Jan 29Port conditions ofVishakhapatnam as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 01
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessles 06
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) LPG SENNA-4 VPS LPG MIX 2,014 2,014 nil ----- 27/01
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.V. PACIFICA WINDRAJAN OCEAN SLPHUR 22,000 nil nil 28/01
2) M.V. IDF FALCON AMBICA BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 30/01
3) M.V. PINTAIL AMBICA BAUXITE 55,000 nil nil 31/01
4) M.V. EUROSKY RAJANOCEAN SULPHUR 22,000 nil nil 31/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL