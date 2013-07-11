Jul 11- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 19 Waiting Vessels 18 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 74 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV FENGLI 1 PAREKH MAR Iron Ore 09/07 ----- ----- 29,900 nil nil 70,100 2) MV UNITY RELAY CNTR 10/07 ----- ----- nil nil 11,658 2,036 3) MV NAMRUN SEATRANS Steam Coal 08/07 ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 45,665 4) MT PRUDENT ATLANTIC HSD 07/07 ----- ----- nil 8,001 nil 528 5) MV ODIGITRIA SPAN DAP 05/07 ----- ----- nil 6,100 nil 7,599 6) MV AGGELOS B PUYVAST UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 7,910 nil 21,175 7) MV PEARL BRIDGE SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/06 ----- ----- nil 650 nil 10,611 8) MV MAHARASHTRA BSS UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 2,350 nil 31,334 9) MV JASCO CHANGZHOUBSS MOP 07/07 ----- ----- nil 10,200 nil 17,787 10) MV MOKARA COLOSSUSSEAHORSE M .Ore 10/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 32,878 11) MV BAO SHENG EVERSUN Gypsum 08/07 ----- ----- nil 24,000 nil 6,840 12) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Steam Coal ** ** ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil 2,000 13) MV SANMAR PHOENIX NAVSHIP Steam Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 12,120 nil 5,812 14) MV ROYAL PEARL S SEATRNS R.Phosphate 07/07 ----- ----- nil 4,420 nil 1,116 15) MV LEO INFINITY Iron Ore 09/07 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 37,948 16) MV RINIA BSS Steam Coal 01/07 ----- ----- nil 10,870 nil 1,064 17) MV CONTI LAPISLA SREE BINNI Iron Ore CLO 09/07 ----- ----- 28,650 nil nil 11,514 18) MT JAG PUSHPA SRAVAN HSD 10/07 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 9,000 19) MT SOUTHERN F JMB IPA & STY 09/07 ----- ----- nil 6,989 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Glorious Swara IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 2) Hiberina BSS MAize 25,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 3) Siva Emerland IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 29/06 --- 4) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 01/07 --- 5) Yangete Oassis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 03/07 --- 6) Birch IOS Alumina nil 24,750 nil 03/07 ---00,035 7) Wadi Alyr Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 04/07 ---00,050 8) Jag Vidhi JMB Propane nil 16,800 nil 04/07 --- 9) Sanmar Phoneix BSS I.ORe 54,500 nil nil 05/07 --- 10) Ewkia Naree Lotus MAize 12,600 nil nil 05/07 --- 11) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 12) Peace Fortune IOS NPK nil 30,788 nil 07/07 --- 13) Maharaishi B ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 14) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC Bitumen nil 25,716 nil 07/07 --- 15) AMP Crystal KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 6,544 nil 08/07 --- 16) Parinda Naree BSS MAize 22,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 17) Crane Seacrest M.Ore nil 17868/9935 nil 10/07 --- 18) Arabian Orchid GAC STyrene M nil 1500/7850 nil 10/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bao Sheng BSS Mill Scale 41,600 nil nil 11/07 2) HTC Bravo Seatrans Steam coal nil 35,000 nil 11/07 3) Ocean Royal BSS Steam coal nil 56,451 nil 11/07 4) Jal Vahini AMMA T.Logs nil 1,711 nil 11/07 5) Jag Aparna AtLANTIC HSD nil 30,000 nil 11/07 6) Jag Padma Atlantic HSD nil 25,000 nil 11/07 7) Kang Shun SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 12/07 8) Helian Bright SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 12/07 9) Tesoro Seatrans Sulphur nil 21,300 nil 12/07 10) Darya Maa SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 12/07 11) Simge Aksoy InFINITY STeam Coal nil 42,900 nil 12/07 12) Feng Hai Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 12/07 13) Grand Pioneer SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/07 14) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 13/07 15) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs 6,500 6,000 nil 13/07 16) Sea Crystal IOS Naptha 5,000 nil nil 13/07 17) MTM Singapore JMB P.Acid nil 11,000 nil 13/07 18) Night Hawk BSS Steam coal nil 56,102 nil 13/07 20) Bashundra Admiral I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 14/07 21) Evian JMB R-Phosphate nil 20,190 nil 14/07 22) Morholmen Esskay Refined CO nil 60,000 nil 15/07 23) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 2,700 2,700 nil 15/07 24) Baranee Naree Seatrans Steam COal nil 54,869 nil 15/07 25) Fortune Plum Infinity Met Coke nil 39,448 nil 15/07 26) Euro Max BTL Cont nil nil 450/500 15/07 27) Vega Libra SAIL Lime Stone nil 30,000 nil 15/07 28) ML Nehru AVBGPr Crude Oil nil 50,760 nil 15/07 29) Topaz Halo SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 16/07 30) Sinin Navship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 18/07 31) Bunga Laurel JMB S.Acid nil 10,000 nil 19/07 32) Swarna Kalash ATLANTIC HSD nil 41,002 nil 19/07 33) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/07 34) Golden Chie SeatraNS S.ACid nil 6,300 nil 24/07 35) Might Sky Posideon I.ORe 52,000 nil nil 25/07 36) Marina ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 180,000 nil 25/07 37) Balstic Panther Esskay Pet Coke nil 49,000 nil 30/07 38) Skipper Venture SSPLT Steam coal nil 35,000 nil 05/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL