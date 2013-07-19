Jul 19Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 23 Expected Vessels 40 Total Vessles 81 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VEGA LIBRA SAIL Lime Stone 15/07 ----- ----- nil 10,340 nil 5,354 2) MV KANG SHUN S.C. & CO Iron 13/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil 33,725 3) MV JERVIS BAY MAERSK LINE I & E 17/07 ----- ----- nil 1,629 nil 20,591 4) MT DESH MAHIMA AVBGPR Crude Oil 17/07 ----- ----- nil 75,000 nil 9,214 5) MV LEO INFINITY Iron 09/07 ----- ----- 2,300 nil nil 8,455 6) MT JAG PADMA ATLANTIC HSD 16/07 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil 5,000 7) MV MAHARASHTRA AVBGPR UREA 06/07 ----- ----- nil 5,030 nil 8,710 8) MV HIBERNIA B.S.S Maize 21/06 ----- ----- 6,040 nil nil 10,117 9) MV GLORIOUS SAWARAIOS MAIZE 09/06 ----- ----- 4,560 nil nil 10,463 10) MV BIRCH 6 I.O.S ALUMINA 03/07 ----- ----- nil 5,180 nil 18,923 11) MV PEARL BRIDGE SRAVAN A.Nitrate 19/06 ----- ----- nil 1,511 nil 1,579 12) MV HTC BRAVO SEATRANS Steam Coal 11/07 ----- ----- nil 14,500 nil 8,660 13) MV SANMAR PHOENIX NAVSHIP Iron O 05/07 ----- ----- 5,486 nil nil 5,900 14) MV TOPAZ HALO SAIL Coking Coal 15/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil 40,562 15) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Ther 16/07 ----- ----- 25,500 nil nil 15,721 16) MV JOSCO CHANGZHOUSREE BINNI Iron 15/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil 40,000 17) MV CRANE SEACREST Ch.Or 10/07 ----- ----- nil 5,022 nil 18) MV TESORO SEATRANS Sulphur 13/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil 19,555 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Siva Emerland IOS MAize 25,000 nil nil ----- 29/06 2) Yangete Oassis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil ----- 03/07 3) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil ----- 05/07 4) Ewkia Naree Lotus MAize 12,600 nil nil ----- 05/07 5) Peace Fortune IOS NPK nil 30,788 nil ----- 07/07 6) Maharaishi ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil ----- 07/07 7) Yuricosmos ATLANTIC Bitumen nil 25,716 90 ----- 07/07 8) AMP Crystal KR&Sons A.Nirate nil 6,544 nil ----- 08/07 9) Parinda Naree BSS MAize 22,500 nil nil ----- 09/07 10) Han He Esskay I.Sand 12,000 7,000 nil ----- 10/07 11) Chandi Prasad Essar I.ORe 110,000 nil nil ----- 13/07 12) Gati Pride SynerGY Stone Aggre 6,500 nil nil ----- 13/07 13) Tesoro ESS Alumin 30,600 nil nil ----- 13/07 14) Simge Aksoy InFINITY STeam Coal nil 42,900 nil ----- 13/07 15) Night Hawk BSS STeam Coal nil 56,102 nil ----- 13/07 16) Asphat Alliance AtlaNTIC Bitumen 4,500 nil nil ----- 14/07 17) Jag Aabha Benline Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil ----- 15/07 18) Baranee Naree SeatrANS STeam Coal nil 54,869 nil ----- 15/07 19) Dessh Vaibhav AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 70,000 nil ----- 15/07 20) Grand Pionner SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil ----- 16/07 21) Evian JMB Rock Phos nil 20,190 nil ----- 16/07 22) Fortune Plum InfINITY Met Coke nil 39,448 nil ----- 16/07 23) PAragon PescadoresEsskay Pros 10,000 395/285 nil ----- 17/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Heilan Bright SC&CO I.Ore 35,000 nil nil 18/07 2) Bashundra Admiral I.ORe 20,000 nil nil 18/07 3) Sinin Navship Aluminia 30,600 nil nil 18/07 4) Bunga Laurel JMB S.Acid nil 10,000 nil 18/07 5) Yasa Eagle BSS Coking Coal nil 79,338 nil 18/07 6) Lourdes AtlanTIC FO nil 10,000 nil 18/07 7) Menalon SC&CO I.ORe 350,000 nil nil 19/07 8) Diamond Express AS Shipping GB 3,000 nil nil 19/07 9) Zheng Heng SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 19/07 10) Clipper Iciban ESS Pet Coke nil 24,085 nil 19/07 11) Unity Relay Cont nil nil 250/250 19/07 12) TCI Prabhu GPRSL Food Grai 2,700 2,700 nil 19/07 13) Kota Puri SEAWAYS Cont nil nil 100/100 19/07 14) Swarna Kalash ATLANTIC HSD nil 41,002 nil 19/07 15) Moonray ULA Mill Scale 25,000 nil nil 19/07 16) Morholmen Esskay Refined 3,000 nil nil 19/07 17) Vishva Anand Posideon I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 20/07 18) Euro Pride IOS Trns Naptha 25,000 nil nil 20/07 19) Doric Pride SAIL Coking Coal nil 28,000 nil 20/07 20) Silver Fern Focus Cont nil nil 300/400 20/07 21) Peace Ark ACT Marine I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 21/07 22) Star of Swara SAIL Coking Coal nil 45,000 nil 21/07 23) Angel Esskay C.Soda nil 16,000 nil 21/07 24) African Orcchid Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil 22/07 25) Honor Pescadores Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 22/07 26) Ankleshwar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 22/07 27) Sampurna Swarajya ATLANTIC MS,HSD 17,000 nil nil 23/07 28) Angel Esskay Acetone nil 1,500 nil 23/07 29) Deskh Shakthi AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 23/07 30) APL Bangkok APL Cont nil nil 470/500 24/07 31) Might Sky Posideon I.ORe 52,000 nil nil 25/07 32) Industrial Karen Puyvast G.CArgo nil 64 nil 25/07 33) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 25/07 34) Golden Chie SeatraNS S.ACid nil 6,300 nil 26/07 35) Marina ATLANTIC Crude Oil nil 180,000 nil 26/07 36) Sam Wolf Benline Urea nil 43,157 nil 28/07 37) Baltic Cougar BSS STeam Coal nil 51,970 nil 29/07 38) Balstic Panther Esskay Pet Coke nil 49,000 nil 29/07 39) Bashundra OSL I.ORe 22,000 nil nil 01/08 40) Centrio Blu Seatrans Rock Ph nil 42,000 nil 02/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL