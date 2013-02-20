Feb 20Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessels 62 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IRIS HALO GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 16/02 ----- ----- nil 6,400 nil 37,555 2) MV OCEAN DESTINY B.S.S Iron Ore 15/02 ----- ----- 16,000 nil nil 38,220 3) MV HUI PING ESSKAY SS Steam Coal 19/02 ----- ----- nil 14,000 nil 51,000 4) MT FR8 VENTURE IOS HSD 20/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 29,951 5) MV HOPE STAR LOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 5,510 nil nil 19,800 6) MV DIAMOND EXPRE OSL GRANITE 18/02 ----- ----- 2,275 nil nil COMP 7) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP ALUMINA 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,570 nil 21,338 8) MV XIN BO LIN 3 ADMIRAL PIG IRON 17/02 ----- ----- 8,760 nil nil 20,517 9) MV BULK COLOM BIA SEAHORSE M. ORE 16/02 ----- ----- nil 7,000 nil 13,901 10) MV WOOD STAR B.S.S S.Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 8,700 nil 16,000 11) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S S.Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 8,030 nil 11,207 12) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 17/02 ----- ----- TOCOM nil nil 20,000 13) MV OCEAN ROYAL GLORY FAITH S. COAL 08/02 ----- ----- nil 10,180 nil 9,601 14) MV ELENI G SEAWAYS S.COILS 16/02 ----- ----- 7,487 nil nil 5,035 15) MV CRYSTAL SAPP WMSPL ALUMINA 16/02 ----- ----- 20,100 nil nil 4,500 16) MT ORCHIDS ATLANTIC LSHS 17/02 ----- ----- 6,000 nil nil COMP 17) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC FO 20/02 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 6,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Global Phoenix Infinity S.Coal nil 43,945 nil 02/02 --- 3) Berge Summit Gprsp LPG nil 25,000 nil 05/02 --- 4) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 5) Beijing Venture Infinity I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 14/02 --- 6) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 16/02 --- 7) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil 16/02 --- 8) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 17/02 --- 9) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 18/02 --- 10) Tu Qiang GLORY FAITH Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil 18/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 108,000 nil nil 20/02 2) Maharashtra Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 20/02 3) Jag Prachi Sravan FO 25,000 nil nil 20/02 4) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC MS &SKO 29,000 nil nil 20/02 5) Asphalt Alliance ATLANTIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 20/02 6) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 20/02 7) Maesk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 20/02 8) Sanmar Serende ATLANTIC HSD nil 40,832 nil 20/02 9) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 21/02 10) Brasschat Puyvast Steel/Gr 10000/ nil nil 21/02 11) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 21/02 12) African Lion GAC I.Sand 13,000 21,000 nil 22/02 13) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 14) Kota Pekrang SeaWAYS CNTR nil nil 100/100 22/02 15) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 23/02 16) Spar Lyra EversuN Gypsum nil 53,593 nil 23/02 17) Gelenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/02 18) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 24/02 19) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 24/02 20) Legazpi GAC I.Sand nil 12,600 nil 24/02 21) Argent Cosmos GAC Bio Diesel 5,000 nil nil 24/02 22) Efi Theo Eshwar Petcoke nil 32,999 nil 24/02 23) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene nil 9,700 nil 24/02 24) Karina Dancia WMSPL G.Cargo nil 6 nil 24/02 25) Kaity INTEGRAL M.Ore nil 22,820 nil 24/02 26) KY Venus IOS C.Soda nil 12,180 nil 24/02 27) Rn Tagore AtlANTIC Naptha nil 29,000 nil 24/02 28) Mari Gold AtlANTIC CRude oil nil 135,000 nil 24/02 29) Heilan Spring Sreebinni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 30) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 25/02 31) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 25/02 32) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 25/02 33) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene nil 6,600 nil 25/02 34) Precious Sea Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 26/02 35) Mokpo Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 01/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL