Mar 06Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 17 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 59 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV MOKPO STAR SAIL Coking Coal 03/03 04/03 03/07 nil 2,000 nil 75,477 2) Fc RAVI-B BSS/EVERSUN For Disch ----- 03/05 03/08 nil nil nil 3) MV MEGA STAR NAVSHIP Iron O 03/03 03/05 03/08 nil nil 77,000 4) MT SAMPU ATLANTIC HSD Oil 02/03 03/02 03/07 nil nil 26,721 5) MV MARDINK SEASPAN Wheat 25/02 21/11 ----- 5,650 nil nil 1,884 6) MV GLORIOUS SAWARAJ.M BAXI & COMaize 02/03 03/04 03/06 2,520 nil nil 23,650 7) MV PRECIOUS SEAS NAVSHIP Alumina 25/02 03/04 03/07 nil 3,700 nil 17,991 8) MV STOVE TRADITIONSPAN DAP 03/03 03/06 03/07 nil 8,590 nil 16,843 9) MV ASIAN FAIR -II SYNERGY Timber Logs 03/03 05/03 07/03 nil 891 nil 4,743 10) MV JORK SEAWAYS STEEL CARGO 28/02 03/05 03/06 300 nil nil 297 11) MV KEN ORCHID ESSKAY Steel Blooms 27/02 06/03 07/03 2,718 nil nil 4,196 12) MV ENARXIS ESHWAR Pet Coke 04/03 12/10 15/03 nil 7,000 nil 19,408 13) MT DAWN MEERUT ATLANTIC HSD & MS 04/03 ----- ----- nil 5,200 nil 4,725 14) MT ALPIN INCH CAPE Vacum G 02/03 ----- ----- 4,000 nil nil 1,920 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore nil nil nil ----- 05/06 2) Honor Pescadores Puyvast Irel 10,000 nil nil ----- 07/02 3) Legazpi Gac Trimax 12,600 nil nil ----- 07/02 4) Jahan Sisters AdmiraL I.Ore 10,000 nil nil ----- 17/02 5) SriPrem Veena Admiral I.ore 45,000 nil nil ----- 25/02 6) BW Energy ATLANTIC Prophan nil 22,500 nil ----- 27/02 7) Chemical Arrow Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil ----- 28/02 8) Blue Ocean Bothra I.Ore 35,000 nil nil ----- 28/02 9) Sakthi SYNERGY Stone Metal 2,000 nil nil ----- 02/03 10) TCT Glory Monship Alumina 30,600 nil nil ----- 03/03 11) Sea of Harvest SAIL COking Coal nil 28,660 nil ----- 03/03 12) TU Son SynERGY T.Logs nil 5,000 nil ----- 03/03 13) Enarxis Eshwar Cpcoke 23,000 nil nil ----- 04/03 14) Abellie Bothra COking Coal nil 75,000 nil ----- 04/03 15) Aquila Glory Faith S.Coal nil 56,549 nil ----- 04/03 16) Freya JMB Steel Plates 5,000 nil nil ----- 05/03 17) Navios Lyra Chowgule Pig iron 30,000 nil nil ----- 05/03 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Tamil Kamaraj Seapol T.COal 20,000 nil nil 06/03 2) Leader Benline Trns Naptha 28,000 nil nil 06/03 3) BC Chatterjee ATLANTIC MS&SKO 24,000 nil nil 06/03 4) RN Tagore AtlaNTIC Naptha 17,000 nil nil 06/03 5) Global Brave GPRSL COking Coal nil 12,000 nil 06/03 6) Hanjin Pradip IOS COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 06/03 7) RN Tagore ATLANTIC PY Gas nil 3,930 nil 06/03 8) Karlos AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 143,511 nil 06/03 10) Kalpana Prem ADMIRAL I.Ore 40,000 nil nil 07/03 11) Helion Brother Sree Binni I.Ore 45,000 nil nil 07/03 12) Grand Royal ADMIRAL Mills scale 15,000 nil nil 07/03 13) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Gra 3,000 2,500 nil 07/03 14) APJ Akhil EversUN Gypsum nil 44,000 nil 07/03 15) Mandrain Hontong EverSUN Gypsum nil 55,000 nil 07/03 16) Desh Shanthi AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 140,700 nil 07/03 17) STX Spriti BSS i.Ore 55,000 nil nil 08/03 18) Jag Aparna Benline Naptha 28,000 nil nil 08/03 19) Wadi Safgha SAIL COking Coal nil 50,000 nil 08/03 20) Athina IOS HSD nil 30,000 nil 08/03 21) Ram Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 09/03 22) Bhairavi ATLANTIC C.Soda nil 9,000 nil 09/03 23) Strelin Evereet C.Soda nil 12,500 nil 10/03 24) Lusitania Seahorse m.Ore nil 21,000 nil 11/03 25) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450 11/03 26) OEL Victory RELAY Cont nil nil 250 14/03 27) Jag Rishi Chowgule I.Ore 44,000 nil 250 17/03 28) Dream Jasmine KSAP Cars/Excav 50 -602,617 nil 15/03 29) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 800/800 15/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL