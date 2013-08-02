Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 03, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 03 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Aug 02Port conditions of Visakhapatnam as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 33 Total Vessles 60 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAM PRA ESSAR Iron Ore 31/07 ----- ----- 42,300 nil nil 43,400 2) MV CENTENARIO BLU SEATRANS R.Phosphate 30/07 ----- ----- nil 4,000 nil 38,000 3) MT VINALINES GLORYIOS HSD 30/07 ----- ----- nil 8,000 nil COMP 4) MV JOHN - 1 ESHWAR PET COKE 31/07 ----- ----- nil 2,180 nil 30,750 5) MV SAM WOLF BENLINE Urea 28/07 ----- ----- nil 4,170 nil 31,230 6) MV PARINDA NAREE B.S.S Maize 09/07 ----- ----- 3,470 nil nil 5,068 7) MV VINASHIP SEA ESSKAY S.S Steel Blooms 27/07 ----- ----- 4,299 nil nil 2,149 8) MV POWER LOONG JYOTHI Urea 01/08 ----- ----- nil 5,460 nil 44,102 9) MV KEN CAPE I.O.S M.Ore 27/07 ----- ----- nil 8,200 nil 11,800 10) MV BALTIC PANTHER ESSKAY S.S Pet Coke 30/07 ----- ----- nil 1,000 nil 39,258 11) MV YANGTZE OASIS B.S.S Mill Scale 03/07 ----- ----- 1,010 nil nil 31,990 12) MV BALTIC COUGAR B.S.S Steam Coal 27/07 ----- ----- nil 8,830 nil 33,233 13) MV MENALON S.C & CO Iron Ore 30/07 ----- ----- 19,254 nil nil 10,200 14) MV SIMGE AKSOY INFINITY Steam Coal 21/07 ----- ----- nil 10,540 nil 8,082 15) MV URAWEE NAREE B.S.S Iron Ore 26/07 ----- ----- 9,550 nil nil 17,814 16) MT BC CHATTERJEE ATLANTIC MS & SKO 31/07 ----- ----- 3,650 nil nil 27,350 17) MT SULPHUR GU JYOTHI Sulphur 31/07 ----- ----- nil 3,000 nil 9,015 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Star IOS MAize 22,000 nil nil 05/07 --- 2) Maharishi Bhar ATLANTIC LPG nil 25,717 nil 07/07 --- 4) Marina AtlaNTIC CRude Oil nil 113,600 nil 27/07 --- 5) African Orchid Esskay Steel Blooms 15,000 nil nil 29/07 --- 6) Centanario Blu Seatrans Rock Pho nil 42,000 nil 30/07 --- 7) Vishva Anand Posiedon I.Ore 55,000 nil nil 31/07 --- 8) Ayame ATLANTIC LPG nil 38,000 nil 31/07 --- 9) Kibal Lotus yellos peas nil 12,000 nil 31/07 --- 10) Thanh Tuy Tinna Lime Stone nil 6,000 nil 01/08 --- 11) Dawn Mathura AtlantIC HSD nil 25,000 nil 01/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vishva Vinay LIBRA I.ORe 70,000 nil nil 02/08 2) Star Sea Cosmos GPRSPL I.ORe 45,100 nil nil 02/08 3) Ruby Halo Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 02/08 4) Orchid ATLANTIC FO&LDO 16,500 nil nil 02/08 5) Zambesi Eshsar Pet Coke nil 25,282 nil 02/08 6) Ten Yoshi Maru Bothra Steam Coal nil 55,000 nil 02/08 7) Navious Obiter SAIL Coking Coal nil 50,000 nil 02/08 8) Cerba Integral C.coal nil 77,827 nil 02/08 9) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR nil nil nil 02/08 10) Chennai Jayam Seaport T.COal 45,000 nil nil 03/08 11) Moonray Ula m.scale 25,000 nil nil 03/08 12) Padmini bss c.coal nil 73,502 nil 03/08 13) Elegance ATLANTIC Methonal nil 11,000 nil 03/08 14) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300/400 03/08 15) OEL Victory RELAY CNTR nil nil 250/250 03/08 16) Southern Wallabay ATLANTIC Styrene nil 9,750 nil 03/08 17) ILC Freindship Eskwar Anode Carob nil 5,807 nil 03/08 18) Gandhar AVBGPR CRude Oil nil 80,000 nil 03/08 19) Honor Pescadores Puyvast GB 4,000 nil nil 04/08 20) Tuo Fu Jyothi Dap nil 43,999 nil 04/08 21) Swaraj Dweep AVBGPR nil 106,000 nil nil 04/08 22) Best Trader Posiedon I.ORe 50,000 nil nil 05/08 23) Kamlesh Essar I.ORe 106,000 nil nil 05/08 24) Gas Cat Seatrans A.Ammonia nil 5,400 nil 05/08 25) Dubai Galtic GAC UREa nil 43,666 nil 05/08 26) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 450/500 05/08 27) Almarona GAC A.Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 06/08 28) Genco Ocean Puyvast Steel Plates 14,000 nil nil 08/08 29) AL Saffiah GAC Styrene nil 10,050 nil 08/08 30) Qin Hai Jyothi UREa nil 38,500 nil 09/08 31) Bhashundhara osl I.Ore 22,000 nil nil 10/08 32) Eugenia Jyothi Rock Pho nil 46,187 nil 14/08 33) Gem of Dahej ATLANTIC S.Acid nil 5,997 nil 30/08 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 3 Nagpur, April 3 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and castor oil in non-edible section, moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on poor demand from stockists amid increased arrival from producing regions and weak trends in Madhya Pradesh oils. Trading activity in major other edible and non-edible oils reported thin as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of easy condition in oilseed producing regions, accordin
* Says Adani Transmission Ltd receives the LoI of three transmission projects in Rajasthan