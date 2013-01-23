Jan 23Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 12
Expected Vessels 39
Total Vessles 65
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV BEKS HALIL SAIL Coking Coal 16/01 ----- ----- nil 6,040 nil 27,160
4) MV SEACON POSEIDON Iron Ore 13/01 ----- ----- 25,600 nil nil COMP
5) MT NORDIC HARRIERGAC Crude Oil 22/01 ----- ----- nil116,548 nil 17,000
6) LPG BW ENERGY ATLANTIC LPG 22/12 ----- ----- nil 7,740 nil 1,760
8) MV CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 6,090 nil nil 12,996
9) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 5,170 nil nil 18,524
10) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. S.Cargo 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil COMP
11) MV HOA LU IOS Maize 08/01 ----- ----- 190 nil nil 6,010
12) MV LIA SEATRANS Steam Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 11,500
15) MV THALASSINI AXIASEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 11,450 nil 3,873
16) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal 22/01 ----- ----- 16,500 nil nil 12,500
17) MV BRIGHT ROYAL NAVSHIP Iron Ore 18/01 ----- ----- 12,526 nil nil 12,400
18) MV CLIPPER ICHIBANESHWAR Pet Coke 22/01 ----- ----- nil 5,300 nil 15,155
19) MT SIDRA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/01 ----- ----- 9,100 nil nil 21,400
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 ---
3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 ---
4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 ---
5) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 ---
6) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 26,000 nil 17/01 ---
7) Easter Coral Benlin CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 19/01 ---
8) Ram Prasad Essar LOGIS I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 ---
9) Ekram M Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 ---
10) Yong Jia Men Jyothi Rockphas nil 26,500 nil 21/01 ---
11) Iskander Eversun Gypsum nil 43,200 nil 21/01 ---
12) Eagle Phoenix AVBGPR Crude oil nil 66,302 nil 21/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dcentaurus Pothra I.ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01
2) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01
3) Orient Grace Sail COking Coal nil 52,526 nil 23/01
4) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01
5) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01
6) OEL Victory nil Cont nil nil 250/200 23/01
7) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 23/01
8) Annegret GPRSL General nil 296 nil 23/01
9) Maersk Dart Ford Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 23/01
10) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.coal 20,000 nil nil 24/01
11) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01
12) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/01
13) Matumba Sreebinni I.Ore 43,600 nil nil 25/01
14) BW Yangtze IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01
15) Hellespont IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01
16) Kota Nelayan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 25/01
17) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 25/01
18) Wangaratta ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 26/01
19) Florinda Bothra I.ore 10,000 nil nil 26/01
20) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/01
21) Rn Tagore ATLANTIC Naptha 30,000 nil nil 26/01
22) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/01
23) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 55,200 nil 26/01
24) Navdenu Purna Puyvast I.ore 52,800 nil nil 27/01
25) Florinda Bothra I.ore 25,000 nil nil 27/01
26) Fathema Jahan ATLANTIC I.ore 25,000 nil nil 27/01
27) Ocean Pearl Seatrans Sulphur nil 15,294 nil 27/01
28) Asita Sun sail COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/01
29) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 15,000 nil 27/01
30) Bhairavi Atlantic C.soda nil 10,122 nil 27/01
31) Camelliya ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 145,365 nil 27/01
32) Diana Bolten Monship A Nalco 30,600 nil nil 28/01
33) Moon Beam ESSKAYS S.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/01
34) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01
35) Golden Dream Deblines Styrenem nil 8,000 nil 28/01
36) Blossom ATLANTIC Ipa nil 1,500 nil 28/01
37) JS Comet Bothra Maize 30,000 nil nil 30/01
38) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 31/01
39) Demetrios ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 03/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL