Feb 18Port conditions ofVishakhapatnam as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 17
Waiting Vessels 14
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessles 61
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GLOBAL PHOENIX INFINITY Steam Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 3,540 nil 51,550
2) MV STAR ERACLE G.P.R. Iron Ore 15/02 ----- ----- nil nil 52,800
3) MT YOYO SPRITS ATLANTIC LP Gas 04/01 ----- ----- nil 11,940 nil 10,534
4) MT OVERSEA ATLANTIC Crude Oil 16/02 ----- ----- nil 27,000 nil 3,000
5) MV NICOBAR AVBGPR Dis-Emba 15/02 ----- ----- nil nil nil
6) MV.HOPE ULA F.M Ore 14/02 ----- ----- 2,413 nil nil 1,756
7) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP ALUMINA 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,170 nil 28,125
8) MV HONOR ACT INFRA P.Cargo 14/02 ----- ----- nil 955 nil 1,629
9) MV BEST HONOR SPAN PIG IRON 14/02 ----- ----- 9,590 nil nil 5,076
10) MV TRADE VISION SAIL Coking Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 16,896 nil 12,572
11) MV WOOD STAR B.S.S Steam Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 7,500 nil 35,468
12) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S Steam Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 8,070 nil 26,049
13) MV ATLANTIC HERO INTEGRAL Coking Coal 13/02 ----- ----- nil 12,100 nil 20,210
14) MV OCEAN ROYAL GLORY FAITH STEAM COAL 08/02 ----- ----- nil 11,010 nil 27,886
15) MV ELENI G SEAWAYS STEEL COILS 16/02 ----- ----- nil nil 16,500
16) MT ORCHI ATLANTIC LSHS, LDO 17/02 ----- ----- 2,600 nil nil 22,400
17) MT PREM MALA ATLANTIC HSD 17/02 ----- ----- nil 4,100 nil 15,909
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06
2) Berge Summit GPRSL LPG nil 25,000 nil ----- 05/02
3) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil ----- 09/02
4) Hope Star Lotus Maize 27,500 nil nil ----- 09/02
5) Beijing Venture Infinity I.ORe 35,000 nil nil ----- 14/02
6) OCean Destiny BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 15/02
7) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 16/02
8) Crystal sapphire WMSPL Alumina 30,500 nil nil ----- 16/02
9) Iris Halo Glory Steam Coal nil 55,455 nil ----- 16/02
10) Bulk Colombia Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,901 nil ----- 16/02
11) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil ----- 16/02
12) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil ----- 17/02
13) Xin Bo Lin AdmIRAL Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 17/02
14) Tamil Anna Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil ----- 17/02
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) While Hawk Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 18/02
2) Diamond Expres OSL Granite 3,000 nil nil 18/02
3) Tu Xiang Glory Faith Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 18/02
4) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 350/400 18/02
5) Jag Prachi Sravan FO nil 6,000 nil 18/02
6) Brasschat Puyvast Steel nil nil 500/300 19/02
7) Chennai Jayam Seapol T.Coal 20,000 nil nil 19/02
8) Hui Ping Esskay Steam Coal nil 65,000 nil 19/02
9) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 19/02
10) FR8 Venture IOS MS nil 29,951 nil 19/02
11) Sre Prem Vena AdmIRAL I.ORe 45,000 nil nil 20/02
12) Guan Hai Admiral I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 20/02
13) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 108,000 nil nil 20/02
14) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,832 nil 20/02
15) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 21/02
16) African Lion GAC/Eshwar I.Sand/Pet 13,000 21,000 nil 22/02
17) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02
18) Gelenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 22/02
19) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 23/02
20) Spar Lyra EversuN Gypsum nil 53,593 nil 23/02
21) Legazpi GAC I.Sand nil 12,600 nil 24/02
22) Argent Cosmos GAC Bio Diesel 5,000 nil nil 24/02
23) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02
24) Karina Dancia WMSPL G.Cargo nil 6 nil 24/02
25) Kaity INTEGRAL M.Ore nil 22,820 nil 24/02
26) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 25/02
27) Efi Theo Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,999 nil 25/02
28) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene Mon nil 6,600 nil 25/02
29) Precious Sea Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 26/02
30) Mokp Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 01/03
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL