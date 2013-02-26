India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
Feb 26Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 66 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV KAMLESH ESSAR iron Ore 20/02 ----- ----- 60,500 nil nil 17,100 2) MV WHITE HAWK B.S.S iron Ore 18/02 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 5,980 3) LPG/C. BERGE SUM G.P.R.S.P.L LPG 05/02 ----- ----- nil 100 nil 19,775 4) MV HOPE STAR LOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 3,217 nil nil COMP 5) MV ORIENT TRIBU ELOTUS Maize 09/02 ----- ----- 6,010 nil nil 14,521 6) MV TRUVA 1 NAVSHIP Alumina 12/02 ----- ----- nil 3,070 nil 4,757 7) MV BRASSCHAAT PUYVAST Steel 21/02 ----- ----- 2,682 nil nil 11,165 8) MV BALTIC WINTER ULA Steel Cargo 21/02 ----- ----- 1,347 nil nil 5,169 9) MV TU QIANG Glory Faith LAM Coke 18/02 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil 9,176 10) MV SPAR LYRA EVERSUN Gypssum 22/02 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 10,586 11) MV TAMIL ANNA SEAPOL Thermal Coal 25/02 ----- ----- 12,750 nil nil 32,610 12) MV HEILAN SPRING SREE BINNI Iron Ore 25/02 ----- ----- 21,030 nil nil 23,170 13) MV AFRICAN LION ESHWAR PET Coke 22/02 ----- ----- nil 4,988 nil 1,810 14) MV IRIS HALO GLORY FAITH Steam Coal 16/02 ----- ----- nil 7,700 nil COMP 15) MV GLOBAL PHOENI INFINITY Steam Coal 02/02 ----- ----- nil 7,290 nil 11,891 16) MT KY VENUS IOS Caustic Soda 24/02 ----- ----- nil 1,990 nil 10,191 17) MT R.R. TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD 24/02 ----- ----- nil 7,280 nil 3,881 ATLANTIC NAPTHA 24/02 ----- ----- 1,700 nil nil 3,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KalPana Prem AdmiraL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 03/02 --- 2) Iris Halo BSS I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 16/02 --- 3) Angelica Schulte AVBGPR Crude oil nil 73,521 nil 16/02 --- 4) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil 17/02 --- 5) Maharashtra Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil 19/02 --- 6) Fathur Rahman Synergy T.Logs nil 8,187 nil 21/02 --- 7) African Lion GAC I.SAnd 13,000 nil nil 22/02 --- 8) Jag Prachi ATLANTIC LSHS 10,000 nil nil 23/02 --- 9) Glenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil 23/02 --- 10) SriPrem Veena Admiral I.ore 45,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 11) Shao Shan Act Mag I.ore 70,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 12) Mardinik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil 25/02 --- 13) Argent Cosmos GAC Biodiesel 5,000 nil nil 25/02 --- 14) Efi thio Eshwar Petcoke nil 32,999 nil 25/02 --- 15) Parnon Osl Bauxite nil 44,110 nil 25/02 --- 16) Blue Moon Focus CNTR nil nil 200/300 25/02 --- 17) Kaity l Integral M.ore nil 22,820 nil 25/02 --- 18) Precious Seas Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil 25/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Blue Ocean Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 26/02 2) OWL Seatrans Stem Coal nil 55,000 nil 26/02 3) Angvr EverSUN Dolomite nil 25,000 nil 26/02 4) Chemical Arrow Monship Caustic Soda nil 7,200 nil 26/02 5) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR Pass nil nil nil 26/02 6) Chandhi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil 27/02 7) Ken Orchd Esskay Steel Blooms 23,000 nil nil 26/02 8) Jai Veenkali Me Synergy Stone 3,500 nil nil 26/02 9) Nasico Eagle IOS Maize 6,300 nil nil 27/02 10) Oel Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 27/02 11) Grand Way Bothra m.Ore nil 21,300 nil 27/02 12) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 27/02 13) Mari Gold AtlANTIC CRude oil nil 135,000 nil 27/02 14) Mega Star Navship I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 26/02 15) Navios Avior SAIL COking Coal nil nil 50,000 28/02 16) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC HSD nil nil 39,812 28/02 17) Freya JMB Steel Plates nil 5,000 nil 01/03 18) Glorious Sawara JMB Maize nil 26,000 nil 01/03 19) Dynamic Ocean AMMA T.Logs nil 1,512 nil 27/02 20) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 26/02 21) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 02/03 22) Mokpo Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 02/03 23) Crystal Dream Deblines Syrene nil 6,600 nil 01/03 24) Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 01/03 25) Stove Tradition SPAN DAP nil 32,994 nil 03/03 26) Sea of Harvest SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 27) Asian Fair Synergy Logs nil 5,700 nil 03/03 28) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale nil 15,000 nil 04/03 29) Legazpi GAC I.Sand 12,600 nil nil 04/03 30) Enarkis Eshwar Pet Coke nil 26,408 nil 04/03 31) Passat Spring Bengal CNTR nil nil 400/300 04/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India