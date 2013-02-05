Feb 05- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 21 Waiting Vessels 15 Expected Vessels 36 Total Vessles 72 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M V VEGA AQURIUS SEATRANS Steam Coal 03/02 ----- ----- nil 7,350 nil 61,702 2) FC Bulk EXP EVERSUN n.a ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 3) M V KAVO ALKYON ACT MAG I.ORE FINES 28/01 ----- ----- 36,200 nil nil 28,550 4) M TOVERSEA ATLANTIC TRSP 03/02 ----- ----- nil nil 70,000 5) M TDEMETRIOS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 04/02 ----- ----- nil 90,000 nil 31,533 6) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S n.a ----- ----- ----- nil nil 2,000 7) M V APL BANGKOK APL INDIA CNTR 04/02 ----- ----- nil 9,754 nil 4,274 8) Barge JUBILEE B.S.S n.a ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) M V VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- 4,540 nil nil 35,233 10) M V KUMSAN PVR Baked Anodes 03/02 ----- ----- nil 209 nil 5,665 11) M V EKRAM M SEATRANS Rock Phos 20/01 ----- ----- nil 2,650 nil 12) M V OCEAN PRESI CHOWGULE Maize 11/01 ----- ----- nil nil 3,447 13) M V XIN RUN SAIL C.COAL 02/02 ----- ----- nil 13,882 nil 8,000 14) Barge SUFFIYAN EVERSUN n.a ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 15) FC RAVI EVERSUN n.a ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 16) M V VISHWA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 04/02 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 19,300 17) M V FLORINDA B.S.S Iron Ore F 03/02 ----- ----- 12,345 nil nil 4,540 18) M V VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY STEEL BLOOMS 01/02 ----- ----- 2,287 nil nil 21,650 19) M TSIDRA RAS LAF ATLANTIC LSHS & FO 04/02 ----- ----- nil nil 24,000 20) M TLOURDES ATLANTIC LDO 03/02 ----- ----- nil nil 4,038 21) M TSULPHUR M.R.MERCAN M.Sulphur 04/02 ----- ----- nil 3,500 nil 6,508 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) BW Broker GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 30/12 --- 3) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 4) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin Cont nil nil 297/250 07/01 --- 5) Pegasus Navship I.Ore 28,500 nil nil 01/02 --- 6) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 --- 7) Florinda Bothra I.Ore 10,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 8) Orchids ATLANTIC FO 24,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 9) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 10) Hai Wang Xing Admiral HR Steel 6,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 11) St Paul Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 04/02 --- 12) Maharast AVBGPR Urea nil 35,120 nil 04/02 --- 13) Sri Prem Veena SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 04/02 --- 14) Lumoso Jaya Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,000 nil 04/02 --- 15) SN Harmony Intergral DR Iron nil 10,000 nil 04/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Venus Bothra I.Ore 60,000 nil nil 05/02 2) Jag Rishi KR&Sons I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 05/02 3) Jahan Sisters Admiral I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 05/02 4) BC Chatterjee AtlanTIC MS,SKO&HSD 21,000 nil nil 05/02 5) Abdul Kalam Azad AVBGPR Crude oil 20,000 nil nil 05/02 6) RN Targore AtlantIC MS,Naptha 30,000 nil nil 05/02 7) Vishva Jyothi SAIL COking Coal nil 45,000 nil 05/02 8) Crystal Dream Deblines Toluene nil 2,000 nil 05/02 9) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 10) Taikli Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 06/02 11) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grain 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 12) Jal Vahini Amma T.Logs nil 3,600 nil 06/02 13) Maersk Daelono Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 06/02 14) Pine Leader Orissa Grainite 13,000 nil nil 07/02 15) Histria Price ATLANTIC FO 31,500 nil nil 07/02 16) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 150 07/02 17) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 297/250 07/02 18) Athens Warrior IOS Crude oil nil 262,128 nil 07/02 19) Sanmar Stantza Esskay HSD nil 20,000 nil 07/02 20) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 08/02 21) Ipsea Collosues Seahorse M.Ore nil 21,700 nil 08/02 22) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 09/02 23) Ocena Royal Glory Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 09/02 24) Gao Cheng JMB C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 09/02 25) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 130,000 nil nil 10/02 26) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 10/02 27) Tahit One SAIL COking Coal nil 78,750 nil 10/02 28) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 10/02 29) Prabhu Shre SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 11/02 30) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/300 11/02 31) Hope ULA Ferro Man 6,500 nil nil 12/02 32) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 12/02 33) Atlantic Hero Intergral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 12/02 34) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 35) Trade Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/02 36) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 10/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL