GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm as upbeat U.S., European data boosts confidence
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment
Feb 13Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV PRABHU SHER SAIL Coking Coal 11/02 ----- ----- nil 14,150 nil 22,229 2) MV JAG RISHI K.R & SONS I.ORE FINES 08/02 ----- ----- 21,000 nil nil 31,800 3) MT OVERSEAS ROS ATLANTIC Crude Oil 03/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 45,879 4) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S Steam Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 2,500 nil 54,500 5) Barge JUBILEE -V B.S.S Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil 500 nil 1,500 6) MV TCI PRABHU G.P.R.S.P.L Food Grains 06/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 3,000 7) MV PINE LEADER OSL Steel Plates 11/02 ----- ----- 1,973 nil nil 8,027 8) MV MARIETTA GLORY HR Steel 11/02 ----- ----- 444 nil nil 4,556 9) MV CLIPPER LASCO ESHWAR CP Coke 12/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 15,000 10) MV VINALINES SKY B.S.S Maize 28/01 ----- ----- 1,300 nil nil 4,353 11) MV JAL VAHINI AMMA Timber Logs 08/02 ----- ----- nil 1,555 nil 243 12) MV LUMOSO JAYA BSS Steam Coal 04/02 ----- ----- nil 10,490 nil 25,557 13) MT SANMAR STANZA ESSKAY S S HSD 09/02 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 5,457 14) MT HISTRIA PRIN ATLANTIC Fuel Oil 08/02 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil 6,550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Yuyo Spirits AtlanTIC LPG nil 25,000 nil 04/01 --- 3) Global Pheonix Infinity Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/02 --- 4) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 --- 5) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Grains/Logs 3,000 2,500 nil 06/02 --- 6) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,100 nil nil 08/02 --- 7) MEdi Libson BSS Steam Coal nil 57,000 nil 08/02 --- 8) Ocean Royal Glory Faith Steam Coal nil 55,115 nil 08/02 --- 9) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 10) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 11) Orient Grace Varasni I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 12) Truva 1 Navship Alumina nil 36,780 nil 12/02 --- 13) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 12/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fathema Jaha Seatrans I.ORe 30,000 nil nil 13/02 2) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.ORe 15,000 nil nil 13/02 3) Atlantic Hero Integral COking Coal nil 74,057 nil 13/02 4) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 200/300 13/02 5) Star Eracle GPRSL I.Ore 52,800 nil nil 14/02 6) Beijing Venture Infinity I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02 7) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 14/02 8) Stove Campbell Orissa I.Ore 17,000 nil nil 14/02 9) Hope ULA Magnase 6,500 nil nil 14/02 10) Go Trader Vassco Alumina 30,600 nil nil 14/02 11) Best Honor SPAN Pig Iron 33,000 nil nil 14/02 12) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 14/02 13) Suvarna Swarajya ATLANTIC Naptha 17,000 nil nil 14/02 14) Success Marlina ATLANTIC P.ACid nil 6,000 nil 14/02 15) Wood Star Bothra Steam Coal nil 53,188 nil 14/02 16) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 15/02 17) Ocean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 15/02 18) Ramprasad Essar I.ORe 130,000 nil nil 15/02 19) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 15/02 20) Marylebone Bothra I.Ore 25,000 nil nil 15/02 21) Diamond Express Orissa Granite Box 3,000 nil nil 15/02 22) Trade Vision SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 15/02 23) Aquaittna Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 15/02 24) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 15/02 25) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil 16/02 26) Overseas Soverign atlantic Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/02 27) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 17/02 28) Bulk Colombia Seahorse M.Ore nil 20,901 nil 17/02 29) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 18/02 30) Xi Bo Lin Admiral Pig Iron 30,000 nil nil 18/02 31) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 350/400 18/02 32) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 19/02 33) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 34) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 01 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,725-1,000 0,760-1,045 0,660-0,857 0,675-0,846