Dec 26 - Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PANORAMA SAIL Coking Coal 21/12 ----- ----- nil 10,915 nil 24,496 2) Fc RAVI VFOP nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 3) MV IKAN BAWAL SEACREST Iron Ore Fin 24/12 ----- ----- 46,000 nil nil 32,236 4) MV FANERONENI B.S.S Steam Coal 25/12 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 47,393 5) Barge JUBI BSS nil ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 6) MV SILVER SAILING EHWAR Steel Plates 18/12 ----- ----- 2,138 nil nil 7) MV PELORUS nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 8) MV TAY SON GAC MAIZE 21/12 ----- ----- 5,460 nil nil 873 9) MV ORCHID EVERSUN LIME STONE 20/12 ----- ----- nil 13,500 nil 1,936 10) Barge SUFFIYAN - 1EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 11) MV FS GLORY SYNERGY Timber Logs 19/12 ----- ----- nil 1,202 nil 1,158 12) MV LIETTA SAIL Coking Coal 18/12 ----- ----- nil 8,629 nil 13) MV TRANSATLANTIC B.S.S Coking Coal 13/12 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 7,687 14) MV JAG RAHUL B.S.S Iron Ore Fin 25/12 ----- ----- 4,520 nil nil 40,880 15) MV INNALCO ACC ESSKAY STEEL PRO 20/12 ----- ----- 640 nil nil 56 16) MV PHUONG NA IOS SOYA 20/12 ----- ----- nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Precious Seas IOS Maize/Gypsum 22,000 36,804 nil 18/12 --- 3) Stolt Avance JMB` LPG nil 15,000 nil 18/12 --- 4) FS Glory SynERGY Maize 4,000 nil nil 19/12 --- 5) Daeobo Frontier EverSUN Gypsum nil 42,000 nil 22/12 --- 6) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 --- 7) GAIL IOS Alumina P 29,300 nil nil 23/12 --- 8) Asian Champion SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 23/12 --- 9) Vishwa Vijya Libra I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 24/12 --- 10) Jag Arinav Jyothi SHIP Steam Coal nil 64,521 nil 24/12 --- 11) TCI Arjun GPRSPL T.Logs nil 2,500 nil 24/12 --- 12) Jag Rahul BSS I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 25/12 --- 13) Asphat Alliance AtlanTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 25/12 --- 14) Jin Star SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Danae SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 26/12 2) Trident Legacy Seatrns Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/12 3) Giewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12 4) Hawk Jyothi SHIP COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12 5) Vinaconex Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 26/12 6) Galveston Bothra lime Stone nil 47,985 nil 26/12 7) Kokkari AtlanTIC Crude Oil nil 250,000 nil 26/12 8) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 9) Great Dragon SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/12 10) Darnee Naree Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 27/12 11) Crystal Dream Debline Styrene M nil 7,000 nil 27/12 12) Jervis Bay Maersk CNTR nil nil 530/200 27/12 13) Vedika Prem Sravan HSD nil 25,000 nil 27/12 14) Desh Shobha AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 141,763 nil 27/12 15) GMT Pheonix Bothra i.ORe 35,000 nil nil 28/12 16) Trans Huong Zhou Libra i.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/12 17) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 97,000 nil nil 28/12 18) Ithomi BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 28/12 19) Meenakshi Intergral COking Coal nil 73,810 nil 28/12 20) King Harold Bothra COking Coal nil 76,988 nil 28/12 21) Sunbay BSS I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 29/12 22) QI Shan Poseidon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 30/12 23) Han Symphony Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 30/12 24) Pulua Ceru Puyvast GB 9,000 nil nil 30/12 25) AL Shaffiah GAC Styreme M nil 2,000 nil 30/12 26) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 400/400 31/12 27) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 01/01 28) OS Marine Jyothi SHIP COking Coal nil 65,997 nil 01/01 29) GB Atlantic GPRSPL General nil 75 nil 02/01 30) Ams Pegaus Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,001 nil 03/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL