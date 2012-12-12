Dec 12- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 41 Total Vessles 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SANMAR P SEATRANS STEAM COAL 10/12 ----- ----- nil 8,690 nil 44,176 2) Barge JUB BSS nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil 3) JAG AANCHAL KR&SONS HSD 03/12 ----- ----- nil 15,900 nil 14,100 4) JOYFUL SPIRIT ESSKAY I.SAND 04/12 ----- ----- 7,100 nil nil 4,400 5) CLIPPER MACAU JM BAXI STEEL 10/12 ----- ----- 3,068 nil nil 9,864 6) F.C RAVI B BSS VFOP ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 7) BALTIC BR GAC MAIZE 29/11 ----- ----- 4,150 nil nil 11,258 8) HHL NILE GPRSPL G CARGO 11/12 ----- ----- nil nil 884 9) Barge SUFF EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 10) GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Timber Logs 27/11 ----- ----- nil nil 11) LYRIC STAR JYOTHI Coking 07/12 ----- ----- nil 11,100 nil 35,230 12) TAMIL PERIYAR SEAPOL T.COAL 10/12 ----- ----- 6,500 nil nil 38,685 13) LILIJA BULKER PET COKE ESHWAR 11/12 ----- ----- nil nil 20,301 14) MARITIME R ATLANTIC CAUSTIC SODA 10/12 ----- ----- nil 2,450 nil 9,520 15) ASPHALT ALL ATLANTIC BITUMEN 09/12 ----- ----- 1,800 nil nil 3,700 16) PRATIBHA ATLANTIC LSHS 29/10 ----- ----- nil 4,322 nil 3,535 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Maharishi Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 --- 3) Jag Annachal Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 03/12 --- 4) Ankleshwar AVB GPR Crude Oil nil 134,155 nil 07/12 --- 5) Swarna Kaveri Sravan HSD nil 15,000 nil 08/12 --- 6) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 09/12 --- 7) Chennai Selvam Seaport T.COal 20,000 nil nil 11/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 12/12 2) Shimamni Queen Bothra i.Ore 35,000 nil nil 12/12 3) Zeland Rotterdam KRS I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 12/12 4) Lilja Bulker Eshwa Pet Coke nil 20,301 nil 12/12 5) Seacon Bothra Coking Coal nil 73,777 nil 12/12 6) Genco Marine Bothra M.ORe nil 20,000 nil 12/12 7) Maersk Dartford Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 12/12 8) Acacia GPRSPL Methonal nil 2,962 nil 12/12 9) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD&MS 13,000 nil nil 12/12 10) GRM Princess Posiedon I.ORe 80,000 nil nil 13/12 11) Viswa Preeti SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/12 12) Transatlantic Bothra Coking Coal nil 81,042 nil 13/12 13) Vishwa Vinay SAIl Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 13/12 14) Hongxin Blue Seahorse M.Ore nil 30,912 nil 13/12 15) Fushmi SVST General nil 2,500 nil 13/12 16) Jewel of Sahor SAIL lime Stone nil 25,000 nil 13/12 17) Jag Rani KRS I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 14/12 18) Rose Balsam Glory STeam Coal nil 50,853 nil 14/12 19) Kota Pekrang Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 14/12 20) Vega Mars` Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil 15/12 21) TCI Prabhu GPRSPL Food Grains 3,000 nil nil 15/12 22) Cos Lucy Inter M.Ore nil 22,500 nil 15/12 23) Chandi Prasad EssaR L I.ORe 97,000 nil nil 16/12 24) Inalco Accord Esskay S.S Steem Blooms 3,000 nil nil 16/12 25) Marco SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 16/12 26) Pelorus KR&SONS Ferro Alloys 6,000 nil nil 17/12 27) Crimson Princess Intergral m.ORe nil 36,770 nil 17/12 28) Euro Max BTL cont nil nil 400/300 17/12 29) Precious Seas KR&SONS Gyspum 36,804 nil nil 17/12 30) Ithomi BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 18/12 31) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 18/12 32) Gas Mahi WMSPL L.Ammonia nil 6,500 nil 18/12 33) Silver Sailing Eshwar Coal nil 5,060 nil 18/12 34) Lietta GFSA Coking Coal nil 52,500 nil 19/12 35) Tayson GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 20/12 36) Nikolos SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/12 37) Panorma SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/12 38) Lotus JMB Steel Slabs nil 10,345 nil 21/12 39) AL Shaffi GAC Styreme nil 2,000 nil 25/12 40) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/12 41) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 27/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL