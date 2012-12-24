Dec 24Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 59 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V LIETTA SAIL Cok Coal 18/12 ----- ----- nil 9,961 nil 20,200 2) M.V CHANDI ESSAR I.ORE PELL 16/12 ----- ----- 54,500 nil nil 46,000 3) M.T SWARNA SRAVAN HSD 08/12 ----- ----- nil 10,800 nil COMP 4) M.T MAHARSHI A.V.B.G.P.R Crude Oil 20/12 ----- ----- nil 44,000 nil 3,681 5) M.V SILVER EHWAR Steel P 18/12 ----- ----- 1,743 nil nil 4,287 6) M.V LOTUS J.M BAXI & CO Steel Slabs 21/12 ----- ----- nil 1,147 nil 9,198 7) M.V LILIJA BULKER ESHWAR CP COKE 11/12 ----- ----- 8,866 nil nil 100 8) M.V TAY SON -2 GAC MAIZE 21/12 ----- ----- 150 nil nil 12,450 9) M.V ORCHID OCEAN EVERSUN LIME STONE 20/12 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 31,520 10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 11) M.V TRANSA B.S.S Coking Coal 13/12 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 32,976 12) M.V JAG RISH K. R Sons Iron ore 18/12 ----- ----- 16,750 nil nil 5,040 13) FC RAVI B BSS VFOP ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 14) M.V INNALCO ESSKAY STEEL PROD 20/12 ----- ----- 924 nil nil 1,498 15) M.T ORCHIDS ATLANTIC LSHS ,F.O 22/12 ----- ----- 9,125 nil nil 9,275 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Precious Seas IOS MaizGyp 22,000 36,804 nil 18/12 --- 3) Stolt Avance JMB` LPG nil 15,000 nil 18/12 --- 4) FS Glory SynERGY T.Logs nil 2,350 nil 19/12 --- 5) Panorma SAIL Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 21/12 --- 6) Daeobo EverSUN Gypsum nil 42,000 nil 22/12 --- 7) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 --- 8) Tug Octop KR Sons Silico Mag 6,334 nil nil 23/12 --- 9) GAIL IOS Alumina 29,300 nil nil 23/12 --- 10) Asian Champion SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 23/12 --- 11) Tu Son SynerGY T.Logs nil 5,047 nil 23/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ikan Bawal Seacreen I.ORe 77,000 nil nil 24/12 2) GMT Phenoix Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 24/12 3) Vishwa Vijya Libra I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 24/12 4) Chennai Jayam Seaport T.cOal 20,000 nil nil 24/12 5) Jag Arnava Jyothi COking Coal nil 64,521 nil 24/12 6) Jin Star SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 24/12 7) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 24/12 8) APL Bangkok aPL cont nil nil 250/500 24/12 9) QI Shan Posiedon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 25/12 10) Han Symphony Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 25/12 11) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 25/12 12) Hawk Jyothi COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/12 13) Fannoreon BSS Steam Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/12 14) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 25/12 15) Ithomi BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 25/12 16) Galveston Bothra lime Stone nil 47,985 nil 25/12 17) Sunbay BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 26/12 18) Jag Rahul B.S.S I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 26/12 19) Trident Legacy Seatrns Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/12 20) Giewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12 21) Kokkari AtlanTIC Crude Oil nil 250,000 nil 26/12 22) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/12 23) Darnee Naree Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 27/12 24) Crystal Dream Debline Styrene nil 7,000 nil 27/12 25) Vedika Prem Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/12 26) Trans Huong Libra i.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/12 27) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 28/12 28) Meenakshi Intergral COking Coal nil 73,810 nil 28/12 29) King Harold Bothra COking Coal nil 76,988 nil 28/12 30) Pulua Ceru Puyvast GB 9,000 nil nil 30/12 31) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 30/12 32) AL Shaffiah GAC Styreme nil 2,000 nil 30/12 33) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 400/400 31/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL