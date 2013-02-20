India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 20Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessels 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IRIS HALO GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 16/02 ----- ----- nil 6,400 nil 37,555 2) MV OCEAN DESTINY B.S.S Iron Ore 15/02 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil 38,220 3) MV HUI PING ESSKAY SS Steam Coal 19/02 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 51,000 4) MT FR8 VENTURE IOS HSD 20/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 29,951 5) MV HOPE STAR LOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 5,510 nil nil 19,800 6) MV DIAMOND EXPRE OSL GRANITE 18/02 ----- ----- 2,275 nil nil COMP 7) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP ALUMINA 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,570 nil 21,338 8) MV XIN BO LIN 3 ADMIRAL PIG IRON 17/02 ----- ----- 8,760 nil nil 20,517 9) MV BULK COLOM BIA SEAHORSE M. ORE 16/02 ----- ----- nil 7,000 nil 13,901 10) MV WOOD STAR B.S.S S.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 16,000 11) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S S.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 8,030 nil 11,207 12) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 17/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 20,000 13) MV OCEAN ROYAL GLORY FAITH S. COAL 08/02 ----- ----- nil 10,180 nil 9,601 14) MV ELENI G SEAWAYS S.COILS 16/02 ----- ----- 7,487 nil nil 5,035 15) MV CRYSTAL SAPP WMSPL ALUMINA 16/02 ----- ----- 20,100 nil nil 4,500 16) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC LSHS 17/02 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil COMP 17) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC FO 20/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 6,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Global Phoenix Infinity S.Coal nil 43,945 nil 02/02 --- 3) Berge Summit Gprsp LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 --- 4) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 5) Beijing Venture Infinity I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 14/02 --- 6) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 16/02 --- 7) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil 16/02 --- 8) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 17/02 --- 9) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 18/02 --- 10) Tu Qiang GLORY FAITH Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 108,000 nil nil 20/02 2) Maharashtra Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 20/02 3) Jag Prachi Sravan FO 25,000 nil nil 20/02 4) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC MS &SKO 29,000 nil nil 20/02 5) Asphalt Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 20/02 6) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/02 7) Maesk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 20/02 8) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,832 nil 20/02 9) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 21/02 10) Brasschat Puyvast Steel/Gr 10000/ nil nil 21/02 11) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 21/02 12) African Lion GAC I.Sand 13,000 21,000 nil 22/02 13) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 14) Kota Pekrang SeaWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 22/02 15) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 23/02 16) Spar Lyra EversuN Gypsum nil 53,593 nil 23/02 17) Gelenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/02 18) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 24/02 19) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 24/02 20) Legazpi GAC I.Sand nil 12,600 nil 24/02 21) Argent Cosmos GAC Bio Diesel 5,000 nil nil 24/02 22) Efi Theo Eshwar Petcoke nil 32,999 nil 24/02 23) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 24) Karina Dancia WMSPL G.Cargo nil 6 nil 24/02 25) Kaity INTEGRAL M.Ore nil 22,820 nil 24/02 26) KY Venus IOS C.Soda nil 12,180 nil 24/02 27) Rn Tagore AtlANTIC Naptha nil 29,000 nil 24/02 28) Mari Gold AtlANTIC CRude oil nil 135,000 nil 24/02 29) Heilan Spring Sreebinni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 30) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 25/02 31) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 25/02 32) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/02 33) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene nil 6,600 nil 25/02 34) Precious Sea Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 26/02 35) Mokpo Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 01/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India