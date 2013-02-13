Feb 13Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PRABHU SHER SAIL Coking Coal 11/02 ----- ----- nil 14,150 nil 22,229 2) MV JAG RISHI K.R & SONS I.ORE FINES 08/02 ----- ----- 21,000 nil nil 31,800 3) MT OVERSEAS ROS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 45,879 4) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S Steam Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 54,500 5) Barge JUBILEE -V B.S.S Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil 500 nil 1,500 6) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Food Grains 06/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 3,000 7) MV PINE LEADER OSL Steel Plates 11/02 ----- ----- 1,973 nil nil 8,027 8) MV MARIETTA GLORY HR Steel 11/02 ----- ----- 444 nil nil 4,556 9) MV CLIPPER LASCO ESHWAR CP Coke 12/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 15,000 10) MV VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- 1,300 nil nil 4,353 11) MV JAL VAHINI AMMA Timber Logs 08/02 ----- ----- nil 1,555 nil 243 12) MV LUMOSO JAYA BSS Steam Coal 04/02 ----- ----- nil 10,490 nil 25,557 13) MT SANMAR STANZA ESSKAY S S HSD 09/02 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 5,457 14) MT HISTRIA PRIN ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 08/02 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 6,550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 3) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 --- 4) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 --- 5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Grains/Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 --- 6) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,100 nil nil 08/02 --- 7) MEdi Libson BSS Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 08/02 --- 8) Ocean Royal Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 08/02 --- 9) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 10) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 11) Orient Grace Varasni I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 12) Truva 1 Navship Alumina nil 36,780 nil 12/02 --- 13) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fathema Jaha Seatrans I.ORe 30,000 nil nil 13/02 2) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.ORe 15,000 nil nil 13/02 3) Atlantic Hero Integral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 13/02 4) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 200/300 13/02 5) Star Eracle GPRSL I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 14/02 6) Beijing Venture Infinity I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02 7) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02 8) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 14/02 9) Hope ULA Magnase 6,500 nil nil 14/02 10) Go Trader Vassco Alumina 30,600 nil nil 14/02 11) Best Honor SPAN Pig Iron 33,000 nil nil 14/02 12) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 14/02 13) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC Naptha 17,000 nil nil 14/02 14) Success Marlina ATLANTIC P.ACid nil 6,000 nil 14/02 15) Wood Star Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,188 nil 14/02 16) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 15/02 17) Ocean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 15/02 18) Ramprasad Essar I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 15/02 19) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 20) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 15/02 21) Diamond Express Orissa Granite Box 3,000 nil nil 15/02 22) Trade Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/02 23) Aquaittna Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/02 24) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 15/02 25) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil 16/02 26) Overseas Soverign atlantic Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/02 27) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 17/02 28) Bulk Colombia Seahorse M.Ore nil 20,901 nil 17/02 29) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 18/02 30) Xi Bo Lin Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 18/02 31) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 350/400 18/02 32) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 19/02 33) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 34) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL