Jan 21- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALDEBARAN O SAIL Coking Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 9,870 nil 35,785 2) LPG/C. BW ENER ATLANTIC LPG 22/12 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 19,500 3) Barge JUBIL nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 4) MV CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 2,200 nil nil 25,300 5) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 710 nil nil 26,790 6) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. S.Cargo 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil 7) MV EMS LAND PUYVAST M. Ore 17/01 ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 5,500 8) Barge SUFFIYAN EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) MV TU SON SYNERGY Timber Logs 17/01 ----- ----- nil 1,699 nil 1,786 10) MV THALASSINI SEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 10,600 nil 27,694 11) MV TIARA GLOBE ADMIRAL Lime Stone 10/01 ----- ----- nil 4,840 nil 2,278 12) MV.HANNAH PUYVAST Granite 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil 13) MV.MALAVIKA ESSAR LOG Coke & Oth 13/01 ----- ----- nil 7,830 nil 4,470 14) M T SAMPURNA SW ATLANTIC HSD&Nap 19/01 ----- ----- 5,100 nil nil 15) M T BENGAL ORCH GAC Styrn.&Meth 19/01 ----- ----- nil 4,293 nil 1,498 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 5) Hoa Lu IOS MAize 6,200 nil nil 08/01 --- 6) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 --- 7) Seacon Posiedon I.Ore 50,200 nil nil 13/01 --- 8) Beks Halil SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/01 --- 9) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 52,397 nil 17/01 --- 10) Bright Royal Navship I.Ore 28,000 nil nil 18/01 --- 11) Easter Coral Bengal CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 18/01 --- 12) Sidra Ras Laffan AtlantIC FO&LSHS 31,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 13) Ram Prasad Essar LOG I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 14) Dceantarus Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 15) Tamil Anna Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 16) Asphat Allianc ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 17) Emram M Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 --- 18) Iskandar Eversun/BSS Gypsum nil 43,200 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Yong Jia Jyothi Rockphasp nil 26,500 nil 21/01 2) LIA Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 21/01 3) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 21/01 4) OEL Victory nil CNTR nil nil 250/200 21/01 5) Clipper Ichiban Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,455 nil 22/01 6) Orient Grace Chowgule COking Coal nil 52,526 nil 22/01 7) Annegret GPRSL Cargo nil 296 nil 22/01 8) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 22/01 9) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 133,548 nil 22/01 10) Eagle pheonix AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 66,302 nil 22/01 11) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 23/01 12) Wangarata ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/01 13) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01 14) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01 15) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01 16) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 23/01 17) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01 18) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01 19) Suvarna Swar ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 24/01 20) Kamlesh Essar LOG I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 25/01 21) Heelespont Pr IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 22) BW Yanget IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 23) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01 24) Kota Neylan Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 25/01 25) Ocean Pearl Seatrans Sulphur nil 15,000 nil 26/01 26) Asia Sun Interocean COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/01 27) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 30,000 nil 27/01 28) Golden Dre Deblines Styrenem mo nil 8,000 nil 27/01 29) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 350/400 28/01 30) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 30/01 31) JS Comet Bothra MAize 30,000 nil nil 30/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL