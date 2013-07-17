Jul 17Port conditions ofVisakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 21 Waiting Vessels 27 Expected Vessels 39 Total Vessles 87 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VEGA LIBRA SAIL Lime Stone 15/07 ----- ----- nil 7,360 nil 21,780 2) MV KAMLESH ESSAR Iron Ore P 01/07 ----- ----- 45,700 nil nil 30,900 3) MV HTC BRAVO SEATRANS Steam Coal 11/07 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 22,737 4) Barge JUBILEE VI BSS Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMPL 5) MT JAG APARNA ATLANTIC HSD 11/07 ----- ----- nil 10,000 nil COMPL 6) MV MAHARASHTRA AVBGPR UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 3,290 nil 13,462 7) MV HIBERNIA B.S.S Maize 21/06 ----- ----- 300 nil nil 16,254 8) MV GLORIOUS SAWARAIOS MAIZE 09/06 ----- ----- 5,050 nil nil 13,290 9) MV BIRCH 6 I.O.S ALUMINA 03/07 ----- ----- nil 460 nil 24,290 10) MV PEARL BRIDGE SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/06 ----- ----- nil 2,308 nil 3,090 11) Barge JUBILEE V BSS Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 2,000 12) MV NAMRUN SEATRANS Steam Coal 08/07 ----- ----- nil 7,304 nil COMPL 13) MV GATI PRIDE SYNERGY Timber Logs 13/07 ----- ----- nil 2,903 nil 460 14) MV SANMAR PHOENIX NAVSHIP Iron Ore 05/07 ----- ----- 7,662 nil nil 11,220 15) MV OCEAN ROYAL B.S.S Steam Coal 11/07 ----- ----- nil 9,956 nil 1,515 16) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Th Coal 16/07 ----- ----- 4,500 nil nil 40,231 17) MV ARION SB SREE BIN Iron Ore 14/07 ----- ----- 28,940 nil nil COMPL 18) MV CRANE SEACREST M.Ore 10/07 ----- ----- nil 9,420 nil 2,870 19) MT SUVARNA S ATLANTIC NAPTHA 15/07 ----- ----- 7,000 nil nil 6,200 20) MT SEA CRYSTAL I.O.S NAPTHA 16/07 ----- ----- 3,800 nil nil 1,200 21) MV TESORO SEATRANS Sulphur 13/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 19,555 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Siva Emerland IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil 29/06 --- 2) Yangete Oassis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 03/07 --- 3) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 4) Ewkia Naree Lotus MAize 12,600 nil nil 05/07 --- 5) Peace Fortune IOS NPK nil 30,788 nil 07/07 --- 6) Maharaishi Bhar ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 7) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC Bitumen nil 25,716 nil 07/07 --- 8) AMP Crystal KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 6,544 nil 08/07 --- 9) LEO InFINITY I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 09/07 --- 10) Parinda Naree BSS MAize 22,500 nil nil 09/07 --- 11) Han He Esskay I.Sand 12,000 7,000 nil 10/07 --- 12) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil 13/07 --- 13) Kang Shun SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 13/07 --- 14) Tesoro ESS Alumina 30,600 nil nil 13/07 --- 15) Gati Pride SynerGY Stone 6,500 nil nil 13/07 --- 16) Simge Aksoy InFINITY STeam Coal nil 42,900 nil 13/07 --- 17) Night Hawk BSS STeam Coal nil 56,102 nil 13/07 --- 18) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil 14/07 --- 19) Josco Changzu Sree BINNI I.ORe 40,000 nil nil 15/07 --- 20) Jag Aabha Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 15/07 --- 21) Topaz Halo SAIL C.COal nil 40,000 nil 15/07 --- 22) Baranee Naree SeatrANS STeam Coal nil 54,869 nil 15/07 --- 23) Dessh Vaibhav AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 70,000 nil 15/07 --- 24) Grand Pionner SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 16/07 --- 25) Evian JMB RPhosphate nil 20,190 nil 16/07 --- 26) Fortune Plum InfINITY Met Coke nil 39,448 nil 16/07 --- 27) Jag Padma AtlantIC HSD nil 25,000 nil 16/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Heilan Bright SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 17/07 2) Paragon PescadoresACT Infra Steel Coils 10,000 3952/2853 nil 17/07 3) Yasa Eagle BSS Coking Coal nil 79,338 nil 17/07 4) Jervis Bay Maersk Cont nil nil 400/100 17/07 5) Desh Mahima AVBGPR Crude Oil nil 70,000 nil 17/07 6) Menalon SC&CO I.ORe 350,000 nil nil 18/07 7) Bashundra Admiral I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 18/07 8) Sinin Navship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 18/07 9) Diamond Express AS Shipping GB 3,000 nil nil 18/07 10) Zheng Heng SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 18/07 11) Morholmen Esskay Rcoking oil 3,000 nil nil 19/07 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Grains 2,700 2,700 nil 19/07 13) Bunga Laurel JMB S.Acid nil 10,000 nil 19/07 14) Clipper Iciban ESS Pet Coke nil 24,085 nil 19/07 15) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 19/07 16) Kota Puri SEAWAYS Cont nil nil 100/100 19/07 17) Swarna Kalash ATLANTIC HSD nil 41,002 nil 19/07 18) Vishva Anand Posideon I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 20/07 19) Euro Pride IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 20/07 20) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 28,000 nil 20/07 21) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/400 20/07 22) Peace Ark ACT Marine I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 21/07 23) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/07 24) African Orcchid Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil 22/07 25) Baltic Cougar BSS STeam Coal nil 51,970 nil 22/07 26) Ankleshwar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 22/07 27) Honor Pescadores Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 22/07 28) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,HSD 17,000 nil nil 23/07 29) Deskh Shakthi AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 23/07 30) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 470/500 24/07 31) Might Sky Posideon I.ORe 52,000 nil nil 25/07 32) Industrial Karen Puyvast G.CArgo nil 64 nil 25/07 33) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 25/07 34) Golden Chie SeatraNS S.ACid nil 6,300 nil 26/07 35) Marina ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 180,000 nil 26/07 36) Moonray ULA Mill Scale 25,000 nil nil 27/07 37) Balstic Panther Esskay Pet Coke nil 49,000 nil 30/07 38) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 01/08 39) Centrio Seatrans RPhosphate nil 42,000 nil 02/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL