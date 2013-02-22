Feb 22Port conditions ofVishakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 16 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV UNITY RELAY CONTAINERS 20/02 ----- ----- nil 9,836 nil 5,191 2) MT FR8 VENTURE IOS HSD 20/02 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 6,000 4) MV HOPE STAR LOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 4,958 nil nil 12,369 5) m. NICOBAR AVBGPR PASSENGERS 21/02 ----- ----- nil nil nil 6) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP ALUMINA 12/02 ----- ----- nil 1,850 nil 19,139 7) MV J BETTER JM BAXI P.Cargo 19/02 ----- ----- nil 1,019 nil 1,167 8) MV XIN BO LIN 3 ADMIRAL PIG IRON 17/02 ----- ----- 6,380 nil nil 10,675 9) MV WOOD STAR B.S.S Steam Coal 14/02 ----- ----- nil 7,920 nil 12) MV MEDI LISBON B.S.S Steam Coal 08/02 ----- ----- nil 7,180 nil 1,606 13) MV BEIJING VENTUREINFINITY I.ORE FINES 14/02 ----- ----- nil nil 35,000 14) MV OCEAN ROYAL GLORY FAITH STEAM COAL 08/02 ----- ----- nil 7,174 nil 922 15) MV IRIS HALO GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 16/02 ----- ----- nil 5,660 nil 38,329 16) MV GLOBAL PHOENIX INFINITY Steam Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 2,020 nil 42,040 17) MT SUVARNA ATLANTIC POL 22/02 ----- ----- nil nil 6,000 18) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC F.O & LSHS 20/02 ----- ----- 8,765 nil nil 13,850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Berge Summit Gprsp LPG nil 25,000 nil ----- 05/02 3) Orient Tribune Lotus Maize 33,000 nil nil ----- 09/02 4) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil ----- 16/02 5) Overseas Soverign AtLANTIC CRude oil nil 50,000 nil ----- 16/02 6) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil ----- 16/02 7) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 8) White Hawk Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil ----- 18/02 9) Tu Qiang GLORY FAITH Lam cOke nil 27,767 nil ----- 18/02 10) Maharashtra Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil ----- 19/02 11) Kamlesh Essar I.Ore 108,000 nil nil ----- 24/02 12) Brasschat Puyvast Steel/Gran 10,000 30,000 nil ----- 24/02 13) Baltic Winter ULA Steel 7,000 nil nil ----- 24/02 14) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 8,187 nil ----- 24/02 15) Sanmar Serende AtlaNTIC MSO&SKO&HSD 29,000 40,832 nil ----- 24/02 16) Asphat Alliance AtlANTIC Bitumen nil 5,000 nil ----- 24/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tahiti One Libra I.Ore 75,000 nil nil 22/02 2) African Lion GAC/Eshwar I.Sand/Pet 13,000 21,000 nil 22/02 3) Jai Venkali Synergy Stone Agre 3,500 nil nil 22/02 4) Kota Pekrang SeaWAYS Cont nil nil 100/100 22/02 5) Grand Way Bothra M.Ore nil 21,300 nil 22/02 6) Spar Lyra EversuN Gypsum nil 53,593 nil 22/02 7) AL Saffia GAC Sytrene&Meth nil 9,700 nil 23/02 8) Gelenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/02 9) Sri Prem Veena ADMIRAL I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 24/02 10) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL i.Ore 40,000 nil nil 24/02 11) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 24/02 12) Mardnik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 24/02 13) Efi Theo Eshwar Petcoke nil 32,999 nil 24/02 14) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 24/02 15) Karina Dancia WMSPL G.Cargo nil 6 nil 24/02 16) Kaity INTEGRAL M.Ore nil 22,820 nil 24/02 17) KY Venus IOS C.Soda nil 12,180 nil 24/02 18) Rn Tagore AtlANTIC Naptha nil 29,000 nil 24/02 19) Mari Gold AtlANTIC CRude oil nil 135,000 nil 24/02 20) Argent Cosmos GAC Bio Diesel 5,000 nil nil 24/02 21) Heilan Spring Sreebinni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 22) Nasico Eagle IOS Maize 6,300 nil nil 25/02 23) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 25/02 24) Parnon OSL Bauxite nil 44,110 nil 25/02 25) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 423/500 25/02 26) Blue Moon Focus Cont nil nil 200/300 25/02 27) Oel Victory Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 25/02 28) Angvr EverSUN Dolomite nil 25,000 nil 25/02 29) Precious Sea Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 25/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL