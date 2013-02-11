Feb 11Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 16 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 70 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V CHANDI ESSAR I.ORE PEL 04/02 ----- ----- 51,600 nil nil 7,300 2) M.V UNITY RELAY I & CNTR 10/02 ----- ----- nil 552 15,033 COMP 3) M.T OVERSEAS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 45,879 4) LPG/C BW BROKER GPRSPL LPG 30/12 ----- ----- nil 4,538 nil 3,859 5) M.T ATHENS WARRIORIOS Crude Oil 07/02 ----- ----- nil 69,000 nil 65,128 6) M.V LUMOSO JAYA BSS Steam Coal 04/02 ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 44,195 7) JUBILEE -V & VI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 600 8) M.V VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- 3,478 nil nil 8,061 9) M.V JEWEL ADMIRAL Lime Stone 08/02 ----- ----- nil 6,740 nil 39,568 10) M.V HAI WANG XING ADMIRAL HR STEEL 04/02 ----- ----- 1,562 nil nil 1,324 11) M.V MAHARASHTRA A.VB.G.P.R UREA 04/02 ----- ----- nil 2,593 nil 50 12) M.V IPSEA COLOSSUSSEAHORSE M. ORE 08/02 ----- ----- nil 15,000 nil 6,700 13) M.V JAL VAHINI AMMA Timber Logs 08/02 ----- ----- nil 901 nil 3,491 14) M.V PEGASUS NAVSHIP Iron Ore 01/02 ----- ----- 9,750 nil nil 2,050 15) M.V MAGNUM SREE BINNI Iron Ore 09/02 ----- ----- 21,470 nil nil 15,655 16) M.V VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY Steel 01/02 ----- ----- 1,823 nil nil COMP 17) M.T ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 07/02 ----- ----- 640 nil nil 4,360 18) M.T HISTRIA ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 08/02 ----- ----- 10,300 nil nil 21,200 19) FC RAVI - B BSS VPOF ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 3) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 --- 4) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 --- 5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 --- 6) Jag Rishi KR&Sons I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 08/02 --- 7) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,100 nil nil 08/02 --- 8) MEdi Libson BSS Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 08/02 --- 9) Ocean Royal Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 08/02 --- 10) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 11) Ocean Fortune Integral Grainite 1,200 nil nil 09/02 --- 12) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 13) Gao cheng JMB C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 09/02 --- 14) Sanmar Stantza Esskay HSD nil 20,000 nil 09/02 --- 15) Orient Grace Varasni I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 16) Beijing Venture Infinity I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Marietta Glory Faith HR Steel 5,250 nil nil 11/02 2) Pine Leader Orissa Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 11/02 3) Prabhu Shre SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 11/02 4) Passat Spring Bengal Cont nil nil 16,600 11/02 5) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 11/02 6) Fathema Jahan Seatrans I.ORe 28,000 nil nil 11/02 7) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.ORe 15,000 nil nil 11/02 8) Clipper Lasco Eshwar CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 12/02 9) Xi Bo Lin Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 12/02 10) Atlantic Hero Integral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 12/02 11) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 12/02 12) Truva Navship Alumina nil 36,780 nil 12/02 13) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 13/02 14) Hope ULA Ferro Mag 6,500 nil nil 13/02 15) Go Trader Vassco Alumina 30,600 nil nil 13/02 16) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 14/02 17) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02 18) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 14/02 19) Success Marlina ATLANTIC P.ACid nil 6,000 nil 14/02 20) Wood Star Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,188 nil 14/02 21) Nicobar AVBGR nil nil nil nil 14/02 22) Ocean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 15/02 23) Ramprasad Essar I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 15/02 24) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 25) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 15/02 26) Trade Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/02 27) Aquaittna Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 15/02 28) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 15/02 29) Overseas Soverign atlantic Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/02 30) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil 16/02 31) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 17/02 32) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 18/02 33) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 350/400 18/02 34) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 35) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL