Jul 08- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 20 Expected Vessels 34 Total Vessels 69 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAM PRAS ESSAR LOGIS I.Ore 25/06 ----- ----- 49,500 nil nil 14,000 2) Lpg/C. KIKIYO ATLANTIC LP Gas 10/06 ----- ----- nil 13,600 nil 14,200 3) MV ODIGITRIA SPAN DAP 05/07 ----- ----- nil 3,260 nil 28,740 4) MV YANGTEE CLASSICIOS Potash 03/07 ----- ----- nil 6,826 nil COMP 5) MV PEARL BRIDGE SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/06 ----- ----- nil 45 nil 13,803 6) MV DENSA FALCON IOS Maize 30/05 ----- ----- 3,180 nil nil 1,033 7) MV AGGELOS B PUYVAST UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 7,710 nil 37,458 8) MV ATLANTIC BSS Coking Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 7,609 nil 34,772 9) MV LORD EVERSUN Pet Coke 01/07 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 3,905 10) MV SANMAR PHOENIX NAVSHIP Steam Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 9,580 nil 31,309 11) MV RICKMARS ULA Steel Cargo 30/06 ----- ----- 1,539 nil nil 819 12) MV ARUNA ECE SREE BINNI Iron Ore 05/07 ----- ----- 18,831 nil nil COMP 13) MV RINIA BSS Steam Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 12,100 nil 28,277 14) MT R.N.TAGORE ATLANTIC HSD Oil 01/07 ----- ----- nil 1,100 nil COMP 15) MT ASPHALT ATLANTIC Bitumen 07/07 ----- ----- 1,750 nil nil 1,850 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Glorious Swara IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 2) Hiberina BSS MAize 25,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 3) Siva Emerland IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 29/06 --- 4) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 01/07 --- 5) Yangete Oassis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 03/07 --- 6) Birch IOS Alumina nil 24,750 nil 03/07 --- 7) Wadi Alyr Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 04/07 --- 8) Jag Vidhi JMB Propane nil 16,800 nil 04/07 --- 9) SAnmar Pheonix BSS I.ORe 54,500 nil nil 05/07 --- 10) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 11) Ewkia Naree Lotus MAize 12,600 nil nil 05/07 --- 12) Regina Eshwar Alumina 30,600 nil nil 05/07 --- 13) APJ Akhil Seapol T.COal 40,000 nil nil 06/07 --- 14) Maharastra AVBGPR Urea nil 35,397 nil 06/07 --- 15) Peace Fortune IOS NPK nil 30,788 nil 07/07 --- 16) Royal Pearl Seatrns Rock Phos nil 11,200 nil 07/07 --- 17) Josco Changzhou BSS MOP nil 35,000 nil 07/07 --- 18) Maharaishi ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 19) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC Bitumen nil 25,716 nil 07/07 --- 20) Prudent ATLANTIC HSD nil 30,000 nil 07/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LEO Infinity I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 08/07 2) Conti Lapsuzu Sree BINNI I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 08/07 3) Parinda Naree BSS MAize 22,500 nil nil 08/07 4) Gas Cat AtlantIC A.Ammonia nil 5,000 nil 08/07 5) AMP Crystal KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 6,544 nil 08/07 6) Namrun SeatraNS Steam Coal nil 53,640 nil 08/07 7) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 450/400 08/07 8) Bao Sheng Eversun Gypsu nil 41,600 nil 08/07 9) Fengli Parekh I.ORe 140,000 nil nil 09/07 10) Southern Falcon JMB Styrene nil 8,500 nil 09/07 11) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 09/07 12) Crane Secrest M.Ore nil 17,868 nil 09/07 13) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 09/07 14) Kang Shun SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/07 15) Helian Bright SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 10/07 16) Bashundra Admiral I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 10/07 17) Ocean Royal BSS STeam Coal nil 56,451 nil 10/07 18) Arabian Orchi GAC Styrene nil 1,500 nil 10/07 19) Mokara Colosus Seahorse M.ORe nil 32,200 nil 10/07 20) Grand Pioneer SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 11/07 21) Night Hawk BSS STeam Coal nil 56,102 nil 11/07 22) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 12/07 23) Rickmers Chittong ULA GB 1,000 nil nil 12/07 24) Evian JMB Rock Phos nil 20,190 nil 12/07 25) Tesoro Seatrans Sulphur nil 21,300 nil 12/07 26) Jag Padma AtlANTIC Hsd nil 25,000 nil 12/07 27) Sea Crystal Esskay Naptha 5,000 nil nil 13/07 28) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 2,700 2,700 nil 15/07 29) Fortune Plum Infinity Met Coke nil 39,448 nil 15/07 30) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 15/07 31) Swarna Kalash ATLANTIC HSD nil 41,002 nil 19/07 32) Golden Chie SeatraNS S.ACid nil 6,300 nil 24/07 33) Might Sky Posideon I.ORe 52,000 nil nil 25/07 34) Balstic Panther Esskay Pet Coke nil 49,000 nil 28/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL