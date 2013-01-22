Jan 22Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 13
Expected Vessels 34
Total Vessles 59
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) LPG BW ENERGY ATLANTIC LPG 22/12 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil 9,500
2) MV PASSAT SPRING RELAY CNTR 22/01 ----- ----- nil nil 330 10,571
3) MV CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 4,550 nil nil 20,600
4) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 2,870 nil nil 23,974
5) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. S.Cargo 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil
7) MV EMS LAND PUYVAST M. Ore 17/01 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 1,595
9) MV TU SON SYNERGY Timber Logs 17/01 ----- ----- nil 1,648 nil 138
10) MV THALASSINI AXIASEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 11,450 nil 14,078
11) MV BRIGHT ROYAL NAVSHIP Iron Ore 18/01 ----- ----- 3,200 nil nil 24,200
12) MV.MALAVIKA ESSAR LOGIS Coke 13/01 ----- ----- nil 6,050 nil 150
13) MT ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 20/01 ----- ----- 1,200 nil nil 4,800
14) MT SIDRA RAS ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/01 ----- ----- 500 nil nil 30,500
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 ---
3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 ---
4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 ---
5) Hoa Lu IOS MAize 6,200 nil nil 08/01 ---
6) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 ---
7) Beks Hal SAIL Coking nil 26,000 nil 16/01 ---
8) Tai Hunter SAIL Coking nil 26,000 nil 17/01 ---
9) Easter Coral Benlin CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 19/01 ---
10) Ram Prasad Essar LOGI I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 ---
11) Ekram M Seatrans Rockpha nil 22,000 nil 20/01 ---
12) Yong Jia Men Jyothi Rockpha nil 26,500 nil 21/01 ---
13) Iskander Eversun Gypsum nil 43,200 nil 21/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Tamil Anna Seapol T.coal 20,000 nil nil 22/01
2) Clipper Ichiban Eshwar Pet Coke nil 20,455 nil 22/01
3) LIA Seatrans Steam coal nil 30,000 nil 22/01
4) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 133,548 nil 22/01
5) Eagle pheonix AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 66,302 nil 22/01
6) Dcentaurus Pothra I.ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01
7) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01
8) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01
9) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 55,200 nil 23/01
10) Orient Grace Chowgule COking Coal nil 52,526 nil 23/01
11) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01
12) OEL Victory nil Cont nil nil 250/200 23/01
13) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 23/01
14) Annegret GPRSL General nil 296 nil 23/01
15) Wangara ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 24/01
16) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 24/01
17) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01
18) Kamlesh Essar LOG I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/01
19) Heelespont IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01
20) BW Yanget IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01
21) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 25/01
22) Kota Nelayan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 25/01
23) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 25/01
24) Florinda Bothra I.ore 10,000 nil nil 26/01
25) Florinda Bothra I.ore 25,000 nil nil 26/01
26) Ocean Pearl Seatrans Sulphur nil 15,294 nil 27/01
27) Asita Sun sail COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/01
28) Iron Kalypso Sail COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/01
29) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 15,000 nil 27/01
30) Diana Bolten Monship A Nalco 30,600 nil nil 28/01
31) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01
32) Golden Dream Deblines Styrenem nil 8,000 nil 28/01
33) JS Comet Bothra Maize 30,000 nil nil 30/01
34) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 31/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL