Feb 18Port conditions ofVishakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV GLOBAL PHOENIX INFINITY Steam Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 3,540 nil 51,550 2) MV STAR ERACLE G.P.R. Iron Ore 15/02 ----- ----- nil nil 52,800 3) MT YOYO SPRITS ATLANTIC LP Gas 04/01 ----- ----- nil 11,940 nil 10,534 4) MT OVERSEA ATLANTIC Crude Oil 16/02 ----- ----- nil 27,000 nil 3,000 5) MV NICOBAR AVBGPR Dis-Emba 15/02 ----- ----- nil nil nil 6) MV.HOPE ULA F.M Ore 14/02 ----- ----- 2,413 nil nil 1,756 7) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP ALUMINA 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,170 nil 28,125 8) MV HONOR ACT INFRA P.Cargo 14/02 ----- ----- nil 955 nil 1,629 9) MV BEST HONOR SPAN PIG IRON 14/02 ----- ----- 9,590 nil nil 5,076 10) MV TRADE VISION SAIL Coking Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 16,896 nil 12,572 11) MV WOOD STAR B.S.S Steam Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 35,468 12) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S Steam Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 8,070 nil 26,049 13) MV ATLANTIC HERO INTEGRAL Coking Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 12,100 nil 20,210 14) MV OCEAN ROYAL GLORY FAITH STEAM COAL 08/02 ----- ----- nil 11,010 nil 27,886 15) MV ELENI G SEAWAYS STEEL COILS 16/02 ----- ----- nil nil 16,500 16) MT ORCHI ATLANTIC LSHS, LDO 17/02 ----- ----- 2,600 nil nil 22,400 17) MT PREM MALA ATLANTIC HSD 17/02 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 15,909 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil ----- 05/02 3) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil ----- 09/02 4) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil ----- 09/02 5) Beijing Venture Infinity I.ORe 35,000 nil nil ----- 14/02 6) OCean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 15/02 7) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 16/02 8) Crystal sapphire WMSPL Alumina 30,500 nil nil ----- 16/02 9) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil ----- 16/02 10) Bulk Colombia Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,901 nil ----- 16/02 11) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil ----- 16/02 12) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 13) Xin Bo Lin AdmIRAL Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 14) Tamil Anna Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) While Hawk Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 18/02 2) Diamond Expres OSL Granite 3,000 nil nil 18/02 3) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 18/02 4) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 350/400 18/02 5) Jag Prachi Sravan FO nil 6,000 nil 18/02 6) Brasschat Puyvast Steel nil nil 500/300 19/02 7) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 19/02 8) Hui Ping Esskay Steam Coal nil 65,000 nil 19/02 9) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 19/02 10) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 19/02 11) Sre Prem Vena AdmIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 20/02 12) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 20/02 13) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 108,000 nil nil 20/02 14) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,832 nil 20/02 15) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 21/02 16) African Lion GAC/Eshwar I.Sand/Pet 13,000 21,000 nil 22/02 17) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 18) Gelenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 22/02 19) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 23/02 20) Spar Lyra EversuN Gypsum nil 53,593 nil 23/02 21) Legazpi GAC I.Sand nil 12,600 nil 24/02 22) Argent Cosmos GAC Bio Diesel 5,000 nil nil 24/02 23) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 24) Karina Dancia WMSPL G.Cargo nil 6 nil 24/02 25) Kaity INTEGRAL M.Ore nil 22,820 nil 24/02 26) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 25/02 27) Efi Theo Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,999 nil 25/02 28) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene Mon nil 6,600 nil 25/02 29) Precious Sea Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 26/02 30) Mokp Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 01/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL