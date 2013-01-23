Jan 23Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 39 Total Vessles 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV BEKS HALIL SAIL Coking Coal 16/01 ----- ----- nil 6,040 nil 27,160 4) MV SEACON POSEIDON Iron Ore 13/01 ----- ----- 25,600 nil nil COMP 5) MT NORDIC HARRIERGAC Crude Oil 22/01 ----- ----- nil116,548 nil 17,000 6) LPG BW ENERGY ATLANTIC LPG 22/12 ----- ----- nil 7,740 nil 1,760 8) MV CMB CATRINE IOS Maize 12/01 ----- ----- 6,090 nil nil 12,996 9) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 5,170 nil nil 18,524 10) MV AZURE SKY ESSKAY S.S. S.Cargo 09/01 ----- ----- nil nil COMP 11) MV HOA LU IOS Maize 08/01 ----- ----- 190 nil nil 6,010 12) MV LIA SEATRANS Steam Coal 22/01 ----- ----- nil 1,500 nil 11,500 15) MV THALASSINI AXIASEAPOL Steam Coal 12/01 ----- ----- nil 11,450 nil 3,873 16) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal 22/01 ----- ----- 16,500 nil nil 12,500 17) MV BRIGHT ROYAL NAVSHIP Iron Ore 18/01 ----- ----- 12,526 nil nil 12,400 18) MV CLIPPER ICHIBANESHWAR Pet Coke 22/01 ----- ----- nil 5,300 nil 15,155 19) MT SIDRA ATLANTIC FO & LSHS 20/01 ----- ----- 9,100 nil nil 21,400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Liberty AtlanTIC LPG nil 21,000 nil 26/12 --- 3) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 4) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 5) Ocean President chowgule MAize 44,500 nil nil 11/01 --- 6) Tai Hunter SAIL COking Coal nil 26,000 nil 17/01 --- 7) Easter Coral Benlin CP Coke 5,100 nil nil 19/01 --- 8) Ram Prasad Essar LOGIS I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 20/01 --- 9) Ekram M Seatrans Rockphas nil 22,000 nil 20/01 --- 10) Yong Jia Men Jyothi Rockphas nil 26,500 nil 21/01 --- 11) Iskander Eversun Gypsum nil 43,200 nil 21/01 --- 12) Eagle Phoenix AVBGPR Crude oil nil 66,302 nil 21/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dcentaurus Pothra I.ore 35,000 nil nil 23/01 2) AS Olivia Intergral Bio-Diesel 3,000 nil nil 23/01 3) Orient Grace Sail COking Coal nil 52,526 nil 23/01 4) POS Eternity Bothra COking Coal nil 74,677 nil 23/01 5) Jag Rishi Picket Sugar nil 44,900 nil 23/01 6) OEL Victory nil Cont nil nil 250/200 23/01 7) West Scent Focus Cont nil nil 200 23/01 8) Annegret GPRSL General nil 296 nil 23/01 9) Maersk Dart Ford Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 23/01 10) Tamil Periyar Seapol T.coal 20,000 nil nil 24/01 11) Agapis Glory Steam coal nil 58,000 nil 24/01 12) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 25/01 13) Matumba Sreebinni I.Ore 43,600 nil nil 25/01 14) BW Yangtze IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 15) Hellespont IOS Trns naptha 25,000 nil nil 25/01 16) Kota Nelayan Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 25/01 17) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC HSD nil 32,000 nil 25/01 18) Wangaratta ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 26/01 19) Florinda Bothra I.ore 10,000 nil nil 26/01 20) Leader SW Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 26/01 21) Rn Tagore ATLANTIC Naptha 30,000 nil nil 26/01 22) AMS Pegaus Pennisular COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 26/01 23) Beijing Venture Bothra Steam Coal nil 55,200 nil 26/01 24) Navdenu Purna Puyvast I.ore 52,800 nil nil 27/01 25) Florinda Bothra I.ore 25,000 nil nil 27/01 26) Fathema Jahan ATLANTIC I.ore 25,000 nil nil 27/01 27) Ocean Pearl Seatrans Sulphur nil 15,294 nil 27/01 28) Asita Sun sail COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 27/01 29) JS Comet Navship A.Powder nil 15,000 nil 27/01 30) Bhairavi Atlantic C.soda nil 10,122 nil 27/01 31) Camelliya ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 145,365 nil 27/01 32) Diana Bolten Monship A Nalco 30,600 nil nil 28/01 33) Moon Beam ESSKAYS S.Coal nil 55,000 nil 28/01 34) Euro Max Bengal Cont nil nil 350/400 28/01 35) Golden Dream Deblines Styrenem nil 8,000 nil 28/01 36) Blossom ATLANTIC Ipa nil 1,500 nil 28/01 37) JS Comet Bothra Maize 30,000 nil nil 30/01 38) Sea Crystal AtLANTIC C.SOda nil 16,000 nil 31/01 39) Demetrios ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 03/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL