Jul 12- Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 21 Expected Vessels 39 Total Vessels 77 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CRANE SEACREST Ch.Ore 10/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOME nil 17,868 2) MV FENGLI 1 PAREKH MARINEI.Ore Fines 09/07 ----- ----- 34,300 nil nil 35,800 3) MV OCEAN ROYAL BSS Steam Coal 11/07 ----- ----- nil 6,500 nil 43,500 4) MV HANJIN HANJIN CNTR 11/07 ----- ----- nil nil 41 17,349 5) MV NAMRUN SEATRANS Steam Coal 08/07 ----- ----- nil 1,166 nil 44,540 6) MV ODIGITRIA SPAN DAP 05/07 ----- ----- nil 1,594 nil 9,089 7) MV AGGELOS B PUYVAST UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 3,360 nil 21,711 8) MV PEARL BRIDGE SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/06 ----- ----- nil 487 nil 10,124 9) MV MAHARASHTRA BSS UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 2,650 nil 29,234 10) MV JASCO CHANGZHOUBSS MOP 07/07 ----- ----- nil 4,690 nil 16,266 11) MV MOKARA COLOSSUSSEAHORSE M .Ore 10/07 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil 21,878 12) MV BAO SHENG EVERSUN Gypsum 08/07 ----- ----- nil 16,000 nil 4,973 13) MV SANMAR PHOENIX NAVSHIP Steam Coal 05/07 ----- ----- nil 8,090 nil 3,322 14) MV LEO INFINITY I.Ore Fines 09/07 ----- ----- TOCOME nil nil 37,948 15) MV RICKMERS ULA G.Blocks 10/07 ----- ----- 250 nil nil 415 16) MV CONTI SREE BINNI I.Ore CLO 09/07 ----- ----- 25,155 nil nil COMP 17) MT ARABIAN ORCHID GAC Styrene 10/07 ----- ----- nil 1,559 nil 8,290 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Glorious Swara IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 09/06 --- 2) Hiberina BSS MAize 25,000 nil nil 21/06 --- 3) Siva Emerland IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 29/06 --- 4) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 01/07 --- 5) Yangete Oassis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 03/07 --- 6) Birch IOS Alumina nil 24,750 nil 03/07 --- 7) Wadi Alyr Chowgule I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 04/07 --- 8) Jag Vidhi JMB Propane nil 16,800 nil 04/07 --- 9) Sanmar Phoneix BSS I.ORe 54,500 nil nil 05/07 --- 10) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 11) Ewkia Naree Lotus MAize 12,600 nil nil 05/07 --- 12) Peace Fortune IOS NPK nil 30,788 nil 07/07 --- 13) Maharaishi ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 14) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC Bitumen nil 25,716 nil 07/07 --- 15) AMP Crystal KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 6,544 nil 08/07 --- 16) Parinda Naree BSS MAize 22,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 17) Crane Seacrest M.ORC nil 17,868 nil 10/07 --- 18) Bao Sheng BSS Mill Scale 41,600 nil nil 11/07 --- 19) HTC Bravo Seatrans STeam Coal nil 35,000 nil 11/07 --- 20) Ocean Royal BSS STeam Coal nil 56,451 nil 11/07 --- 21) Jag Aparna ATLANTIC HSD nil 30,000 nil 11/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kang Shun SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 12/07 2) Tesoro Seatrans Sulphur nil 21,300 nil 12/07 3) Orchids ATLANTIC FO 8,000 nil nil 12/07 4) Darya Maa SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 12/07 5) Simge Aksoy InFINITY STeam Coal nil 42,900 nil 12/07 6) Jal Vahini AMMA T.Logs nil 1,711 nil 12/07 7) Feng Hai Monship C.Soda nil 7,200 nil 12/07 8) Helian Bright SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/07 9) Grand Pioneer SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/07 10) Chandi Prasad Essar I.Ore 110,000 nil nil 13/07 11) Gati Pride Synergy Stone Aggr 6,500 6,000 nil 13/07 12) Sea Crystal IOS Naptha 5,000 nil nil 13/07 13) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 13/07 14) MTM Singapore JMB P.Acid nil 11,000 nil 13/07 15) Night Hawk BSS Steam coal nil 56,102 nil 13/07 16) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 6,000 nil 13/07 17) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 271/450 13/07 18) Bashundra Admiral I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 14/07 19) Josco Changzhou Sree BINNI I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 14/07 20) Evian JMB Rock Phos nil 20,190 nil 14/07 21) Arion Sree BINNI I.ORe 36,000 nil nil 15/07 22) Morholmen Esskay RefinedOil nil 60,000 nil 15/07 23) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grains 2,700 2,700 nil 15/07 24) Baranee Naree Seatrans Steam COal nil 54,869 nil 15/07 25) Fortune Plum Infinity Met Coke nil 39,448 nil 15/07 26) Topaz Halo SAIL Coking Coal nil 25,000 nil 15/07 27) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 15/07 28) ML Nehru AVBGPr Crude Oil nil 50,760 nil 15/07 29) Vega Libra SAIL Lime Stone nil 30,000 nil 15/07 30) Jag Padma ATLANTIC HSD nil 25,000 nil 16/07 31) Sinin Navship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 18/07 32) Bunga Laurel JMB S.Acid nil 10,000 nil 19/07 33) Clipper Iciban ESS Pet Coke nil 24,085 nil 19/07 34) Swarna Kalash ATLANTIC HSD nil 41,002 nil 19/07 35) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/07 36) Golden Chie SeatraNS S.ACid nil 6,300 nil 24/07 37) Might Sky Posideon I.ORe 52,000 nil nil 25/07 38) Marina ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 180,000 nil 25/07 39) Balstic Panther Esskay Pet Coke nil 49,000 nil 30/07 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL