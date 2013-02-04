Feb 04Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 38 Total Vessels 66 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV XIN RUN SAIL C.COAL 02/02 ----- ----- nil 15,500 nil 24,019 2) MV WANGARATTA ACT MAG I.ORE FINES 29/01 ----- ----- 37,490 nil nil COMP 3) MT OVERSEAS ROS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil 30,000 nil 70,000 4) MV VEGA AQURIUS SEATRANS Steam Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 53,002 5) MV VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 33,000 6) MV EKRAM M SEATRANS Rock Phos 20/01 ----- ----- nil 5,035 nil 2,831 7) MV OCEAN PRESIDENTCHOWGULE Maize 11/01 ----- ----- 3,680 nil nil 2,870 8) MV CRYSTAL SAPP GAC GYPSUM 31/01 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 10,679 9) MV FLORINDA B.S.S Iron Ore 03/02 ----- ----- 5,910 nil nil 17,790 10) MV BEIJING VENTUREB.S.S Steam Coal 27/01 ----- ----- nil 7,066 nil COMP 11) MV HE BO SAIL Lime Stone 30/01 ----- ----- nil 9,380 nil 6,150 12) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY STEEL BLOOMS 01/02 ----- ----- 2,308 nil nil 23,944 13) MV SUVARNA SWARJYAATLANTIC SKO & MS 01/02 ----- ----- 9,300 nil nil COMP 14) MT BC CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC HSD 30/01 ----- ----- nil 2,081 nil 6,040 15) MT ROSE GAS GAC Ammonia 03/02 ----- ----- nil 3,170 nil 2,830 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 3) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 4) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 297/250 07/01 --- 5) Kavo Alkyon ACTmarine I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/01 --- 6) B C Chatterjee ATLANTIC MS,SKO&HSD 21,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 7) Pegasus Navship I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 01/02 --- 8) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 --- 9) Sunny Orion Deblines Toluene nil 1,000 nil 02/02 --- 10) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 11) Orchids ATLANTIC FO 24,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 12) Kumsan PVR Baked Anodes nil 5,874 nil 03/02 --- 13) Lourdes AtlantIC LDO nil 4,038 nil 03/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 04/02 2) Abdul Kalam Azad AVBGPR Crude oil 20,000 nil nil 04/02 3) Sidar Rasa LaffzanAtlantIC LSHS&FO 24,000 nil nil 04/02 4) Maharastra AVBGPR G.Urea nil 35,120 nil 04/02 5) Sulphur Global MR Merchant Molten nil 10,008 nil 04/02 6) Sri Prem Veena SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/02 7) APL Bangkok aPL CNTR nil nil 402 04/02 8) SN Harmony Intergral G.Cargo nil 10,000 nil 04/02 9) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/02 10) Demetrios ATLANTIC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 04/02 11) Ocean Venus Bothra I.Ore 60,000 nil nil 05/02 12) Jag Rishi KR&Sons I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 05/02 13) Jahan Sisters Admiral I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 05/02 14) Hai Wang Xing Admiral HR Steel 3,500 nil nil 05/02 15) RN Targore AtlantIC MS,Naptha 30,000 nil nil 05/02 16) Lumoso Jaya Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 05/02 17) Vishva Jyothi SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 05/02 18) Crystal Dream Deblines Toluene nil 2,000 nil 05/02 19) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Grains/Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 20) Jal Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 3,600 nil 06/02 21) Maersk Daelono Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 06/02 22) Athens Warrior IOS Crude oil nil 262,128 nil 06/02 23) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 07/02 24) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 07/02 25) Pine Leader Orissa Grainite 13,000 nil nil 07/02 26) Histria Price ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 07/02 27) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 150 07/02 28) Sanmar Stantza Esskay HSD nil 20,000 nil 07/02 29) Ipsea Collosues Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,700 nil 08/02 30) Ocena Royal Glory Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 09/02 31) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 10/02 32) Tahit One SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 10/02 33) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 10/02 34) Atlantic Hero Intergral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 10/02 35) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 10/02 36) Truva Navship Alumina nil 36,780 nil 11/02 37) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/300 11/02 38) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL