Feb 11Port conditions of Vishakapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 19
Waiting Vessels 16
Expected Vessels 35
Total Vessles 70
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V CHANDI ESSAR I.ORE PEL 04/02 ----- ----- 51,600 nil nil 7,300
2) M.V UNITY RELAY I & CNTR 10/02 ----- ----- nil 552 15,033 COMP
3) M.T OVERSEAS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 45,879
4) LPG/C BW BROKER GPRSPL LPG 30/12 ----- ----- nil 4,538 nil 3,859
5) M.T ATHENS WARRIORIOS Crude Oil 07/02 ----- ----- nil 69,000 nil 65,128
6) M.V LUMOSO JAYA BSS Steam Coal 04/02 ----- ----- nil 3,700 nil 44,195
7) JUBILEE -V & VI B.S.S Steam Coal ----- ----- ----- nil 3,400 nil 600
8) M.V VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- 3,478 nil nil 8,061
9) M.V JEWEL ADMIRAL Lime Stone 08/02 ----- ----- nil 6,740 nil 39,568
10) M.V HAI WANG XING ADMIRAL HR STEEL 04/02 ----- ----- 1,562 nil nil 1,324
11) M.V MAHARASHTRA A.VB.G.P.R UREA 04/02 ----- ----- nil 2,593 nil 50
12) M.V IPSEA COLOSSUSSEAHORSE M. ORE 08/02 ----- ----- nil 15,000 nil 6,700
13) M.V JAL VAHINI AMMA Timber Logs 08/02 ----- ----- nil 901 nil 3,491
14) M.V PEGASUS NAVSHIP Iron Ore 01/02 ----- ----- 9,750 nil nil 2,050
15) M.V MAGNUM SREE BINNI Iron Ore 09/02 ----- ----- 21,470 nil nil 15,655
16) M.V VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY Steel 01/02 ----- ----- 1,823 nil nil COMP
17) M.T ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 07/02 ----- ----- 640 nil nil 4,360
18) M.T HISTRIA ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 08/02 ----- ----- 10,300 nil nil 21,200
19) FC RAVI - B BSS VPOF ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 ---
3) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 ---
4) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 ---
5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 ---
6) Jag Rishi KR&Sons I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 08/02 ---
7) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,100 nil nil 08/02 ---
8) MEdi Libson BSS Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 08/02 ---
9) Ocean Royal Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 08/02 ---
10) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 ---
11) Ocean Fortune Integral Grainite 1,200 nil nil 09/02 ---
12) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil 09/02 ---
13) Gao cheng JMB C.Soda nil 12,000 nil 09/02 ---
14) Sanmar Stantza Esskay HSD nil 20,000 nil 09/02 ---
15) Orient Grace Varasni I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
16) Beijing Venture Infinity I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Marietta Glory Faith HR Steel 5,250 nil nil 11/02
2) Pine Leader Orissa Steel Plates 10,000 nil nil 11/02
3) Prabhu Shre SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 11/02
4) Passat Spring Bengal Cont nil nil 16,600 11/02
5) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 11/02
6) Fathema Jahan Seatrans I.ORe 28,000 nil nil 11/02
7) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.ORe 15,000 nil nil 11/02
8) Clipper Lasco Eshwar CP Coke 15,000 nil nil 12/02
9) Xi Bo Lin Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 12/02
10) Atlantic Hero Integral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 12/02
11) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250/250 12/02
12) Truva Navship Alumina nil 36,780 nil 12/02
13) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 13/02
14) Hope ULA Ferro Mag 6,500 nil nil 13/02
15) Go Trader Vassco Alumina 30,600 nil nil 13/02
16) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 14/02
17) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02
18) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 14/02
19) Success Marlina ATLANTIC P.ACid nil 6,000 nil 14/02
20) Wood Star Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,188 nil 14/02
21) Nicobar AVBGR nil nil nil nil 14/02
22) Ocean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 15/02
23) Ramprasad Essar I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 15/02
24) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02
25) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 15/02
26) Trade Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/02
27) Aquaittna Seaways Cont nil nil 100/100 15/02
28) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 15/02
29) Overseas Soverign atlantic Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/02
30) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil 16/02
31) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 17/02
32) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 18/02
33) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 350/400 18/02
34) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02
35) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL