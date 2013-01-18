Jan 18Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TIARA GLOBE ADMIRAL Lime Stone 10/01 ----- ----- nil 4,500 nil 23,500 3) MV CHANDI ESSAR Iron Ore 09/01 ----- ----- 23,500 nil nil 77,100 4) MV THALASSINI AXIASEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 6,400 nil 7,600 6) MV KOTA SEAWAYS I & E Cont 17/01 ----- ----- nil nil nil 16,608 7) Barge JUBIL SEAPOL Steam Coal ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil comp 8) Barge WELEZA SEAPOL Steam Coal ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil comp 9) MV ELENI - T NAVSHIP Alumina 04/01 ----- ----- nil 1,209 nil comp 10) MV TCI PRABHU G,P.R.S.P.L Food Grains 15/01 ----- ----- 896 nil nil 2,104 11) MV.COS LUCKY INFINITY Maize 01/01 ----- ----- 5,030 nil nil 4,739 12) MV VENUZS B.S.S MAIZE 05/01 ----- ----- 5,340 nil nil 3,940 13) MV APIRADEE NAREE EVERSUN Gypsum 17/01 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 24,280 14) MV GEM SEAPOL Thermal 12/01 ----- ----- 39,384 nil nil comp 17) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. Steel Blooms 09/01 ----- ----- 3,129 nil nil 25,764 18) MVHANNAH PUYVAST Granite 09/01 ----- ----- 763 nil nil 1,619 19) MVMALAVIKA ESSAR LOGIS Coke 13/01 ----- ----- nil 8,420 nil 30,180 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Energy Sravan LPG nil 25,000 nil 22/12 --- 3) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 4) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 5) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 6) Thepuspharat Fortune i.Sand 20,000 nil nil 08/01 --- 7) Hoa Lu IOS MAize 6,200 nil nil 08/01 --- 8) ANanya Naree Lotus MAize 27,500 nil nil 10/01 --- 9) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 --- 10) CMB Catrine IOS Maize 27,500 nil nil 12/01 --- 11) Thalassini Axia Seaport S.Coal nil 57,850 nil 12/01 --- 12) Cecilia SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 12/01 --- 13) Seacon Posiedon I.Ore 50,200 nil nil 13/01 --- 14) Beks Halil SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/01 --- 15) Sparvega GAC I.Oe 53,000 nil nil 16/01 --- 16) Niklos Seahorse M.Ore nil 43,200 nil 16/01 --- 17) EMS Land PuyVAST SM Ore 7,500 nil nil 17/01 --- 18) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 52,397 nil 17/01 --- 19) Tu Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil 17/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bright Royal Navship I.Ore 28,000 nil nil 18/01 2) Swarna Puspa ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,000 nil 18/01 3) Silvern Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300 19/01 4) Ram Prasad Essar LOGIS I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 5) DCEantarus Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 20/01 6) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 20/01 7) Easter Coral Benline CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 20/01 8) Ekram Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 9) Darya Lok SAIL COking Coal nil 78,747 nil 20/01 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Styrene nil 10,091 nil 20/01 11) Ocean Probe Focus Cont nil nil 250 20/01 12) Yong Jia Men Jyothi Rockpha nil 26,500 nil 21/01 13) OEL Victory nil Cont nil nil 250/200 21/01 14) Annegret GPRSL General nil 296 nil 21/01 15) Passat Spring BTL cont nil nil 400/400 21/01 16) Clipper Ichiban Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,455 nil 22/01 17) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 22/01 18) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 133,548 nil 22/01 19) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01 20) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01 21) LIA Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 23/01 22) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01 23) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 23/01 24) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01 25) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01 26) Vinaconex Lines BSS MAize 20,000 nil nil 25/01 27) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01 28) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 30,000 nil 27/01 29) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 27/01 30) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01 31) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 28/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL