Feb 28Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 70 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV IRIS HALO B.S.S iron Ore ----- ----- 16/02 40,500 nil nil 13,417 2) MV MAERSK DARTFORDMAERSK I & E Cont ----- ----- 27/02 nil nil 11,321 19,100 3) MT ANGELICA A.V.B.G.P.R Crude Oil ----- ----- 16/02 nil nil nil 35,900 4) MT MARI GOLD ATLANTIC CRUDE ----- ----- 27/02 nil100,000 nil 40,171 5) LPG/C. BERGE G.P.R.S.P.L LPG ----- ----- 05/02 nil 7,700 nil 4,311 6) MV SWARAJ DWEEP A.V.B.G.P.R Passengers ----- ----- 26/02 nil nil nil 7) MV ORIENT TRIBUNE LOTUS Maize ----- ----- 09/02 4,150 nil nil 2,977 8) MV BRASSCHAAT PUYVAST Stee ----- ----- 21/02 3,022 nil nil 5,468 9) MV BALTIC WINTER ULA Steel Cargo ----- ----- 21/02 1,889 nil nil 1,813 10) MV TU QIANG Glory Faith LAM Coke ----- ----- 18/02 4,746 nil nil 11) MV ANGYR EVERSUN Dola ----- ----- 26/02 nil 13,500 nil 11,000 12) MV FATHUR RAHMAN SYNERGY T.LOGS ----- ----- 21/02 nil nil nil 8,781 13) MV EFI THEO ESHWAR PET Coke ----- ----- 25/02 nil 4,410 nil 28,589 14) MV GLOBAL PHOENIX INFINITY Steam Coal ----- ----- 02/02 nil 6,923 nil 15) MT JAG PRACHI ATLANTIC LSHS ----- ----- 23/02 2,800 nil nil 9,567 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) KalPana Prem AdmiraL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil ----- 03/02 3) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 15,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 4) African Lion GAC I.SAnd 13,000 nil nil ----- 22/02 5) Glenda Melody IOS HSD nil 25,000 nil ----- 23/02 6) SriPrem Veena Admiral I.ore 45,000 nil nil ----- 25/02 7) Shao Shan Act Mag I.ore 70,000 nil nil ----- 25/02 8) Mardinik Seaspan Wheat 31,500 nil nil ----- 25/02 9) Argent Cosmos GAC Biodiesel 5,000 nil nil ----- 25/02 10) Parnon Osl Bauxite nil 44,110 nil ----- 25/02 11) Kaity l Integral M.ore nil 22,820 nil ----- 25/02 12) Precious Seas Navship Alumina nil 36,000 nil ----- 25/02 13) Chandhi Prasad Essar I.Ore 100,000 nil nil ----- 27/02 14) Ken Orchad Esskay Steel Blooms 23,000 nil nil ----- 27/02 15) Jai Veena Synergy Stone 3,500 nil nil ----- 27/02 16) Orchids Atlantic Fo&Ldo 12,000 nil nil ----- 27/02 17) Oel Victory Relay Cont nil nil 0/250 ----- 27/02 18) Lpg Atlantic Prophane nil 22,500 nil ----- 27/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Blue Ocean Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 28/02 2) Jork Seaways Steel Cargo 750 nil nil 28/02 3) Silver Fern FOCUS Cont nil nil 300 28/02 4) Nasico Eagle IOS Maize 6,800 nil nil 28/02 5) Suwarna Swarajya Atlantic Ms,Sko 14,000 nil nil 28/02 6) Navios Avior SAIL COking Coal nil nil 50,000 28/02 7) Chemical Arrow Monship Caustic Soda nil 7,200 nil 28/02 8) Grand Way Bothra m.Ore nil 21,300 nil 28/02 10) Sampurna swarajya AtlANTIC HSD nil 26,721 nil 28/02 11) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC HSD nil nil 39,812 28/02 12) Mega Star Navship I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 28/02 13) Lord Byron Integral Granite 2,000 nil nil 01/03 14) Dynamic Ocean AMMA T.Logs nil 1,512 nil 01/03 15) Glorious Sawara JMB Maize nil 26,000 nil 01/03 16) Abelile Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil 02/03 17) Mokpo Star BSS COking Coal nil 77,477 nil 02/03 18) Beijing SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/03 19) Crystal Dream Deblines Syre nil 6,600 nil 02/03 20) Freya JMB Steel Plates nil 5,000 nil 03/03 21) Sakthi Synergy Stone Metal 2,000 nil nil 03/03 22) Gas Cat Seatrans Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 03/03 23) Stove Tradition SPAN DAP nil 32,994 nil 03/03 24) Sea of Harvest SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 03/03 25) Asian Fair Synergy Plantin nil 5,700 nil 03/03 26) TU Son Synergy T.Logs nil 5,000 nil 03/03 27) Ocean Probe FOCUS Cont nil nil 250 03/03 28) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 04/03 29) Legazpi GAC I.Sand 12,600 nil nil 04/03 30) Aquila Glory Faith S.Coal nil nil nil 04/03 31) Enarkxis Eshwar Pet Coke nil 26,408 nil 04/03 32) Passat Spring Bengal Cont nil nil 400/300 04/03 33) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 04/03 34) Gem Of Dahej Atlantic Caustic Soda nil 10,000 nil 04/03 35) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 05/03 36) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 07/03 37) Marielena SAIL C.Coal nil 50,000 nil 07/03 38) Lusitania Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,000 nil 11/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL