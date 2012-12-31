Dec 31Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JIN STAR SAIL Coking Coal 25/12 --- --- nil 10,600 nil 39,677 2) MV RAM PRASAD ESSAR Iron Ore 28/12 --- --- 60,500 nil nil 30,650 3) MV MEENAKSHI INTEGRAL COKING COAL 28/12 --- --- nil 6,000 nil 67,810 4) MV JAG RAHUL B.S.S Iron Ore 25/12 --- --- 4,000 nil nil 2,300 5) MT DESH SHOBHA AVBGPR CRUDE OIL 27/12 --- --- nil TOCOM nil 141,763 6) MV DARENEE NARI SEATRANS STEAM COAL 28/12 --- --- nil TOCOM nil 55,000 7) MV FS.GLORY BSS Maize 19/12 --- --- 2,420 nil nil 720 8) MV HANNAH PUYVAST S CARGO 28/12 --- --- 156 nil nil 2,844 9) MV HAN REN JM BAXI S CARGO 22/12 --- --- 2,120 nil nil 348 10) MV PRECIOUS SEAS IOS MAIZE 18/12 --- --- 5,760 nil nil 9,240 11) MV TRIDENT LEGACY SEATRANS S COAL 26/12 --- --- nil 7,200 nil 37,283 12) MV VISHWA BANDHAN AVB GPR T Coal 28/12 --- --- 21,460 nil nil COMP 13) MV JAG ARNAV JYOTHI S COAL 24/12 --- --- nil 8,500 nil 40,029 14) MV FANERONENI B.S.S S COAL 25/12 --- --- nil 11,130 nil 3,072 15) MV TCI ARJUN GPRSPL Timber Logs 24/12 --- --- nil 1,586 nil COMP 16) MV GAL VESTON B.S.S Limestone 26/12 --- --- nil 10,230 nil 24,019 17) MT SAMPURNA NAPTHA ATLANTIC 30/12 --- --- 6,100 nil nil 13,900 18) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styrene 29/12 --- --- nil TOCOM nil 14,700 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Stolt Avance JMB` LPG nil 15,000 nil 18/12 --- 3) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 --- 4) Danae SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 26/12 --- 5) Hawk Jyothi COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12 --- 6) Giewont SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/12 --- 7) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 8) Great Dragon SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/12 --- 9) Wise Young Libra I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 29/12 --- 10) King Harold Bothra COking Coal nil 76,988 nil 30/12 --- 11) Jindal Tarini SynerGY T.Logs nil 4,146 nil 30/12 --- 12) BW Broker GPRSPL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Trans Huong Zhou Libra I Ore 70,000 nil nil 31/12 2) GMT Phenoix Bothra I Ore 35,000 nil nil 31/12 3) Vincanox Lines BSS Maize 20,000 nil nil 31/12 4) Ashopoedl Lotus Maize 20,000 nil nil 31/12 5) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 31/12 6) Navdheu Sun PuyVAST I Ore 48,000 nil nil 01/01 7) Sunbay BSS I Ore 20,000 nil nil 01/01 8) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T Coal nil 20,000 nil 01/01 9) Ithomi BSS Maize 15,000 nil nil 01/01 10) Han Symphony Puyvast GB 8,000 nil nil 01/01 11) Pulua Ceru Puyvast GB 9,000 nil nil 01/01 12) Seaway Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 01/01 13) Elbrantk IOS FO 31,000 nil nil 02/01 14) OS Marine Jyothi C Coal nil 65,997 nil 02/01 15) Bulk Victory Eshwar Pet Coke nil 21,000 nil 02/01 16) GB Atlantic GPRSPL G Cargo nil 75 nil 02/01 17) Maersk Daleno Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 02/01 18) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 03/01 19) Ams Pegaus Seatrans Steam Coal nil 30,001 nil 03/01 20) STX Crocus Esskay Steam Coal nil 47,600 nil 03/01 21) Galapos Stee COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/01 22) QI Shahn Posiedon I Ore 50,000 nil nil 04/01 23) Seacon 9 Posiedon I Ore 50,200 nil nil 04/01 24) Rickmers Tiajin Esskay I Sand 13,500 nil nil 04/01 25) Thepuspharat Fortune I Sand 20,000 nil nil 04/01 26) Xue Song AtlantIC C Soda nil 12,069 nil 04/01 27) Eleni Navship Alumina nil 25,000 nil 04/01 28) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 29) Camelia AtlanTIC Crude Oil nil 104,633 nil 06/01 30) Ultra Gujarat Steel Lal COking Coal nil 52,495 nil 07/01 31) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 300/400 07/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL