Jul 31Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 20 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 65 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV AFRICAN KOO SAIL/ADMIRAL Lime Stone 28/07 ----- ----- nil 8,090 nil 3,987 2) MV OLYMPUS B.S.S Iron Ore 25/07 ----- ----- 13,340 nil nil 520 3) MV BALTIC PANTHER ESSKAY S.S Pet Coke 30/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 49,000 4) MV BALTIC COUGAR B.S.S Steam Coal 27/07 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 44,068 5) Barge JUBILEE -5 BSS Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 6) MT MARINA ATLANTIC Crude Oil 27/07 ----- ----- nil 65,000 nil 189,698 7) MT VINALINES GLORYIOS HSD 30/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 25,000 8) MV CMB CATRINE I.O.S DAP 26/07 ----- ----- nil 3,762 nil 2,450 9) MV PARINDA NAREE B.S.S Maize 09/07 ----- ----- 2,800 nil nil 12,272 10) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel 27/07 ----- ----- 535 nil nil 10,465 11) MV SAM WOLF BENLINE Urea 28/07 ----- ----- nil 1,200 nil 41,957 12) MV SVETI DUJAM SEATRANS Steam Coal 27/07 ----- ----- nil 13,000 nil 12,514 13) Barge JUBILEE -6 BSS Steam Coal n.a. ----- ----- nil 2,000 nil COMP 14) MV SELIN M INTEGRAL GB 26/07 ----- ----- 2,800 80 nil 2,420 15) MV VOYAGER SAIL Coking Coal 29/07 ----- ----- 535 9,890 nil 7,770 16) MV NASCO JADE SREE BINNI Iron Ore 28/07 ----- ----- 25,520 nil nil 5,750 17) MV SIMGE AKSOY INFINITY Steam Coal 21/07 ----- ----- nil 10,510 nil 27,798 18) MV AMIRA LAYAN NAVSHIP Alumina 28/07 ----- ----- 5,000 nil nil 25,600 19) MT LOURDES ATLANTIC LDO 30/07 ----- ----- nil TOCOM nil 4,636 20) MT SAMPURNA ATLANTIC HSD 28/07 ----- ----- nil 5,800 nil 22,889 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yangtze oasis IOS MAize 27,500 nil nil 03/07 --- 2) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 3) Maharishi Bha ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 4) Han He Esskay I.Sand argo 12,000 nil nil 10/07 --- 6) Urawee Naree Bothra I.ORe 27,364 nil nil 26/07 --- 7) Ken Cape IOS M.ORe nil 20,000 nil 27/07 --- 8) African Orchid Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 9) Centanario Blu Seatrans Rock Pho nil 42,000 nil 30/07 --- 10) Gem of Dahej AtlanTIC S.Acid nil 5,997 nil 30/07 --- 11) Menalon SC&CO I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vishva Anand Posiedon I.ORe 55,000 nil nil 31/07 2) Ram Prasad Essar I.ORe 100,000 nil nil 31/07 3) Vishva Vinay Libra I.Ore 70,000 nil nil 31/07 4) Ruby Halo Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 31/07 5) Berlin Ekuator Inchcape Ammonia nil 9,000 nil 31/07 6) Sulphur Gua Jyothi Moltn Sulp nil 12,014 nil 31/07 7) John1 Eshwar Pet Coke nil 32,930 nil 31/07 8) Thanth Thuy Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,000 nil 31/07 9) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 400/100 31/07 10) Ay Ame ATLANTIC LPG nil 38,000 nil 31/07 11) Kibali Lotus Yellow Peas nil 12,000 nil 31/07 12) Honor Pescadores Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 01/08 13) Moonray Ula m.scale 25,000 nil nil 01/08 14) Power Loong Jyoth Urea nil 49,562 nil 01/08 15) Navios Oribter SAIL Coking cOal nil 50,000 nil 01/08 16) Ten Yoshi maru Bss s.coal nil 55,000 nil 01/08 17) Dawn Mathura ATLANTIC HSD nil 25,000 nil 01/08 18) Zambesi Eshsar Pet Coke nil 25,282 nil 02/08 19) Cerba Integral C.coal nil 77,827 nil 02/08 20) Padmini bss c.coal nil 73,502 nil 02/08 21) Best Trader Posiedon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 03/08 22) Elegance ATLANTIC Methonal nil 11,000 nil 03/08 23) OEL Victory RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 24) Southern Wallabay ATLANTIC Styrene nil 9,750 nil 03/08 25) ILC Freindship Eskwar Anode Carob nil 5,807 nil 03/08 26) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 03/08 27) Tuo Fu Jyothi Dap nil 43,999 nil 04/08 28) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR nil 106,000 nil nil 04/08 29) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 05/08 30) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 5,400 nil 05/08 31) Almarona GAC A.Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 05/08 32) Eugenia Jyothi Rock Phosp nil 46,187 nil 05/08 33) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 05/08 34) AL Saffiah GAC Styrene nil 10,050 nil 05/08 35) Bhashundhara osl I.Ore 22,000 nil nil 10/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL