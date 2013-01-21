BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jan 21- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALDEBARAN O SAIL Coking Coal 14/01 ----- ----- nil 9,870 nil 35,785 2) LPG/C. BW ENER ATLANTIC LPG 22/12 ----- ----- nil 9,000 nil 19,500 3) Barge JUBIL nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 4) MV CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 2,200 nil nil 25,300 5) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 710 nil nil 26,790 6) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. S.Cargo 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil 7) MV EMS LAND PUYVAST M. Ore 17/01 ----- ----- 2,000 nil nil 5,500 8) Barge SUFFIYAN EVERSUN nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) MV TU SON SYNERGY Timber Logs 17/01 ----- ----- nil 1,699 nil 1,786 10) MV THALASSINI SEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 10,600 nil 27,694 11) MV TIARA GLOBE ADMIRAL Lime Stone 10/01 ----- ----- nil 4,840 nil 2,278 12) MV.HANNAH PUYVAST Granite 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil 13) MV.MALAVIKA ESSAR LOG Coke & Oth 13/01 ----- ----- nil 7,830 nil 4,470 14) M T SAMPURNA SW ATLANTIC HSD&Nap 19/01 ----- ----- 5,100 nil nil 15) M T BENGAL ORCH GAC Styrn.&Meth 19/01 ----- ----- nil 4,293 nil 1,498 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 5) Hoa Lu IOS MAize 6,200 nil nil 08/01 --- 6) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 --- 7) Seacon Posiedon I.Ore 50,200 nil nil 13/01 --- 8) Beks Halil SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/01 --- 9) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 52,397 nil 17/01 --- 10) Bright Royal Navship I.Ore 28,000 nil nil 18/01 --- 11) Easter Coral Bengal CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 18/01 --- 12) Sidra Ras Laffan AtlantIC FO&LSHS 31,000 nil nil 19/01 --- 13) Ram Prasad Essar LOG I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 14) Dceantarus Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 15) Tamil Anna Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 16) Asphat Allianc ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 17) Emram M Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 --- 18) Iskandar Eversun/BSS Gypsum nil 43,200 nil 20/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Yong Jia Jyothi Rockphasp nil 26,500 nil 21/01 2) LIA Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 21/01 3) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 400/400 21/01 4) OEL Victory nil CNTR nil nil 250/200 21/01 5) Clipper Ichiban Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,455 nil 22/01 6) Orient Grace Chowgule COking Coal nil 52,526 nil 22/01 7) Annegret GPRSL Cargo nil 296 nil 22/01 8) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 22/01 9) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 133,548 nil 22/01 10) Eagle pheonix AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 66,302 nil 22/01 11) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 23/01 12) Wangarata ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 23/01 13) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 23/01 14) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01 15) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01 16) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 35,000 nil 23/01 17) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01 18) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01 19) Suvarna Swar ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 24/01 20) Kamlesh Essar LOG I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 25/01 21) Heelespont Pr IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 22) BW Yanget IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 23) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01 24) Kota Neylan Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 25/01 25) Ocean Pearl Seatrans Sulphur nil 15,000 nil 26/01 26) Asia Sun Interocean COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/01 27) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 30,000 nil 27/01 28) Golden Dre Deblines Styrenem mo nil 8,000 nil 27/01 29) Euro Max Bengal CNTR nil nil 350/400 28/01 30) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 30/01 31) JS Comet Bothra MAize 30,000 nil nil 30/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser, Arvind Panagariya, said on Friday.