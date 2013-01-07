Jan 07Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 16 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V GREAT DRAGON SAIL Cok Coal 27/12 ----- ----- nil 6,200 nil 46,692 2) M.V KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore 06/01 ----- ----- 25,500 nil nil 73,200 3) M.V SHANDONGAI B.S.S Steam Coal 06/01 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 28,500 4) Barge JUBILEE -VI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 500 nil 1,500 5) Barge WELEZA B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 6) Barge JUBILEE - V B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 1,400 nil 600 7) LPG/C. J.M BAXI LPG 18/12 ----- ----- nil 12,000 nil 4,455 8) M.V ELENI - T NAVSHIP Alumina 04/01 ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 21,600 9) M.V PULAU CEBU PUYVAST G.Blocks 01/01 ----- ----- 762 nil nil 2,459 10) M.V.COS LUCKY INFINITY Maize 01/01 ----- ----- 5,980 nil nil 39,220 11) M.V ASPHODEL LOTUS Maize 04/01 ----- ----- 6,019 nil nil COMP 12) M.V GIEWONT SAIL Cok Coal 26/12 ----- ----- nil 17,202 nil 11,800 13) M.V HAWK -1 JYOTHI Cok Coal 26/12 ----- ----- nil 18,500 nil 3,213 14) M.V JINDAL TARINI SYNERGY Timber Logs 30/12 ----- ----- nil 1,829 nil 262 15) M.V CHENNAI SEAPOL Ther Coal 05/01 ----- ----- 17,500 nil nil 11,325 16) M.V MEENAKSHI INTEGRAL Cok Coal 02/12 ----- ----- nil 5,875 nil 50 17) M.V BULK VICTORY ESHWAR Pet Coke 03/01 ----- ----- nil 2,400 nil 12,022 18) M.T ELBTANK IOS FO 04/01 ----- ----- 8,500 nil nil 6,900 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 --- 3) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 4) King Harold Bothra Cok Coal nil 76,988 nil 30/12 --- 5) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 6) Seaways Seaways Cotn nil nil 100 31/12 --- 7) OS Marine JyoTHI Cok Coal nil 65,997 nil 02/01 --- 8) Excellent GAC MAize 16,800 nil nil 03/01 --- 9) Pearl K IOS A.Nirate nil 14,300 nil 03/01 --- 10) Triple Star SAIL Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/01 --- 11) Rickmers Tiajin EssAR I.Sand 13,800 nil nil 04/01 --- 12) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 13) Venuz BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 05/01 --- 14) Federcia SAIL Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 05/01 --- 15) Camellia AtlanTIC Crude Oil nil 104,633 nil 06/01 --- 16) Sanmar Serende AtlantIC HSD nil 37,750 nil 06/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GMT Phenoix Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 07/01 2) Seacon 9 Posiedon I.ORe 50,200 nil nil 07/01 3) Sunbay BSS I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 07/01 4) Crimson Princess Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 07/01 5) Martin ULA Steel Cargo 3,000 nil nil 07/01 Martin ULA GB 8,000 nil nil 07/01 6) Sanmar Serende AtlanTIC MS&SKO 21,000 nil nil 07/01 7) Ultra Gujarat Steel Lal Cok Coal nil 52,495 nil 07/01 8) Euro Max Bengal cont nil nil 300/400 07/01 9) Imperial Fortune Seahorse M.ORe nil 21,742 nil 07/01 10) Unity Relay cont nil nil 150/250 07/01 11) Jag Padma KRS HSD nil 20,000 300 07/01 12) Dynamic Ocean nil Steel Plates 608 nil nil 08/01 13) Thepuspharat Fortune I.SAnd 20,000 nil nil 08/01 14) Sampurna Swarjya AtlanTIC HSD 11,000 nil nil 08/01 15) Cape Race IOS Cok Coal nil 50,000 nil 08/01 16) West Scent Focus cont nil nil 200 08/01 17) Sampurna Swarjya AtlanTIC PY Gas nil 5,000 nil 08/01 18) QI Shan Posiedon I.Ore 50,000 nil nil 09/01 19) Chandi Prasad Essar i.Ore 100,000 nil nil 09/01 20) Hoa Lu Tinna Lime Stone nil 625 nil 09/01 21) Tiara Globe SAIL Lime Stone nil 28,000 nil 09/01 22) Vinaconex Lines BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 10/01 23) Sulphur MR Mercy Molten Sulp 10,010 nil nil 10/01 24) Ananya Naree Lotus MAize 27,500 nil nil 11/01 25) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grians 3,000 nil nil 11/01 26) Kota Kaya Seaways cont nil nil 100/100 11/01 27) Collonge Parekh I.Ore 140,000 nil nil 12/01 28) Doirc Liberty SAIL Cok Coal nil 78,749 nil 13/01 29) CMB Cartine IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 14/01 30) Sea Crystal AtlanTIC C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 14/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL