12 17) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 12/12 18) Jag Rani KRS I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 13/12 19) Jag Annachal Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 13/12 20) Viswa Preeti SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/12 21) Hongxin Blue Seahorse M.Ore nil 30,912 nil 13/12 22) Transatlantic Bothra Coking Coal nil 81,042 nil 13/12 23) Rose Balsam Glory STeam Coal nil 50,853 nil 14/12 24) Vishwa Vinay SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 14/12 25) Kota Pekrang Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 14/12 26) Inalco Accord Esskay S.S Steem Blooms 3,000 nil nil 15/12 27) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 15/12 28) Cos Lucy Inter M.Ore nil 22,500 nil 15/12 29) Fushmi SVST G Cargo nil 2,500 nil 15/12 30) Marco SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/12 31) Crimson Princess Intergral M Ore nil 36,707 nil 17/12 32) Silver Sailing Eshwar Coal nil 5,060 nil 18/12 33) Tayson GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 20/12 34) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 20/12 35) Nikolos SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/12 36) AL Shaffiah GAC Styreme nil 2,000 nil 25/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL