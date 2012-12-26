Dec 26 - Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 16
Waiting Vessels 14
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessles 60
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV PANORAMA SAIL Coking Coal 21/12 ----- ----- nil 10,915 nil 24,496
2) Fc RAVI VFOP nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
3) MV IKAN BAWAL SEACREST Iron Ore Fin 24/12 ----- ----- 46,000 nil nil 32,236
4) MV FANERONENI B.S.S Steam Coal 25/12 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 47,393
5) Barge JUBI BSS nil ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil
6) MV SILVER SAILING EHWAR Steel Plates 18/12 ----- ----- 2,138 nil nil
7) MV PELORUS nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
8) MV TAY SON GAC MAIZE 21/12 ----- ----- 5,460 nil nil 873
9) MV ORCHID EVERSUN LIME STONE 20/12 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 1,936
10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
11) MV FS GLORY SYNERGY Timber Logs 19/12 ----- ----- nil 1,202 nil 1,158
12) MV LIETTA SAIL Coking Coal 18/12 ----- ----- nil 8,629 nil
13) MV TRANSATLANTIC B.S.S Coking Coal 13/12 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 7,687
14) MV JAG RAHUL B.S.S Iron Ore Fin 25/12 ----- ----- 4,520 nil nil 40,880
15) MV INNALCO ACC ESSKAY STEEL PRO 20/12 ----- ----- 640 nil nil 56
16) MV PHUONG NA IOS SOYA 20/12 ----- ----- nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Precious Seas IOS Maize/Gypsum 22,000 36,804 nil 18/12 ---
3) Stolt Avance JMB` LPG nil 15,000 nil 18/12 ---
4) FS Glory SynERGY Maize 4,000 nil nil 19/12 ---
5) Daeobo Frontier EverSUN Gypsum nil 42,000 nil 22/12 ---
6) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 ---
7) GAIL IOS Alumina P 29,300 nil nil 23/12 ---
8) Asian Champion SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 23/12 ---
9) Vishwa Vijya Libra I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 24/12 ---
10) Jag Arinav Jyothi SHIP Steam Coal nil 64,521 nil 24/12 ---
11) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 24/12 ---
12) Jag Rahul BSS I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 25/12 ---
13) Asphat Alliance AtlanTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 25/12 ---
14) Jin Star SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Danae SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 26/12
2) Trident Legacy Seatrns Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/12
3) Giewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12
4) Hawk Jyothi SHIP COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12
5) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 26/12
6) Galveston Bothra lime Stone nil 47,985 nil 26/12
7) Kokkari AtlanTIC Crude Oil nil 250,000 nil 26/12
8) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12
9) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/12
10) Darnee Naree Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 27/12
11) Crystal Dream Debline Styrene M nil 7,000 nil 27/12
12) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 530/200 27/12
13) Vedika Prem Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/12
14) Desh Shobha AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 141,763 nil 27/12
15) GMT Pheonix Bothra i.ORe 35,000 nil nil 28/12
16) Trans Huong Zhou Libra i.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/12
17) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 28/12
18) Ithomi BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 28/12
19) Meenakshi Intergral COking Coal nil 73,810 nil 28/12
20) King Harold Bothra COking Coal nil 76,988 nil 28/12
21) Sunbay BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 29/12
22) QI Shan Poseidon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 30/12
23) Han Symphony Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 30/12
24) Pulua Ceru Puyvast GB 9,000 nil nil 30/12
25) AL Shaffiah GAC Styreme M nil 2,000 nil 30/12
26) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 400/400 31/12
27) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 01/01
28) OS Marine Jyothi SHIP COking Coal nil 65,997 nil 01/01
29) GB Atlantic GPRSPL General nil 75 nil 02/01
30) Ams Pegaus Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,001 nil 03/01
