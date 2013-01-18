Jan 18Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 15
Waiting Vessels 19
Expected Vessels 31
Total Vessles 65
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV TIARA GLOBE ADMIRAL Lime Stone 10/01 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil 23,500
3) MV CHANDI ESSAR Iron Ore 09/01 ----- ----- 23,500 nil nil 77,100
4) MV THALASSINI AXIASEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 6,400 nil 7,600
6) MV KOTA SEAWAYS I & E Cont 17/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 16,608
7) Barge JUBIL SEAPOL Steam Coal ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil comp
8) Barge WELEZA SEAPOL Steam Coal ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil comp
9) MV ELENI - T NAVSHIP Alumina 04/01 ----- ----- nil 1,209 nil comp
10) MV TCI PRABHU G,P.R.S.P.L Food Grains 15/01 ----- ----- 896 nil nil 2,104
11) MV.COS LUCKY INFINITY Maize 01/01 ----- ----- 5,030 nil nil 4,739
12) MV VENUZS B.S.S MAIZE 05/01 ----- ----- 5,340 nil nil 3,940
13) MV APIRADEE NAREE EVERSUN Gypsum 17/01 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 24,280
14) MV GEM SEAPOL Thermal 12/01 ----- ----- 39,384 nil nil comp
17) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. Steel Blooms 09/01 ----- ----- 3,129 nil nil 25,764
18) MVHANNAH PUYVAST Granite 09/01 ----- ----- 763 nil nil 1,619
19) MVMALAVIKA ESSAR LOGIS Coke 13/01 ----- ----- nil 8,420 nil 30,180
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 ---
3) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 ---
4) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 ---
5) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 ---
6) Thepuspharat Fortune i.Sand 20,000 nil nil 08/01 ---
7) Hoa Lu IOS MAize 6,200 nil nil 08/01 ---
8) ANanya Naree Lotus MAize 27,500 nil nil 10/01 ---
9) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 ---
10) CMB Catrine IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil 12/01 ---
11) Thalassini Axia Seaport S.Coal nil 57,850 nil 12/01 ---
12) Cecilia SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 12/01 ---
13) Seacon Posiedon I.Ore 50,200 nil nil 13/01 ---
14) Beks Halil SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/01 ---
15) Sparvega GAC I.Oe 53,000 nil nil 16/01 ---
16) Niklos Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 16/01 ---
17) EMS Land PuyVAST SM Ore 7,500 nil nil 17/01 ---
18) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 52,397 nil 17/01 ---
19) Tu Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil 17/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bright Royal Navship I.Ore 28,000 nil nil 18/01
2) Swarna Puspa ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,000 nil 18/01
3) Silvern Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300 19/01
4) Ram Prasad Essar LOGIS I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01
5) DCEantarus Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 20/01
6) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 20/01
7) Easter Coral Benline CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 20/01
8) Ekram Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01
9) Darya Lok SAIL COking Coal nil 78,747 nil 20/01
10) Bengal Orchid GAC Styrene nil 10,091 nil 20/01
11) Ocean Probe Focus Cont nil nil 250 20/01
12) Yong Jia Men Jyothi Rockpha nil 26,500 nil 21/01
13) OEL Victory nil Cont nil nil 250/200 21/01
14) Annegret GPRSL General nil 296 nil 21/01
15) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 400/400 21/01
16) Clipper Ichiban Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,455 nil 22/01
17) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 22/01
18) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 133,548 nil 22/01
19) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01
20) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01
21) LIA Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 23/01
22) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01
23) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 23/01
24) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01
25) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01
26) Vinaconex Lines BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 25/01
27) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01
28) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 30,000 nil 27/01
29) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 27/01
30) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01
31) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 28/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL