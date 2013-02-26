Feb 26Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 66 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR iron Ore 20/02 ----- ----- 60,500 nil nil 17,100 2) MV WHITE HAWK B.S.S iron Ore 18/02 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 5,980 3) LPG/C. BERGE SUM G.P.R.S.P.L LPG 05/02 ----- ----- nil 100 nil 19,775 4) MV HOPE STAR LOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 3,217 nil nil COMP 5) MV ORIENT TRIBU ELOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 6,010 nil nil 14,521 6) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP Alumina 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,070 nil 4,757 7) MV BRASSCHAAT PUYVAST Steel 21/02 ----- ----- 2,682 nil nil 11,165 8) MV BALTIC WINTER ULA Steel Cargo 21/02 ----- ----- 1,347 nil nil 5,169 9) MV TU QIANG Glory Faith LAM Coke 18/02 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 9,176 10) MV SPAR LYRA EVERSUN Gypssum 22/02 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 10,586 11) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 25/02 ----- ----- 12,750 nil nil 32,610 12) MV HEILAN SPRING SREE BINNI Iron Ore 25/02 ----- ----- 21,030 nil nil 23,170 13) MV AFRICAN LION ESHWAR PET Coke 22/02 ----- ----- nil 4,988 nil 1,810 14) MV IRIS HALO GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 16/02 ----- ----- nil 7,700 nil COMP 15) MV GLOBAL PHOENI INFINITY Steam Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 7,290 nil 11,891 16) MT KY VENUS IOS Caustic Soda 24/02 ----- ----- nil 1,990 nil 10,191 17) MT R.R. TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD 24/02 ----- ----- nil 7,280 nil 3,881 ATLANTIC NAPTHA 24/02 ----- ----- 1,700 nil nil 3,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KalPana Prem AdmiraL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 2) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 16/02 --- 3) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil 16/02 --- 4) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 17/02 --- 5) Maharashtra Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/02 --- 6) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 8,187 nil 21/02 --- 7) African Lion GAC I.SAnd 13,000 nil nil 22/02 --- 8) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC LSHS 10,000 nil nil 23/02 --- 9) Glenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/02 --- 10) SriPrem Veena Admiral I.ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 11) Shao Shan Act Mag I.ore 70,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 12) Mardinik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 25/02 --- 13) Argent Cosmos GAC Biodiesel 5,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 14) Efi thio Eshwar Petcoke nil 32,999 nil 25/02 --- 15) Parnon Osl Bauxite nil 44,110 nil 25/02 --- 16) Blue Moon Focus CNTR nil nil 200/300 25/02 --- 17) Kaity l Integral M.ore nil 22,820 nil 25/02 --- 18) Precious Seas Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Blue Ocean Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 26/02 2) OWL Seatrans Stem Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/02 3) Angvr EverSUN Dolomite nil 25,000 nil 26/02 4) Chemical Arrow Monship Caustic Soda nil 7,200 nil 26/02 5) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 26/02 6) Chandhi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 27/02 7) Ken Orchd Esskay Steel Blooms 23,000 nil nil 26/02 8) Jai Veenkali Me Synergy Stone 3,500 nil nil 26/02 9) Nasico Eagle IOS Maize 6,300 nil nil 27/02 10) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/02 11) Grand Way Bothra m.Ore nil 21,300 nil 27/02 12) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 27/02 13) Mari Gold AtlANTIC CRude oil nil 135,000 nil 27/02 14) Mega Star Navship I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 26/02 15) Navios Avior SAIL COking Coal nil nil 50,000 28/02 16) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC HSD nil nil 39,812 28/02 17) Freya JMB Steel Plates nil 5,000 nil 01/03 18) Glorious Sawara JMB Maize nil 26,000 nil 01/03 19) Dynamic Ocean AMMA T.Logs nil 1,512 nil 27/02 20) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 26/02 21) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 02/03 22) Mokpo Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 02/03 23) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene nil 6,600 nil 01/03 24) Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 01/03 25) Stove Tradition SPAN DAP nil 32,994 nil 03/03 26) Sea of Harvest SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 27) Asian Fair Synergy Logs nil 5,700 nil 03/03 28) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale nil 15,000 nil 04/03 29) Legazpi GAC I.Sand 12,600 nil nil 04/03 30) Enarkis Eshwar Pet Coke nil 26,408 nil 04/03 31) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/300 04/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL