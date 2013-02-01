Feb 01Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessels 64 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HE BO ADMIRAL Lime Stone 30/01 ----- ----- nil 13,020 nil 16,980 2) MV KAMLESH ESSAR I.ORE 25/01 ----- ----- 67,000 nil nil 5,000 3) MV ASITA SUN SAIL Coking Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 16,300 nil 48,153 4) LPG/C. BW LIBERTY ATLANTIC LPG 26/12 ----- ----- nil 6,900 nil 3,122 5) MV JS COMET NAVSHIP Alumina Po 28/01 ----- ----- nil 4,110 nil 4,692 6) MV ANANYA NAREE LOTUS Maize 10/01 ----- ----- 1,067 nil nil 2,210 7) MV EKRAM M SEATRANS Rock Phos 20/01 ----- ----- nil 6,040 nil 11,553 8) MV OCEAN FECILITY NAVSHIP I. SAND 28/01 ----- ----- 2,950 nil nil 6,450 9) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTCHOWGULE Maize 11/01 ----- ----- 7,330 nil nil 12,920 10) MV AMIS PEGASUS SAIL Coking Coal 25/01 ----- ----- nil 25,400 nil 1,900 11) MV GEM OF PARADIP SEAPOL T.COAL 30/01 ----- ----- 30,000 nil nil 6,774 12) MV BEIJING VENTUREB.S.S Steam Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 15,474 13) MV YONG JIA MEN JYOTHI R.Phosphate 21/01 ----- ----- nil 966 nil COMP 14) MT DAWN MEERUT ATLANTIC HSD 30/01 ----- ----- nil 6,900 nil 1,406 15) MT BC CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC HSD 30/01 ----- ----- nil 2,300 nil 22,621 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 3) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 4) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 297/250 07/01 --- 5) Kavo Alkyon ACTmarine I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 6) Vinalines sky Bothra maize 33,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 7) Wangartta ACTMAG I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 29/01 --- 8) Hanjin Manzillo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 250/300 31/01 --- 9) Crystal Sapphire GAC Gypsem nil 41,500 nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pegasus Navship I.ORe 28,500 nil nil 01/02 2) Vinaship Sea EssKAY S.S Steel Blooms 10,000 nil nil 01/02 3) Florinda Bothra I.ore 35,000 nil nil 02/02 4) Marylebone Bothra I.ORe 25,000 nil nil 02/02 5) Silver Fren Focus CNTR nil nil 400/300 02/02 6) Lumoso Jaya Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 02/02 7) Xin Run SAIL COking Coal nil 12,000 nil 02/02 8) Global Pheonix Infinity COking Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 9) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 02/02 10) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 250 02/02 11) Sunny Orion Deblines Toulene nil 1,000 nil 02/02 12) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 245/250 02/02 13) Rose Gas GAC Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 03/02 14) Maharastra AVBGPR G.Urea nil 35,120 nil 03/02 15) Vega Aquaris Seatrans Steam Coal nil 55,002 nil 03/02 16) APL Bangkok aPL CNTR nil nil 402 03/02 17) SN Harmony Intergral G.Cargo nil 10,000 nil 03/02 18) Ocean Venus Bothra I.Ore 60,000 nil nil 04/02 19) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 04/02 20) Hai Wang Xing Admiral HR Steel 3,500 nil nil 04/02 21) Sulphur Global MR Merchant Sulphur nil 10,008 nil 04/02 22) Vishva Jyothi SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 04/02 23) Sri Prem Veena SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/02 24) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Grains/Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 04/02 25) Jal Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 3,600 nil 04/02 26) Kumsan PVR Baked Anodes nil 5,874 nil 04/02 27) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/02 28) Demetrios ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 04/02 29) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 05/02 30) RN Targore AtlantIC MS,Napth 30,000 nil nil 05/02 31) Crystal Dream Deblines Toluene nil 2,000 nil 05/02 32) Pine Leader Orissa Grainite 13,000 nil nil 07/02 33) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 150 07/02 34) Ipsea Collosues Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,700 nil 08/02 35) Jahan Sisters Admiral i.Ore 25,000 nil nil 09/02 36) Tahit One SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 09/02 37) Atlantic Hero Intergral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 10/02 38) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 10/02 39) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/300 11/02 40) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL